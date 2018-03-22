Send out a plea
Answer me, answer me
I will throw myself down in front of it
Whatever it may be
I have faith now
I send my faith out
Come home with a house
In a safe neighborhood
Pictures on the shelf
Smile at ourselves
The accomplishment of capture
It’s never over
Programming and reactions
Scars and healing
Bleeding
Communion
A nail through the word
Made flesh
Made mouth
Made page
Made wine
I spill my cup
For the ghosts
Holy and hungry
Stain and smear my body
Lift soul up
To see what
You see
I believe
Anything
It’s nothing
First and easy
Lay it in me
Jesus Christ said the shotgun
Matt Clifford tra-la-las around the Front Range taking himself too seriously. You can find him at mattclifford.org.