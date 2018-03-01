When I was a rock
I knew patience
and slowly,
my sharp edges
became smooth
While tree
I knew squirrels,
sparrows and mites
steady friends
wind and sky
As butterfly
how I ached to leave
my coccoon,
my self-made
sheltered transformation
struggled out
exhausted on a twig
flight was easy
fragrant flowers
shared their nectar
my joyful
sustenance
Today, I am human.
Often, I notice,
it’s not easy being human.
I’m still learning how.
(If you know,
please tell me.)
Ira G. Liss is a musician, entertainer, wedding officiant and hosts his own live, monthly variety, art, talk show.