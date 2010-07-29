White Chocolate Walnut Zucchini Bread

Who doesn’t love a courgette?

No, not the animals in the wild, nor the women out and about in a few hot Boulder bars (which will remain nameless — boys, message me later and I will point you in the right direction). No, none of the above.

A courgette is another name for zucchini, used primarily in Britain, New Zealand and France. I thought that since it is almost the end of July, I should make something delicious with a vegetable that really shines in the summer. Hence its other name, “summer squash.” We are whipping up White Chocolate Zucchini Bread.

Who doesn’t like a dessert that is just as good at breakfast as it is at dinner? Oh, I guess that’s why I love champagne so much: it’s a breakfast and dinner libation. Shocking realization.

Anyway, zucchini has such a delicate flavor that you can’t quite put your finger on it. Add in some walnuts and white chocolate, and you just tickled your taste buds before the first bite. The nuts add that fabulous crunch, and the white chocolate is also a subtle flavor that tastes so smooth in this fabulous quick bread.

Of course, zucchini is available year-round, but it really has its shining moment from May through August. This is when the vegetables are firm, plump and glossy. Yes, I am talking about the courgettes, not the cougars.

They are easy to find at farmers’ markets (again, the courgettes, not the cougars), and with the Boulder Farmers’ Market being simply the best around, you shouldn’t have a problem finding just what you need.

With zucchini bread, I always find baking a bunch of loaves at a time is the way to go. If you are going to grate like a mad woman for one loaf, what’s a little more work?

When you are enjoying your slice of warm zucchini bread for breakfast along with your cool glass of champagne, you will be so happy you exerted that extra bit of energy. I’m about ready to get my grate on right now; please join me.

Now, follow the directions, put some love into it, and invite me over when it’s done.

White Chocolate Walnut Zucchini Bread

1 1/2 cups flour 1/2 tsp. salt 2 tsp. cinnamon 1/2 tsp. nutmeg 1 tsp. baking soda 1/2 tsp. baking powder 2 eggs 1 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup canola oil 2 tsp. vanilla 2 cups shredded zucchini (2 medium-large) 1 cup white chocolate chips 1 cup roughly chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Sift together flour, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda and baking powder in small bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl, beat eggs until light. Add in brown sugar, oil and vanilla and mix well. Fold in zucchini, white chocolate and walnuts.

Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix until well-combined. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool.

Slice and enjoy!