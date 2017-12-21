Ingeborg Bernhard via Wikimedia Commons

You will be here again. Your eyes

closed in brightening light from

a window, open in winter. Magenta

blooms lidded, your forehead held

by a shoulder put forward for your

tremble. Blue now, a sea you recall

and the wind rushes open the naked hands

of young aspens and you see suddenly

how you will be here again, though

not like this, not this unfurl welling

of you at the mercy of the generous

and outlasting. You say all of what

can be said of I’m sorry these are not

the right words, I cannot explain and—

Oh how I love you. The unfastening of

a tree in winter, how it drops its arms

against a limp body. And you fall again

into other centuries when all the weighty

wishes of women closed themselves

into solemn books of cannot-be’s.

Jessica Rigney is a poet, filmmaker, and photographer. Her letterpress poetry broadsides, À La Brütt and Grass Began are both available at Wolverine Farm Publishing in Fort Collins. Her chapbook, Entre Nous, was published by Boar Hog Press in early 2017. She was a 2016 quarterfinalist for the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry.