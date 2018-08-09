Try this week: Superfood bowl, breakfast burrito, and more

The Superfood Bowl

Vitality Bowls, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, vitalitybowls.com

This healthnut hotspot only opened a few weeks ago, but, if we’re being honest, we’ve already visited the superfood cafe half a dozen times. Our favorite, so far, is the signature Superfood Bowl: a thick, creamy base blend of açai, graviola, acerola, their signature “VB blend” (an immunity booster made from mangosteen, aronia berry, camu camu, moringa, açaí, blueberry, pomegranate), plus almond milk, kale, bananas and strawberries. On top, granola, banana, blueberries, goji berries, cacao nibs and honey round out the bowl with a delightfully sweet-but-not-too-sweet crunch. Hangovers and sickness be gone. $13.49.

Breakfast Burrito

Chickee’s Lil’ Kitchen, 4340 Zuni St., Denver, 720-329-3980

I’ll have the beans and eggs, chorizo and cheese burrito, please,” we asked the woman at the small window on the side of a house in North Denver. “It automatically comes with green chile, is that OK?” Who in their right mind would say no? It was a question we contemplated as we sat waiting for our food on the cute side patio that accompanies this hole-in-the-wall place.

Chickee’s Lil’ Kitchen offers everything from “authentic Louisiana Cajun gumbo,” to red beans and rice, to made-to-order breakfast burritos that can’t be beat. You can stuff as many fillings into a slightly grilled yet delightfully chewy tortilla as you want: there’s the aforementioned red beans and rice, along with chorizo, egg, potato, bacon, cheese and guacamole. The green chile adds just the right amount of spice to whatever combination you choose. And the price can’t be beat. $4.86.

Yaki Udon

Yurihana Sushi Bar and Pan-Asian Cuisine, 6525 Gunpark Drive, Unit 330, Boulder, yurihanaboulder.com

A big, steaming bowl of udon noodles, drenched in soy and sriracha and stir-fried with veggies — as far as comfort food goes, it doesn’t get much better than that. Yurihana is Gunbarrel’s go-to spot for Asian noodle, curry, rice and sushi plates. The yaki udon bowl brings together thick, chewy udon noodles with crunchy peppers, sweet onions, steamed baby bok choy and earthy, sautéed mushrooms. Yurihana nails this classic comfort dish. $10.95.

Green Chile Burger

Cafe Blue, 5280 Spine Road, Unit 103, Boulder, cafebluegunbarrel.com

There’s a lot to like about Cafe Blue. Its expansive menu spans a few continents, the staff is ultra-friendly, and the dining room and bar area are cozy. The food, too, is as good as it’s ever been there, and out of their menu of salads, sandwiches, pastas and entrees, we opted for the green chile burger because, well, it’s green chile season, and that’s reason to celebrate. Cafe Blue’s take includes a grilled, open-faced Angus patty smothered in green chile, pepper jack cheese and sautéed mushrooms. The star is the smoky, thick beef, while the chile and mushrooms add depth to the flavor. $12.50.