fisherman with a beer
smoking a cigarette
listening to Nirvana
scaring all the birds
fisherman with a beer
smoking a cigarette
listening to Nirvana
scaring all the birders
fisherman with a beer
smoking a cigarette
experiencing nirvana
enlightening all the birds
Kurt Cobain with a guitar
shooting heroin
scolding the fisherman
for scaring all the birds
birder with a water bottle
holding their binoculars
listening for birdcalls
also scaring all the birds
Eric Fischman with a beard
smoking a joint
listening to a poem
about scaring all the birds
Great Blue Heron with a beak
slender like a cigarette
listening to water
spearing all the fish
fisherwoman with a beer
smoking a cigarette
listening to Nirvana
scaring the man
fisherman with a beer
scaring nirvana
listening to cigarettes
smoking all the birds
A beer with a scare
Birding the smoke
Listening to man
Fishing nirvana
fisherman with no beer
no cigarette
no music
bored
a dad with a fishing pole
drinking and smoking
showing his son how
Nirvana was brand new
me with a beer
smoking a cigarette
listening to Nirvana
scaring all the birds
fisherman with his own life
doing his own things
doing things I wouldn’t
scaring me
me with binoculars
watching a fisherman with a beer
smoking a cigarette
listening to Nirvana
instead of watching all the birds
I resent
I hafta share
this world
with those who seem different
I understand
I hafta share
this world
with those who seem different
can I embrace
I hafta share
this world
with those who seem different?