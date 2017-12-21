New Year’s Eve Events 2017

none

All events take place on Sunday, Dec. 31.

BOULDER:

New Year’s Eve at St Julien: A Toast to 2017.

9 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, stjulien.com

Ring in 2017 at St Julien Hotel & Spa, and make it your “new” New Year’s Eve tradition. The festivities begin at 9 p.m. and include two bands — Quemando (salsa) in the ballroom, and Honeycomb (funk) in the hotel lobby; a midnight balloon drop; party favors; salsa dancing lessons; and champagne toast. Light fare will be served, and several cash bars will be available, including the iconic ice bar and luge. Tickets are $90.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party with American Vernacular Dance.

7 p.m. The Avalon, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder.

Ring in the New Year with an amazing night of friends, fun, food and dancing to fabulous music in the fine Avalon Ballrooms. A long-time local tradition! Three rooms of music and dancing: Swing, ballroom, salsa, bachata, kizomba, zouk and more! Cash bar benefits the Romanian American Freedom Alliance. Midnight toast. Tickets are $40 advance; $45 door, cash or credit.

New Year’s Eve at the Speakeasy.

BMoCA, 1750 13th St., Boulder.

Put your glad rags on and celebrate New Year’s Eve at BMoCA’s speakeasy-themed party and benefit! Embrace your 1920s gangster or glamorous flapper as BMoCA is transformed into a juice joint. Featuring live jazz, craft cocktails, late-night burlesque, tarot card readings, mugshot photography, complimentary champagne toast and light bites. New Year’s Eve at The Speakeasy is presented by Friends With Benefits (FWB), BMoCA’s membership affiliate group for young patrons. Proceeds benefit BMoCA’s exhibitions and programs. This event is SOLD OUT (tickets were $35/$30 members).

The Polish Ambassador New Years Run.

8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder.

You and all of your friends can dance in the new year at Boulder Theater with the Polish Ambassador beginning on Dec. 29. He’ll be joined by The Diplomatic Scandal, Ample Mammal and other guests. Three-day pass is $90. Single day passes are $30-$35.

Amoramora + Flash Mountain Flood — with Banshee Tree.

8 p.m. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder.

Amoramora is a traveling, working, multipurpose rock and jazz fusion quartet from Boulder. Flash Mountain Flood is a five-piece, Boulder-based psychedelic rock n’ roll jam band with a classic feel that is committed to preserving one of America’s greatest music cultures with its unique approach to their live shows and extensive catalogue of original songs. This is an all-ages event. Tickets are $15-$20.

NYE with DJ Jahsonic.

7:30 p.m. The Kitchen Upstairs, 1039 Pearl St., Suite B, Boulder.

Food specials, craft cocktails, special releases; reservations and walk-ins welcome. Visit thekitchenbistros.com/event/nye-with-dj-jahsonic for more information.

License No. 1 New Year’s Eve Party 2018

7 p.m. License No. 1, 2115 13th St., Boulder.

Celebrate the New Year in Speakeasy Style at License No. 1! Enjoy light bites throughout the evening; Quench your thirst with signature drink specials all night; Dance the night away with DJ B-Money; Festive party favors, a free photobooth and special souvenir giveaway; Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $45.

The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve 2018 Party.

8 p.m. Hotel Boulderado Mezzanine, 2115 13th St., Boulder.

Enjoy the sparkling atmosphere inside Hotel Boulderado with a lavish buffet dinner, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, party favors, live music from Dressed in Black and more. Tickets are $145.

Casino Royale New Year’s Eve 2018 Party.

Hotel Boulderado Event Center, 2115 13th St., Boulder.

A signature alcoholic punch will flow (for those over 21) for casino night with passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, a full cash bar and live music by none other than Funkiphino.

Play your hand at the blackjack, roulette, poker and craps tables between dances. Casino Night benefits Clinica Family Health, a nonprofit that provides medical, behavioral and dental care for low-income and other underserved communities in Boulder, Broomfield and West Adam counties. Tickets are $75.

The Delta Sonics.

9 p.m. Oskar Blues Boulder Taproom, 921 Pearl St., Boulder.

Known as one of the best harmonica-led bands in the state, let The Delta Sonics liven your holiday experience.

EAST COUNTY:

Wild New Year’s Dance Party.

7 p.m. The Wild Game Entertainment Experience, 2251 Ken Pratt Blvd., Unit A, Longmont.

The VIP option includes: VIP seating in the event room and clubhouse stage area; two drink tickets good for any of our 24 draft selections; wine or well drinks (21 and older); appetizers and food stations; Champagne toast (21 and older) and party favors; late night snacks and access to a beer garden featuring local breweries and a commemorative tasting glass. Tickets are $40.

Bling in the New Year 2018.

Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle, Longmont.

With Left Hand Brewing and high energy all-girl rock band, Chaotic Serenity, this will be an evening you won’t want to miss. There are three packages to choose from: A Night In the City (couples package) offers full party access (8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.); hors d’oeuvres and food stations; Left Hand Brewery/distillery tasting; Champagne toast at midnight; late night snack; overnight accommodations; hot buffet breakfast in the morning. The City Lights package provides everything except the accommodations. The Late Party Access lets you in at 10 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65.

FACE and Sonic Arcade.

7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont.

Bring in the New Year at the Dickens Opera House with a special dual performance with FACE and Sonic Arcade. Your ticket includes a reserved seat, party favors and a glass of champagne to toast the new year! Tickets are $51. VIP tickets are $100.

New Year’s Eve Party at WOW! Children’s Museum.

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. WOW! Children’s Museum, 110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette.

Ring in the New Year at WOW! before bedtime! Join for noisemaker crafts, face painting, the Bunny and Birdie Comedy Magic Show at 11 a.m. and refreshments, all leading up to the grand countdown celebration at 11:30 a.m.! A second party will take place at 1 p.m. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/WOWNYE, $5-10 per person.

New Year’s Eve — with Milestone.

6 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette.

Early show starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes a three-course dinner and a Champagne toast ($70 per person). The Ring in the New Year Show starts at 10 p.m. and offers the regular dinner menu and a Champagne toast ($30). Milestone is a variety band composed of some of the finest musicians in the state. The band is well known for its impressive musicianship and versatility.

MOUNTAIN TOWNS:

New Years’ Eve Dance Party featuring Bonnie and the Clydes — with 300 Days.

7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill.

Music starts at 8:00 p.m. Buffet served 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include light dinner buffet, champagne at midnight and beads! Tickets available in person at the inn or over the phone at 303-443-6461.

Anders Osborne — with Andy Sydow.

7:30 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland.

Dinner at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 plus fees.

New Year’s Eve Party with The Symbols.

10 p.m. The Pioneer Inn, 15 E. First St., Nederland.

The Symbols are a female fronted blues/funk/rock trio from Fort Collins, formed in 2010 by guitarist Jasco (Blinddog Smokin’) and vocalist/songwriter/bassist Mer Sal. They write their own music, in addition to re-stylizing popular cover tunes to be different styles than they were intended originally. Their unique sound, charisma and songs are winning hearts through theaters and festivals across the country.

BROOMFIELD:

New Year’s Eve Dance.

8:30 p.m. Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church & School, 900 W. Midway Blvd., Broomfield.

Nativity’s young adult group is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance for all Catholic young adults in the area. Join us for dancing, drinks, light food and joyful celebration! All are welcome. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Tickets for designated drivers are $15 (via a refund at the door).

My Morning Jacket Three-Night NYE Run — with The Revolution, tUnE-yArDs, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield.

$1 from every ticket purchased for My Morning Jacket’s New Year’s Eve run of shows will go to MMJ’s Waterfall Project, which will benefit to the following organizations: The Advancement Project, Emergency Family Assistance Association and Everytown for Gun Safety. Established in 2015, the Project is dedicated to supporting and promoting actions, big and small, for positive change in the world. A one-night pass is $76.

WESTMINSTER/ARVADA:

One Helluva New Year’s Eve Party.

7:30 p.m. Westminster Brewing Co & Whistling Hare Distillery, 7655 W. 108th Ave., Westminister.

Mingle with friends at Westminster Brewing Co. and Whistling Hare Distillery (two lounges, smoking patio, beer bar and the dance floor) while enjoying tasty food (hors d’oeuvres, multiple buffet courses, and desserts), live music (everything from current dance favorites, R&B, Motown, golden classics and everything in between), six drink tickets to be used at either WBC or WHD, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Admission gets you two special-release drink tickets to be used for any one of three versions of the new barrel-aged 12 Apostles from WBC and a new 12 Apostles-based whiskey from WHD. Tickets are $62.

DENVER:

16th White Rose Gala.

9 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Champa, Denver.

Flapper dresses, stylish sequins and fancy fedoras for NYE?!? White Rose Gala is a high-end and elegant charity event where you are enveloped by musical and theatrical performances. Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the classic elegance of art deco of the Roaring ’20s. Be transported to an era of a modern renaissance where style, opulence and grace were the only way to swing.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Denver.

Downtown Denver.

The sky will once again sparkle over downtown at the close of 2017 with the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The two spectacular fireworks shows will occur at 9 p.m. and midnight. For the best viewpoints, stand along the 16th Street Mall. Costumed entertainers will interact with crowds between shows, including magicians, mascots, balloon artists, stilt walkers and comedians.

Denver New Years Eve Black Tie Party.

8 p.m. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver.

Featuring three DJs, live bands (The Henderson Band, Bigwheel, Electrosoul) and Las Vegas-style casino games. There’s an open bar all night at the premium VIP bars. Enjoy a Champagne toast at midnight with a confetti blast, party favors and a complimentary photo booth (free prints). Tickets are $94-$99.

New Year’s Eve with Denver Union Station.

9 p.m. LoDo, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver.

Don’t miss the ultimate NYE experience. Three DJs spinning jams in Denver’s historic Union Station leading up to an extravagantly epic light show on the Great Hall ceiling at midnight. Pre-Event Tickets: $50 per person ($75 at-the-door, if available).

Resolution NYE 2018.

9 p.m. The Curtis Denver, 1405 Curtis St., Denver.

Collective 360 invites you to gather together to raise a toast and celebrate the new year with a truly interactive and high-class hotel take over. This 21-and-up event will feature two levels of holiday adorned hallways, three spectacular ballrooms and multiple breakout party rooms, all providing a unique taste of world class music and entertainment. Tickets are $89-99.

Zoo Year’s Eve.

5:30 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver.

The evening features fun activities for the entire family and an early New Year’s Eve countdown at 9 p.m. so your little ones can enjoy the holiday and still get home for bed early. Enjoy DJ Frederick, face painting, Magic Rob and a princess meet-and-greet. Tickets are $15 for the general public, age 12-64; $10 for children 3-11; $12 for age 65+.

GOLDEN:

An Evening of Ballroom Elegance — presented by Denver Ballroom Production.

6 p.m. Denver West Marriott, 1717 Denver West Blvd., Golden.

Cocktail reception and photos at 6 p.m. For the night’s special entertainment, all guests must be seated by 7 p.m. and ready for dinner service at 7:30 p.m. Dancing from 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Champagne toast at midnight. This is a black tie affair. Tickets are $125.

MORRISON:

New Year’s Eve on the Rocks featuring Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright, King Green (of RDGLDGRN).

5:10 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison.

General Admission Tickets are $175 plus applicable service charges. VIP Tickets are $350 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome.