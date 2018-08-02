Jupiter in Taurus

I press the snooze button on my alarm
three times and then
finally wake up happy
I step in to the outfit
already laid out, place my foot
in a shoe that didn’t cost
too much,
I sit on the couch drinking coffee
a stain appears on my shirt
I glance out the window – no rain
I scrub the stain out,
eat the leftovers,
eye old memories hanging
like art on my fridge
my phone is fully charged
I head in to work passing by
a cop who doesn’t pull out behind me
I dig around for the lipstick that
fell under my seat
I brought my own lunch from home, but today
I get extra food for free
the fortune cookie tells me
the fortune you seek is in another cookie
I eat another cookie
nothings impossible to a willing heart
I hear a ding on my phone
a venmo payment comes through
I leave work early and a stranger at the gym
tells me I have good hair even though it’s
mostly tied back in a bun
he begins to show me an arm exercise
I sneeze and scratch my nose
he jolts and walks away
I find a twenty in my pocket
that I’d forgotten all about
At home I eat dinner while reading through
my list
100 things to do before I die
I add 89 – give blood
90 – yoga retreat in Costa Rica
my favorite song comes on
I hit repeat and find I have just
enough milk for another bowl of cereal.
Britt DiGiacomo is a New York-based writer who earned her MFA from Manhattanville College, where she served as production editor at The Manhattanville Review. Britt likes to travel, ride her bike along the water’s edge and loves a good book with a wild adventure. She is currently developing a coming of age novel, charting the life of Lilly Difeo, a mixed-up girl who is trying to redefine herself in a world that seems hell-bent on stifling any chance for self-realization.