The Ins and Outs of Planetary Relocation

NASA via Wikimedia Commons

I tie the solar system around

your wrist to remind you why

Days are longer here.

Moon-dipped mapmakers, stellar

shelter-seekers, we follow cosmic river shadows

through the red valleys of asteroids,

track the ice tails of comets

to their glacial source, chart infinite neon

tides and looping lunar cycles.

We string our findings into strange constellations

across an ultraviolet sky. This future is unnamed

and ancient, unwatched and spinning.

Yes, there are star-starved nights when I miss

the absolute taste of gravity, when I want to swallow

every heavy galaxy between here and home;

To be alien in alien terrain is to wake

up to three white suns and gas-thin bones,

to breath mechanically, dust-lonely, desert-wild.

You, dear voyager, built our one-way spaceship

from the saturnine scraps of your inherited SUV

and the psychedelic pulp of sci-fi comic books,

fueled it with fumes of celestial optimism, the only

obvious force that sticks humans to rockets.

How did you launch the spiraling mass of

two earth-fond bodies

through the static atmosphere of our prior lives?

As interplanetary transplants, we speak in paradoxes

and synonyms, of glitching clocks and drifting nights.

Sometimes, I ask you to remind me why

Days are longer here.

Sarah Rodriguez is the Poetry Editor at Punch Drunk Press and is a supporting member of the Boulder Writers’ Warehouse and Beyond Academia Free Skool. Sarah can be found reading and editing at various events in both Boulder and Denver.