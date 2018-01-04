December 31st, America

Paolo Monti via Wikimedia Commons

Get dressed to go shopping to buy more

Things to wear to get dressed to go shopping

For more things on sale to wear only once

Before the need for fresh fashion arises

&

Jostled by deal-seeking crowds grabbing

The best on-sale items at minutes after

Midnight the foot-stomping lines now

Stampede.

Junk car my restaurant consuming food stamps

I also stood in line for, the skittering shoppers

Make their way rudely to greedy take

The shelves empty – ignore me – I haven’t

The obvious will or wallet to indulge

A buying frenzy beyond these cheap socks.

Marcus If has been writing and performing poetry along the Colorado Front Range for 30 years. He is the Headmaster of the Beyond Academia Free Skool in Boulder, a nonprofit group of over a dozen writers who offer free writing workshops every month.