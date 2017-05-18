In Case You Missed It
ICUMI (in case you missed it)
You can’t do that on television, erm, we mean YouTube We’ve all been there. Maybe it’s April Fools, maybe it’s their birthday, but a good-natured...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
Rutgers scores a touchdown Honestly, we never thought that much about Rutgers University. Everybody knows it’s a good school, academically speaking, but aside from that,...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
Finally, the mystery of shoelaces is solved The list of grievances that any human on this planet must face on a day-to-day basis is disheartening: poverty,...
ICUMI (in case you missed it)
De-operationalizing a presidency Merriam Webster is like an old friend. It’s always there when you need it, when you can’t recall something you know you’ve learned...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
To those about to report, we salute you You know, we’re thankful for Sean Spicer. Or as we call him, Baby Spice Jr. But...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
Proud to be an American Well, it was bound to happen. We here in the land of the free and home of the brave are...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
News media must quit crying ‘Wolf’ There are two kinds of news these days. No, not real and fake. Fake news isn’t news at all....
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
Today’s stupid decision is… Another day, another remake of Idiocracy inside the Trump White House. No, he isn’t irrigating crops with Gatorade... yet. But he...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
How to tell that a protest was effective So here’s a little secret: If you want to know just how impactful a protest has been, just...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
All hail Zoron Hey NASA, want to increase your funding? We’ve got a great idea how you can get all the money you could ever...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
We owe you one, Oprah, and that lady in the wig too As if we hadn’t already gone way too far when it comes to...
ICUMI (In case you missed it)
Look at all them jobs Trump’s created America was spoiled with Michelle Obama. It’s a hard act to follow and Melania Trump doesn’t seem up...