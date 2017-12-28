Poetry by Dash Codiga

Dash Codiga

Renga:

The first snowflake falls

Bushes wear cozy white hats

Winter has arrived.

Remember Autumn’s warm breeze,

I’d love to go back there, please.

Haiku:

Black wind breaks the sky;

Fiery breath is my waking.

A dragon, am I.

Elegy:

Before a bird was about to fly,

He up and died and said goodbye.

Now up in the heavens he lives today

Swooping into the woods where he used to play.

Cinquain:

Cloudy

Gray skies, fast wind

Sleeping, reading, playing

Curl into a blanket and dream

Dark day

Tyburn:

Rumbling

Fumbling

Grumbling

Bumbling

Along came a rumbling, fumbling bear

Who upset the grumbling, bumbling bee

Dash Codiga, an 11-year-old student at Alt Ed Academy and author of Pencil, Paper, Poetry: A How-to-Write-Poetry Coloring Book, hopes to inspire an appreciation for poetry and an interest in writing published works in the minds of middle schoolers everywhere.