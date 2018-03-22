pixaby

Send out a plea

Answer me, answer me

I will throw myself down in front of it

Whatever it may be

I have faith now

I send my faith out

Come home with a house

In a safe neighborhood

Pictures on the shelf

Smile at ourselves

The accomplishment of capture

It’s never over

Programming and reactions

Scars and healing

Bleeding

Communion

A nail through the word

Made flesh

Made mouth

Made page

Made wine

I spill my cup

For the ghosts

Holy and hungry

Stain and smear my body

Lift soul up

To see what

You see

I believe

Anything

It’s nothing

First and easy

Lay it in me

Jesus Christ said the shotgun

Matt Clifford tra-la-las around the Front Range taking himself too seriously. You can find him at mattclifford.org.