Jupiter in Taurus

Vassily Kandinsky

I press the snooze button on my alarm

three times and then

finally wake up happy



I step in to the outfit

already laid out, place my foot

in a shoe that didn’t cost

too much,

I sit on the couch drinking coffee

a stain appears on my shirt

I glance out the window – no rain

I scrub the stain out,

eat the leftovers,

eye old memories hanging

like art on my fridge

my phone is fully charged

I head in to work passing by

a cop who doesn’t pull out behind me

I dig around for the lipstick that

fell under my seat

I brought my own lunch from home, but today

I get extra food for free

the fortune cookie tells me

the fortune you seek is in another cookie

I eat another cookie

nothings impossible to a willing heart

I hear a ding on my phone

a venmo payment comes through

I leave work early and a stranger at the gym

tells me I have good hair even though it’s

mostly tied back in a bun

he begins to show me an arm exercise

I sneeze and scratch my nose

he jolts and walks away

I find a twenty in my pocket

that I’d forgotten all about

At home I eat dinner while reading through

my list

100 things to do before I die

I add 89 – give blood

90 – yoga retreat in Costa Rica

my favorite song comes on

I hit repeat and find I have just

enough milk for another bowl of cereal.

Britt DiGiacomo is a New York-based writer who earned her MFA from Manhattanville College, where she served as production editor at The Manhattanville Review. Britt likes to travel, ride her bike along the water’s edge and loves a good book with a wild adventure. She is currently developing a coming of age novel, charting the life of Lilly Difeo, a mixed-up girl who is trying to redefine herself in a world that seems hell-bent on stifling any chance for self-realization.