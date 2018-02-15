Jonathan Montgomery

fisherman with a beer

smoking a cigarette

listening to Nirvana

scaring all the birds

fisherman with a beer

smoking a cigarette

listening to Nirvana

scaring all the birders

fisherman with a beer

smoking a cigarette

experiencing nirvana

enlightening all the birds

Kurt Cobain with a guitar

shooting heroin

scolding the fisherman

for scaring all the birds

birder with a water bottle

holding their binoculars

listening for birdcalls

also scaring all the birds

Eric Fischman with a beard

smoking a joint

listening to a poem

about scaring all the birds

Great Blue Heron with a beak

slender like a cigarette

listening to water

spearing all the fish

fisherwoman with a beer

smoking a cigarette

listening to Nirvana

scaring the man

fisherman with a beer

scaring nirvana

listening to cigarettes

smoking all the birds

A beer with a scare

Birding the smoke

Listening to man

Fishing nirvana

fisherman with no beer

no cigarette

no music

bored

a dad with a fishing pole

drinking and smoking

showing his son how

Nirvana was brand new

me with a beer

smoking a cigarette

listening to Nirvana

scaring all the birds

fisherman with his own life

doing his own things

doing things I wouldn’t

scaring me

me with binoculars

watching a fisherman with a beer

smoking a cigarette

listening to Nirvana

instead of watching all the birds

I resent

I hafta share

this world

with those who seem different

I understand

I hafta share

this world

with those who seem different

can I embrace

I hafta share

this world

with those who seem different?