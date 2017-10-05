Chris Bezamat/TGR

With the first major storm leaving the high peaks west of Boulder coated in winter’s white, and with season pass sales and pre-season gear swaps in full swing, it’s time to wax up the skis and snowboards and turn our attention to sliding down snow-covered mountains for another season. And, once you’ve waxed ’em up, there’s no better way to get in the correct mindset for the winter ahead than indulging in the annual ritual of the ski film.

While there will be plenty of options to choose from over the next month, this year’s highlight is Rogue Elements, the latest release from Jackson, Wyoming-based Teton Gravity Research (TGR). Featuring segments from Europe, South America and across the Rocky Mountain West, TGR’s latest installment, presented by REI and supported by Jackson Hole, The North Face, 10 Barrel Brewing, Atomic, Volkl and others, captures powerful forces of nature, with epic storms and intense blizzards complemented by in-your-face action.

With the movie’s Boulder premier scheduled for two showings on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Boulder Theater, supplemented by the addition of a TGR WhiSKI Series on Friday at eTown, — which pairs the film with a VIP High West distillery tasting session and a Q&A with longtime TGR editor Blake Campbell — Boulder Weekly caught up with TGR tour manager Mark Behrendt to learn more:

Boulder Weekly: How has the tour been going so far?

Mark Behrendt: The response to the film so far has been incredible — we’ve had record crowds so far this year at almost every show, including a sold out Red Butte Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, our largest venue on the tour. Not only are the venues selling out, but it seems like people are getting louder than ever and winter stoke is at an all-time high. I know our partners at REI are getting ski and snowboard gear in and ready to go, and snow has fallen at a few of the places our tour has been already; winter will be here before we know it.

BW: What are you looking forward to when you visit Boulder?

MB: Boulder is always one of the most fun crowds on our tour — while both shows typically sell out, it’s awesome seeing all of the kids at the early show, coming to meet the athletes and getting excited with their parents. And then the late show takes it up a notch with the party vibe. It’s definitely one of the most vibrant audiences on our tour, plus coming to Boulder is always a perk; maybe we’ll be able to sneak out to the bike park for a few laps before the show. This year, we are even more excited because of the addition of the TGR WhiSKI Series, where we are pairing a High West whiskey tasting with our film in a more exclusive setting — that event takes place on Friday night at eTown. In addition to the whiskey tasting, there will be a Q&A with our longtime editor, Blake Campbell, plus swag bags for all attendees including Yeti tumblers, a souvenir WhiSKI Series whiskey glass, Crested Butte lift tickets and more.

BW: What can people expect when they come to the show? Swag? Prizes? Poster signings? What other surprises do you have in store?

MB: There will be a ton of prizes from our partners — REI gift cards, skis from Atomic and Volkl, a custom TGR/Rogue Elements shotzski, jackets, TGR swag and more. Plus, everyone in attendance will get a free lift ticket to Crested Butte (good Monday-Thursday all season long, or as a buy-one-get-one Friday-Sunday). And our partners at REI will be giving out discount tune cards for people to get their gear ready for winter.

BW: Final words?

MB: See you in Boulder! And don’t wait to get your tickets as we are expecting both shows to sell out again this year!

