She saw my first breath.

I saw her last.

And,

in between,

many days of

smiles, shouts,

puddles, clouds

thoughts

deluded, denuded,

eluded dreams

of getting through

(like swimming)

or stuck

in the bramble

(like scraps of cloth)

caught,

while becoming

who I was

before birth,

waking.

Ira G. Liss is a musician, entertainer, wedding officiant and hosts his own live, monthly variety, art, talk show.