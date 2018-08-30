Try this week: Flower poacha, vegan poke bowl, and more

Flower Poacha

Breakfast Champion, 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder, breakfastchampionboulder.com

Out went Erhard’s European Bakery, and in came Breakfast Champion, which puts out a large menu of Turkish and Mediterranean dishes and pastries. It also is in the running for coolest restaurant name of all time. We couldn’t shake the association of the building’s former tenant, so we ordered from the pastry display, which was loaded with dozens of mouth-watering, unique baked goods. The flower poacha called out to us; it’s a challah-like roll molded into a flower shape, so you can tear off the bulbous petals. The petals are filled with feta cheese and parsley. The filling is perfectly weighted; you get just enough herb and just enough feta to make a salty, savory bite. The sesame seeds on top bring pleasant dryness, and the pastry itself is chewy and slightly sweet. $4.99.

Vegan Poke Bowl

Flower Child, 2580 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, iamaflowerchild.com

Well, we’ve got to hand it to Boulder’s newest culinary addition, Flower Child. Their vegan poke actually tastes like poke, and it’s actually really good. The “fish” in this instance is marinated beet, which is cut into small cubes. It resembles fish more in texture and color (ahi tuna) than it does in flavor, but the rest of the bowl takes care of that. Avocado, pickled mushroom, cucumber, radish, wasabi pea, smoked dulse, brown rice and spicy ponzu create a palate similar to a fish-based poke bowl. On its own though, as a beet bowl, it’s fresh, bright, light and still wholly satisfying. $9.

Caprese Salad

Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver, vitalrootdenver.com

Vital Root is a vegetarian’s paradise. It helps that in addition to its meatless menu, it’s also 98 percent grain-free, 99 percent vegan and 100 percent gluten-free. But that doesn’t mean it skimps on taste or creativity. While we enjoyed everything we tried, the caprese salad really stood out. Ample fresh, sliced peaches and heirloom tomatoes filled the plate, along with small balls of bufala mozzarella and dollops of rhubarb basil jam. Smoked, crushed almonds were sprinkled atop to add just a bit of crunch to the otherwise juicy dish. Served in a fast casual atmosphere, but with the culinary expertise behind other esteemed establishments like Root Down and Linger, Vital Root is worth the trip. $11.

Classic Poutine

Woodgrain Bagels, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, woodgrainbagels.com

Woodgrain Bagels has quickly established itself as one of Boulder’s go-to breakfast and lunch spots. Its Montreal-style bagels are the thing on which the restaurant and bakery is based, but their menu of sandwiches and plates have gained their own following. Take their other Canadian export — poutine. Available in three choices, we opted for the classic in order to get our bearings. It’s a well-done take on the dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy. The fries are fried to order, and made of thick-but-not-too-thick potato slices. The beef gravy is rich with chives, mushroom and curds. Poutine can sometimes be overwhelming in scent and flavor; this, however, was perfectly seasoned and apportioned. $9.