Fishing expedition

Caitlin Rockett

Caviar is the epitome of seductive luxury. These pricey eggs come from a white fish called sturgeon, which have been swimming in the Caspian and Black Sea for 200 million years or more.

Trouble is, caviar production is notoriously difficult. It takes anywhere from six to 25 years, for the fish to grow large enough to produce eggs for caviar. So it’s no wonder sturgeon roe is among the most expensive delicacies in the culinary world commanding up to $400 an ounce.

“There’s nothing in the world like caviar,” says Christopher Klapp, general manager of Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique in West Hollywood, California. “It adds elegance to any dish with a range of colors, textures and flavors.”

Dubbed “black pearls” by culinary connoisseurs, caviar is no longer reserved for the rich and famous. In fact, these extravagant eggs are increasingly appearing in dishes that appeal to the masses. They’re even sometimes stocked in vending machines in suburban shopping malls.

Maybe it’s because people want to feel posh. Or maybe it’s a result of increased availability and a slightly reduced cost thanks to farming technology. Whatever the reason, a growing number of chefs are showcasing the luxury ingredient in new, daring, even bizarre ways.

Caviar 101

Caviar should look glossy, plump and beautiful. And when you open the tin, it should sing — like the snap, crackle, pop of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, but more discreet.

Once you place the brilliant beads on your tongue, eating caviar becomes a sensual experience, says Ben Pollinger, executive chef at Oceana in New York. The texture should be firm, but turn creamy when it pops in your mouth. And the consistent-sized round eggs should have a clean, sea-like flavor without bitterness or excess salt.

There are myriad species of sturgeon caviar, including Beluga, Transmontanus, Ossetra and Siberian, and different grades of roe within those species. “We look at these species in the same way you look at different varietals of grapes for wine,” says Klapp, who carries five different species at Petrossian. “Each species has different colors and textures and flavor profiles.”

The Transmontanus, or white sturgeon, for instance, is available in five grades: Classic, Royal, Imperial, Alverta President and Special Reserve. “In that particular species you see a very wide range of color, size, texture and flavor,” Klapp explains. “But if you go to a different product like Siberian caviar, there are only two grades and both are relatively consistent. You don’t see as wide of a variation in flavor or color. They’re mostly jet black with a few hints of gray.”

Connoisseurs revere Beluga as the best of the best. “There’s no duplicating it,” Klapp says. But Beluga is critically endangered in the wild, and has been banned for more than a decade, and it isn’t the only species of sturgeon in short supply.

A sea of change

Industry experts view sturgeon fishing as “gold-mining” since the caviar trade is so profitable. It’s also corrupt. Caviar-producing wild sturgeon of all types have been smuggled, poached and overfished to the brink of extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

During the 1990s the total catch was dramatically increased by unprecedented illegal harvest. WWF estimates poaching activity in the Volga-Caspian basin alone at 10-12 times the legal catch. Since then, sturgeon fishing fell under a series of strict international quotas, and in 2008 the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) banned the practice entirely.

Today the only caviar on the market comes from fish raised in tanks (aka farms). Industry leaders believe farm-raised sturgeon will ultimately replace wild entirely, not only stabilizing the industry, but also preserving the ancient fish in the wild.

‘The last 15 years has really been a complete shift from wild caviar to farm-raised,” Klapp says. In 2005, only FIVE farms produced caviar compared to 12 in 2012, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Even with the farmed variety, producers must invest significant time, energy and precision technology to produce quality caviar. “The selecting of the eggs, the salting of the eggs, the storing and maturing of the eggs, all of these processes require significant expertise,” Klapp says — and that’s after you have fish that are mature enough to produce eggs. “It’s definitely more art than science,” he says.

Indeed, farms that raise sturgeon are like the Fort Knox of fisheries. Tanks are outfitted with intricate computer systems. Fish sport microchips that monitor temperature, oxygen levels and nutrient levels. And once the sturgeon are mature, producers have a painstaking process for creating quality caviar. They extract the eggs, wash them in cold water and then sieve them to remove the roe sack and fatty membrane. Then they salt the eggs, pack them in lacquer-lined tins and chill them prior to distribution. So it’s no wonder industry experts say caviar will always be a luxury product.

As for Beluga, few farms are willing to take on the challenge of raising such a gargantuan fish with no guarantee of success. “It’s not like you start raising fish and magically at 16 years, you have caviar. There are a million and one things you have to do to get it right,” Klapp says.

A producer who gets 15 years into the process and realizes none of the eggs are good would risk financial ruin. “There’s much less value in the market for sturgeon meat. It’s all about the eggs. So, you can see why there are few investors in the world looking to take on the challenge of farm raising Beluga sturgeon,” Klapp says. The good news: experts agree certain varieties of farmed caviar taste as good as wild. Even producers often can’t distinguish between the two.

Pushing eggs

Traditionally served with toast, blinis (small buckwheat pancakes) or creme fraiche, caviar is now appearing in everything from soup to tacos. While experts agree high quality ossetras, Siberian, even transmontanus varieties should stand alone (or with a spoon), today’s chefs have more opportunity than ever to experiment with lower-grade caviar.

That more affordable price point enables chefs to explore caviar in a playful way that not only tickles the palate, but also allows diners to indulge without breaking the bank. So, caviar that has a stronger flavor, a bitter note, or a texture that’s less than perfect, for example, can transform a pasta dish, salad or something as simple as scrambled eggs.

“As a chef, you have to make caviar approachable in both price and presentation,” says Alex Becker, executive chef at Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, who serves caviar with pasta, rice, even fried chicken in Kuro’s signature Crispy Chicken Bun. “The goal is to make an impact on the flavor without making the dish too expensive.”

Incorporating caviar into American staples such as scrambled eggs, salads, even grilled cheese makes it more palatable to consumers who might otherwise be put off by eating fish eggs. At Petrossian restaurant in Hollywood, for example, caviar finagles its way into nearly every dish. Even Petrossian’s dirty martini is served with a caviar-stuffed olive.

“We’re trying to get people around to the idea that caviar can be an affordable luxury,” Klapp says. “Caviar shouldn’t be reserved only for fine dining and special occasions.’ To that end, Petrossian’s West Hollywood restaurant incorporates caviar into a $14 soft scrambled egg topped with caviar, a $32 caviar salad, even a $32 flatbread, which gets dolloped with 20 grams of caviar.

“The flatbread is a very easy way for people to experience caviar for the first time because they’re technically eating a slice of pizza,” says creator Giselle Wellman, executive chef at Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique in West Hollywood, California.

The real challenge, of course, is to make caviar sing in a dish — to ensure its delicate flavor and texture isn’t upstaged by other flavors. The best way to achieve that goal, says Wellman, is to view it as a flavor profile and go from there.

Caviar is salty, it has a clean ocean flavor and a signature pop that you try to balance with other ingredients. Safe bets include things like eggs, onions, chives, creme fraiche and sour cream. Once you feel comfortable there, you can get a little more creative.

To make the experience less intimidating, Petrossian sells dried caviar powder with a shelf life of six months that chefs can easily incorporate into myriad dishes. “You can sprinkle it into your eggs just like pepper,” Wellman says, or make a caviar-dusted rim for a signature martini.

Since Wellman has unlimited access to the delectable powder, she has even infused it into taco shells, shortbread cookies, even macaroons. “It’s a play on salty and sweet,” she says, with interesting results. “Some people love it, some people hate it, but few have tried anything like it.”

Still, traditionalists maintain that caviar is best appreciated on its own, or with a frozen Russian vodka or dry Champagne. These days, you might even see caviar paired with Belgian ale — something light and crisp that doesn’t compete with the flavor of the caviar. But if you ask a true connoisseur, caviar is best enjoyed cold and with a spoon (mother-of-pearl, of course!).

Amy Paturel is a health writer in California and a blogger for SELF.com. She holds masters degrees in nutrition and public health, both from Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.