Upon Realizing I am a Circus Bear

E. Berg via Wikimedia Commons

wow

i am a circus bear

i am big and formed in the wilderness of my own cognitive dissonance

i was once wading in the torrent of a river

attempting to catch salmon with my canines but mostly being slapped across the face by the fish

now i’ve been fed

in front of circus audiences

beneath warm invasive spotlights

fish after fish for my earnest attempts at being human

but in reality i’ll never learn how to speak

especially if they keep shoving cheap cod fish into my slobbering bear mouth

as i wear this little hat

and they leave me no books in my bear trailer

no one comes to visit me except to prepare me to perform

except to bring me more fish, of which i have plenty

and i suspect i am stronger than all of this

that i can escape my trailer

and wander seamlessly back to the wilderness of my cognitive dissonance

that i can climb trees and create a wonderful bear family to feed and care for

and of course i’ll wear the hat

because the hat will be part of my past even if it’s a bad past

i stare deeply into my bear face in the mirror

and though part of me recognizes this face as my own

part of me wonders how i’ve come to arrive at this moment

to be so lost and lonely on a ball in the middle of a circus tent

people devouring me with their eyes like i was ten dollar popcorn

people devouring me with their eyes like i was a twelve dollar hot dog

my bear eyes roll back and i am back in the forest and clawing at the bark of a tree

and i’m thinking all sorts of thoughts that i believe exist as part of my true bear nature

like where come from the fish they feed me and where will i find the love i truly want?

Brice Maiurro is a Denver poet and the owner of Punch Drunk Press, a local poetry publisher.