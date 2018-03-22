Untitled

By
Angela K. Evans
-
0
pixaby

Send out a plea
Answer me, answer me
I will throw myself down in front of it

Whatever it may be
I have faith now
I send my faith out

Come home with a house
In a safe neighborhood
Pictures on the shelf

Smile at ourselves
The accomplishment of capture
It’s never over

Programming and reactions
Scars and healing
Bleeding

Communion
A nail through the word
Made flesh

Made mouth
Made page
Made wine

I spill my cup
For the ghosts
Holy and hungry

Stain and smear my body
Lift soul up
To see what

You see
I believe
Anything

It’s nothing
First and easy
Lay it in me

Jesus Christ said the shotgun

Matt Clifford tra-la-las around the Front Range taking himself too seriously. You can find him at mattclifford.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Upon Realizing I am a Circus Bear

Waiting for Spring

When I Was