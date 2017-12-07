River Crossing

Алексеев Виктор Иванович via Wikimedia Commons

This morning, I ran

to the edges

through the tall grassss

across the

rockislands

against a curtain of summer cicadas

where the tire swing hangs

from its wooden rusted nail

and whispered to myself, in the trails already etched into my mind…..

y vamos por este lado

y luego el otro! puedo cruzar aca? por aqui, vamos!

children waving their hands comehere!poraquijunevengavamoscomosedice estaaaaaa….??

choclando en cataratas

i thought the word was mask

we laughed

I dreamt I took someone with me

that one who has the end of your novel

that one where everything make sense

that one who ties things up in a way you could have never

seen

like tying ribbon on a gift

and we watch the tiny ants carry large wood on their backs

we watch everything en el suelo snake like

snake like float like

magic

a footstep to wake the sleeping banks of a river

the mud and water spiders

the fish who don’t have names

the living imprints

something different happens when I am in spanish

yo soy yo soy yo soy todo

I am everything

and owner of nothing

visiting a language

twirling a tongue

the cracks in the surface are not too

deep yet

the tablas are smooth

I went to cruzar el rio this morning and even though it was harder

y somos de locos

I kissed each rock with my feet and

caressed the edges, through the cold rio down to the fount

and my feet wet and smile

and my ears blossomed

and my heart swelled

back to full

and the sweetness of time

expanded too in my chest

beyond not enough

and my arms stretched with it

estirando el tiempo

e s t i r a n d o

we come with these tools I said to a tree root, raiz I said

we are born from magic

from a wink in the sand and a tiny smile

donde nacimos

June Lucarotti, founder of Vola Sessions, teaches social-emotional skills and self-care techniques through yoga, meditation, and creative writing workshops for individuals, families, schools and other organizations throughout Colorado and the San Francisco Bay Area.