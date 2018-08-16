Smiling at the paper: it’s telling him a secret
(the secret of the margin-labyrinth)
Look at the sky—it’s much closer here.
Hazel starry
The long eyelashes.
(more masculine: this is lovely yang)
“Screw the fuckin’ side of the mountain—I wanna get to the top.”
An essay on the gentle mouth in a male face:
The ultimate strength
Is to look someone in the (other) eye
And say, “You intimidated me before”
I’m a girl and I talk, so here:
This is a poem, babe
(yes, you are a man
babe)
And you know what? It doesn’t work for me, either.
Is it a race?
Did you win?
Jenn Zuko is an underpaid, overworked professor who teaches people how to fake-punch each other in the face as her area of theatrical expertise. Read more of her babblings and dabblings at Daily Cross-Swords.