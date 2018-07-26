Going back to bed
is the ultimate adult dream
Subject of snooze button thoughts
Excuses
Reasons they may have closed the office
Growing darker
Fantasy in the shower
Getting back up in blankets whose
comfort is based on time of day
with muscles loosened by hot water
lost towel recovered pajamas drop commute
Oh yes pillow & mattress
Relax so fucking hard
Just a few hours promise
An honest man should be afforded the
courtesy of a schedule that suits him
The work always gets done no matter
Mind thus fuzzy it forgets what
it was thinking about when it was a-thinkin’
Feels like been drinking
Was there drinking?
Ain’t no need for lyin’
Ain’t no taste for stinkin’
We’re all very tired
Why don’t we take the morning off
Revisit ourselves later
A tables’ only as cozy as the chairs around it
A body makes pay with the dues provided it
In the sun
oh the things that could be done with a day
In the rain
oh the nothing pile of books and movies lay
It’s a pain
knowing how many worse ways
It’s a privilege
so they say
Mumble your half-truth in order to save
Fetal position hope the world doesn’t notice
Disaffected the further moved on reality
Forget the boss’ perpetual profiteering
The disappointment from a phone call-
His voice is gone now
Drowned in the television speaking
You did it! You are not the father!
Not a father, barely an employee
More than the sum of dreams
Worthy of a minimum amount of sleep
to process information fairly and health
Feelings are hyper exhausting in themselves
And then when I finally can I smoke my bowl lay back down get awoken by poem
And after poem when I finally do
Problems are the same except they feel good
