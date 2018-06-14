Tour de brew: The Boulder Passport Program Summer Edition

Brennah Rosenthal

Ah, to be in Boulder in the summertime; so much to do, so much to see, so much to drink. Whether you reward yourself for that early morning hike with a hazy hop-bomb or just want to knock back a crisp, clean lager after a long day at the office, there are plenty of places to wet your whistle in Boulder County. So many, in fact, it feels like you need a guide to help whittle down your choices. And if the guide in question got you a free drink, that’d be all right with you, wouldn’t it? Well, faithful drinker, the Boulder Passport awaits.

Yes, the Boulder Passport Program is back for its fifth go-round, and this year’s Summer Edition sports over 40 locales offering two-for-one libation deals. There are even a couple two-for-one slice deals at Backcountry, Boss Lady and Cosmo’s Pizza to help you soak up those suds. Try shaking a stick at that.

Coming in at 55 pages, the Boulder Passport is an attractive little booklet that fits nicely in your pocket. The cover is deep blue and made of stiff stock, which ought to stand-up to a summer of being trucked around. And just like a traveling passport, this one gets stamped at every participating location. Just show your bartender upon ordering, and they’ll oblige.

But enough shilling, let’s get to the beer. Where can you drink with the Boulder Passport? Try one of the staples: Avery Brewing Co. in Gunbarrel (the Liliko’i Kepolo is a must), Left Hand Brewing Co. in Longmont (Juicy Goodness, their new dry-hopped golden ale, is perfect for summer), Oskar Blues on Pearl Street (Beerito, the beer you drink with tortilla chips) and both Upslope outposts (two words: Craft Lager).

Too familiar? How about some soon-to-be staples: Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette (dive into an Intergalactic Juice Hunter for all your hazy needs), Sanitas Brewing Co. in Boulder (they have a Cherry Saison you’d be foolish to pass up) and Fate Brewing Company in Boulder (where else are you going to be able to knock back a solid roggenbier? Try the Norns).

But the real treat is a chance to sample some of the up-and-comers in the scene, like Wild Woods Brewery in Boulder (the Wildflower Pale Ale is divine), 4 Noses Brewing Company in Broomfield (it’s about damn time you tried their India pale ales) and Cellar West Artisan Ales (where you’ll find the funk like you’ve never found the funk before).

The Boulder Passport Summer Edition will set you back $20 and is good until Sept. 3. Pick one up online at thepassportprogram.com/boulder and let the self-guided tour de brew begin.

