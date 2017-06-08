ICUMI (In case you missed it)

Joel Dyer

The roaming covfefe

Ever been sitting in traffic, using all the brainpower you can muster after a day at work, to figure out what the heck that license plate means on the car in front of you? Like “MIDLYPH” on a sports car, or “ICUH8N” on a Cadillac or better yet “S0 4CHN8?” Any guesses on what “NCST MOM” stands for? (Clue: We know it’s probably “nicest” but dare we point out it could also be “narcissist” or “nastiest”?) Or maybe you’ve seen some clever ones that made you chuckle like “LCNSPL8” or “CU ERLYR” or a common one “EAT THE.”

While we won’t spend time commenting on the ridiculousness of vanity plates in the first place, we can say that ever since our very own American president wrote covfefe in a tweet, people around the country are actually paying money to put the “word” on a vanity plate all their own. California has one, as does Maine, North Carolina and Nebraska. (The word’s still out on Colorado so if you hurry up, you may just get it.)

While at least one American is obsessed with what he can say in 140 characters, others are whittling it down to eight. Now we can’t be sure if these are Trumpsters or Dem trolls or maybe that person who just “lucked out.” Maybe these are the few people who know what the nonsensical word means.

Whoever you are, don’t be surprised if you get the occasional middle finger or random jeer… no one wants to be reminded of our president’s incompetence while sitting in traffic.

The stupid apple don’t fall far from the tree

Eric Trump, the 33-year-old son of temporary U.S. President Donald Trump, is exactly as stupid as the moron whose tainted sperm spawned him. On a recent edition of a Fox News program that was at best sporting a combined IQ of 90, Eric told Sean Hannity (make that a combined IQ of 60) that the Democrats who were pushing the investigation of links between his daddy and Russia “weren’t even human.” Little Eric also said that the Democratic Party was imploding, DNC head Tom Perez was “a total whack job” (hey, even a 45 IQ can get some things right) and that — you’ll love this one — “It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality’s just gone. Morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country.”

Hannity’s 45 points of the show’s combined IQ then pulled his head out of the president’s son’s rear long enough to say he agreed.

Morals have flown out the window because Comrade Trump’s connections to Russia are being investigated? Right.

The misunderstanding likely stems from Eric’s lacking vocabulary. He couldn’t possibly mean “morals.” Could he?

Surely, he is aware of how often President Daddy Trump told Howard Stern what a great ass his own daughter had and how if she weren’t his daughter he’d want to “date” her. Surely, he has seen and heard the recording of his dad describing how he loved to sexually assault women. Or how he would pay surprise visits backstage to his beauty pageants in order to surprise contestants who were naked. Has he not heard about all the lawsuits his daddy settled for cheating people? Hell, the whole world has access to photos of the first lady posing nude. And this poop-eating ginger son of Satan has the audacity to claim that those of us who are worried about our democracy because his dad is obviously beholden to Vladimir Putin’s cartel are the ones who are immoral?

The only thing we can be sure of is that Sean Hannity agrees, which I’m sure he’ll confirm as soon as he comes up for air.