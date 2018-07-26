"The Sleeping Gypsy" by Henri Rousseau via Wikimedia Commons

Going back to bed

is the ultimate adult dream

Subject of snooze button thoughts

Excuses

Reasons they may have closed the office

Growing darker

Fantasy in the shower

Getting back up in blankets whose

comfort is based on time of day

with muscles loosened by hot water

lost towel recovered pajamas drop commute

Oh yes pillow & mattress

Relax so fucking hard

Just a few hours promise

An honest man should be afforded the

courtesy of a schedule that suits him

The work always gets done no matter

Mind thus fuzzy it forgets what

it was thinking about when it was a-thinkin’

Feels like been drinking

Was there drinking?

Ain’t no need for lyin’

Ain’t no taste for stinkin’

We’re all very tired

Why don’t we take the morning off

Revisit ourselves later

A tables’ only as cozy as the chairs around it

A body makes pay with the dues provided it

In the sun

oh the things that could be done with a day

In the rain

oh the nothing pile of books and movies lay

It’s a pain

knowing how many worse ways

It’s a privilege

so they say

Mumble your half-truth in order to save

Fetal position hope the world doesn’t notice

Disaffected the further moved on reality

Forget the boss’ perpetual profiteering

The disappointment from a phone call-

His voice is gone now

Drowned in the television speaking

You did it! You are not the father!

Not a father, barely an employee

More than the sum of dreams

Worthy of a minimum amount of sleep

to process information fairly and health

Feelings are hyper exhausting in themselves

And then when I finally can I smoke my bowl lay back down get awoken by poem

And after poem when I finally do

Problems are the same except they feel good

Matthew Clifford tra-la-las around the Front Range taking himself way too seriously. You can find him at mattclifford.org