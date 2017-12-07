River Crossing

This morning, I ran
to the edges
through the tall grassss
across the
rockislands
against a curtain of summer cicadas
where the tire swing hangs
from its wooden rusted nail
and whispered to myself, in the trails already etched into my mind…..
y vamos por este lado
y luego el otro! puedo cruzar aca? por aqui, vamos!
children waving their hands comehere!poraquijunevengavamoscomosedice estaaaaaa….??
choclando en cataratas
i thought the word was mask
we laughed
I dreamt I took someone with me
that one who has the end of your novel
that one where everything make sense
that one who ties things up in a way you could have never
seen
like tying ribbon on a gift
and we watch the tiny ants carry large wood on their backs
we watch everything en el suelo snake like
snake like float like
magic
a footstep to wake the sleeping banks of a river
the mud and water spiders
the fish who don’t have names
the living imprints
something different happens when I am in spanish
yo soy yo soy yo soy todo
I am everything
and owner of nothing
visiting a language
twirling a tongue
the cracks in the surface are not too
deep yet
the tablas are smooth
I went to cruzar el rio this morning and even though it was harder
y somos de locos
I kissed each rock with my feet and
caressed the edges, through the cold rio down to the fount
and my feet wet and smile
and my ears blossomed
and my heart swelled
back to full
and the sweetness of time
expanded too in my chest
beyond not enough
and my arms stretched with it
estirando el tiempo
e s t i r a n d o
we come with these tools I said to a tree root, raiz I said
we are born from magic
from a wink in the sand and a tiny smile
donde nacimos
