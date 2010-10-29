A reanimated Gorillaz is back , this time with real-life musicians

McClatchy-Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES — When the sprawling British ensemble Gorillaz reunited to close out the final night of Coachella in April, anyone familiar with the band might have been shocked at what they saw.

Gorillaz, co-founded a decade ago by Blur frontman and U.K. rock macher Damon Albarn and the comic artist Jamie Hewlett,

was conceived as a kind of wry Pop Art comment. So many chart-toppers

felt vapid and cartoonish, the duo’s thinking went, that they conceived a

quartet of actual cartoons visualized by Hewlett in animated

projections, and created dub- and rap-influenced electropop tunes

performed by Albarn and collaborators. The project was a

many-times-platinum success, and smoldering singles such as “Clint

Eastwood” and “Feel Good Inc.” are forever in the pop troposphere.

After a five-year lull, Coachella fans had little hint as to what the return of Gorillaz might entail. Animatronic versions of “band members” Murdoc, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and 2D? A movie-length narrative set in the cryptic world of its new album, “Plastic Beach”?

Nope. Instead, Gorillaz arrived on Coachella’s

main stage with its most exotic creatures yet — real, live musicians,

including Albarn up front and a huge cast of boldface cohorts at his

side.

Why’d they lose much of the animated veneer?

“The answer was simple — you don’t have Paul Simonon and Mick Jones

in your band and obscure them in any way,” Albarn said of the two

founding Clash members who now play alongside him in Gorillaz. “That

said, at Coachella, there wasn’t a lot of time from when we got the show to when we played, so there were lots of bits missing.”

Since then, Albarn, Hewlett and the massive ensemble that counts pioneering rappers De La Soul, crooner Bobby Womack

and half the Clash among it, have bent a little more to their

cartoonish impulses. Hewlett penned a slew of new narrative animations

for their current tour. But this latest incarnation underscores

something new and exciting in this Gorillaz return — the fact that

they’re human, after all.

Whereas 2001’s “Gorillaz” and 2005’s “Demon Days”

relied on Albarn working in concert with a small stable of producers

(Del the Funky Homosapien and Dan the Automator for the former, Danger

Mouse on the latter), “Plastic Beach” found Albarn tapping everyone from

canonical curmudgeons such as Lou Reed and the Fall’s Mark E. Smith to Snoop Dogg, avant-electro singer Little Dragon and the National Orchestra for Arabic Music.

The results are both more eclectic and more

extravagantly pop-centric than anything Gorillaz has done to date.

“Stylo” benefits from the grand idea to have Mos Def and Womack swap

butter-smooth flows atop a cold-wave synth bed; De La Soul turns in some

exquisitely goofball verses on “Superfast Jellyfish,” with Super Furry

Animals lead Gruff Rhys on the psych-sunny hook. Reed’s droll sing-speak

on “Some Kind of Nature” thwacks against Little Dragon’s wistful bliss

pop on “Empire Ants.”

As a collection of singles in the spirit of “Feel Good Inc.,”

the whole thing would be kind of a mess. But this singularly daft album

has it roots in something far more highbrow — Albarn and Hewlett’s

collaboration on the 2007 opera “Monkey: Journey to the West.”

Drawing from a 16th century Chinese novel, the two worked with director Chen Shi-zheng

and more than 70 dancers, acrobats and martial artists for an

extravagant piece following a group of mythological travelers who seek

(and squander) enlightenment, slay foes, learn hubris and eventually

meet Buddha in paradise.

The production met universal acclaim at its runs in Manchester, London, Paris and a U.S. debut in Charleston, S.C.

The BBC used one of “Monkey’s” animation sequences in its coverage of

the Beijing Olympics. But the scope of it — and memories of a previously

aborted Gorillaz tour involving a massive hologram rig — also helped

put some practical boundaries around the duo’s boundless aspirations for

Gorillaz.

“(‘Monkey’) absolutely influenced everything we did

on this record,” Albarn said. “It made me think more operatically in

terms of songwriting, storytelling and character development. But it

also taught us a lot about what not to do in terms of the production.”

Enter the humans, then. This tour’s new animation

buttresses the band-centric live performances with a wry trip through

the surrealist, manga-informed world of “Plastic Beach,” one punctuated

with the dryly enthused musings known to fans of “bassist” Murdoc’s

Twitter feed. Offstage, Hewlett helms the animation sequences in time

with the band’s live sets.

“We tried the smoke and mirrors, but never really

came up with anything that could tour properly,” Hewlett said. “What we

have now is the show we’ve always wanted. It’s taken 10 years, but we’ve

finally grown these characters into pop stars in their own right — they

get away with so many things we couldn’t.”

As pop stars go, Albarn and Hewlett are indeed pretty domesticated. They still live across the street from each other in London

(they started Gorillaz while sharing a flat), where both are raising

families, and Albarn has shepherded projects ranging from his

world-music label Honest Jon’s to a much-beloved Blur reunion in 2009.

Gorillaz seems to offer an opportunity for Albarn and

company to maintain the madcap creativity of their early careers at a

station in life where every idea seems possible — from commissioning

Snoop Dogg to add a verse to hiring half the Clash to headlining the

world’s biggest stages as essentially the house band for a film

screening.

For something that began as a big in-joke on

celebrity, Gorillaz managed to make awfully real pop stars of its

two-dimensional quartet — and of themselves.

“Everyone has their favorite cartoon characters. It’s

ageless, really,” Hewlett said. “If you look at the modern pop charts,

lots of artists are just playing characters anyway.”

———

(c) 2010, Los Angeles Times.

Visit the Los Angeles Times on the Internet at http://www.latimes.com/.

Distributed by McClatchy-Tribune Information Services.