Anastasiya Markovich "Effect of Butterfly"

When I was a rock

I knew patience

and slowly,

my sharp edges

became smooth

While tree

I knew squirrels,

sparrows and mites

steady friends

wind and sky

As butterfly

how I ached to leave

my coccoon,

my self-made

sheltered transformation

struggled out

exhausted on a twig

flight was easy

fragrant flowers

shared their nectar

my joyful

sustenance

Today, I am human.

Often, I notice,

it’s not easy being human.

I’m still learning how.

(If you know,

please tell me.)

