Erik Pevernagie

Smiling at the paper: it’s telling him a secret

(the secret of the margin-labyrinth)

Look at the sky—it’s much closer here.

Hazel starry

The long eyelashes.

(more masculine: this is lovely yang)

“Screw the fuckin’ side of the mountain—I wanna get to the top.”

An essay on the gentle mouth in a male face:

The ultimate strength

Is to look someone in the (other) eye

And say, “You intimidated me before”

I’m a girl and I talk, so here:

This is a poem, babe

(yes, you are a man

babe)

And you know what? It doesn’t work for me, either.

Is it a race?

Did you win?

Jenn Zuko is an underpaid, overworked professor who teaches people how to fake-punch each other in the face as her area of theatrical expertise. Read more of her babblings and dabblings at Daily Cross-Swords.