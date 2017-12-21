Alcoholics Anonymous struggles to stay relevant as secular programs gain momentum

On Wednesday nights, the basement of Boulder’s Pine Street Church fills to capacity for the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) open meeting. Facilitators lead the group in an opening prayer or statement, before members go up one by one to the podium, usually introducing themselves with the phrase, “I’m an alcoholic,” before sharing their thoughts and experiences with the crowd — the largest AA group in Colorado.

Denver LifeRing meetings, which serve as an alternative to AA, are much smaller. Around 10 people sit in a circle on the second floor of St. Barnabas Church as meeting coordinator Kathleen Gargan reads the opening statement. The discussion that follows flows freely between members, who don’t pause to introduce themselves. In this circle they are well acquainted with one another. There are no prayers, no mention of God.

Historically, AA’s success has been unmatched by other sobriety programs. But more recently, while AA attendance has seen an overall decline, newer programs like LifeRing are attracting increasing numbers in Colorado and throughout the country. Also on the rise — in what has been called a “public health crisis” — is alcohol consumption.

The percentage of people who drink at all surged during the 1990s. But since the start of the new millennium, high-risk and problem drinking have spiked as well, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

The study classified high-risk drinking as four or more drinks a day for women and five or more drinks a day for men, on a weekly basis. While drinking in general increased 11 percent, this type of high-risk drinking rose by 29.9 percent between 2002 and 2013.

Problem drinking — consuming alcohol to the extent that it causes periodic and serious problems in one’s life, or the inability to stop drinking — also rose substantially, by nearly 50 percent.

Despite the high number of new drinkers — the study classifies one in eight adults as an alcoholic — AA continues to lose members while secular programs are starting to grow.

Gargan has been sober since 1991 and went to AA meetings for 25 years before switching to LifeRing. Gargan, who identifies as an atheist, eventually grew tired of the religious content she heard at AA meetings.

“[AA] really helped me stay sober and I made a lot of really good friends, but it was never very well suited to my worldview,” she says.

Since its creation in 1939, AA’s traditional 12 steps have always mentioned God or a higher power. Take step three, for example: “We made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood him.” These steps have not been revised since, despite culture’s changing relationship with religion over the years. During the past decade, the number of people who say they are “absolutely certain” God exists has dropped by 8 percent, according to a report from the Pew Research Center. The number of adults who describe themselves as being “religiously affiliated” has shrunk by 6 percent.

In an effort to avoid alienating non-religious members and to keep up with the changing religious climate, some AA meetings have replaced all mentions of God with the term “higher power.” But some members, like LifeRing attendee Tom Gerald, couldn’t quite shake the program’s deeply rooted religious undertones.

“Although I appreciate the fact that AA was there, and it really did save my ass, I never bought the higher power thing, and after about 12 years it became a real problem so I sort of drifted away,” he says. “After a bad experience where I was challenged as being a speaker at a meeting I decided I didn’t need any more of this and I just quit.”

Leaving AA seems to be a growing trend. While membership peaked in 2001 with 2.2 million members worldwide, 2016 numbers show a 6 percent drop in global attendance and a 10 percent drop in attendance in Canada and the U.S.

Membership at secular programs like LifeRing, on the other hand, is growing. Since 2012, the number of worldwide LifeRing meetings has increased by 300 percent. Gargan has been with LifeRing since 2003 and, anecdotally, has seen attendance increase steadily at her weekly meetings.

SMART Recovery is another successful treatment program that takes a secular approach to drug and alcohol addiction. Paul Horvath joined a Denver group after being imprisoned for 16 years following a crack cocaine addiction.

“NA [Narcotics Anonymous] and AA didn’t work for me because I don’t feel like we’re powerless over our addictions,” he says. “Spirituality and religion is all fine and good for a lot of people in a lot of ways but it really has nothing to do with whether you stick a crack pipe in your mouth or suck a drink down your throat.”

Religion aside, Horvath appreciates the way programs like SMART Recovery and LifeRing encourage crosstalk. Unlike AA meetings, where one person speaks at a time and everyone must wait their turn, SMART Recovery meetings take on a round-table format.

“That’s what makes the group as lively and dynamic and powerful as it is,” Horvath says. “You can have a back-and-forth discussion among a group of individuals as opposed to one person talking and everyone else hanging their head down low.”

Whether due to its secularity or unique meeting format, SMART Recovery has grown rapidly since its inception in 1994. The number of worldwide meetings has increased from 42 to 2,500, 1,000 of which are held in the U.S. From 2014 to the first two months of 2016, SMART Recovery launched 900 new meetings. Other secular programs available in Colorado include Women for Sobriety, Moderation Management, Secular Organizations for Sobriety and more.

While the success of recovery options like these is undeniable, many AA members see no problem with their program’s inclusion of a higher power. In fact, one member at the Pine Street Church group in Boulder, who wishes to remain anonymous, interprets the existence of a higher power as a secular notion.

“People just kind of find their own path with it and their own relationship with it. I’ve spoken to a few atheists that find the higher power to be kind of the internal truth, the authenticity itself,” he says. “So they’re still able to maintain the secular self in the room.”

Secular or not, the emergence of additional recovery groups marks a shift in a realm that has been historically dominated by AA. And these options are increasingly important considering Colorado’s drinking reputation. According to a 2014 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado and other mountain-region states have the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths in the country. Pitkin and Summit counties lead the nation in overall drinking, with approximately 78 percent of drinking-age adults having at least one drink per month.

Whether it’s AA, LifeRing or SMART Recovery, those dealing with addiction have more options than ever before when it comes to recovery with meetings all over Boulder County and most parts of Colorado. 

  • Jane Bida

    I have read that AA doesn’t actually have great success, with some sources reporting that the AA lifetime recovery rate is only 4%. Most inpatient and residential programs are based on the AA model, which may not be acceptable to many patients as the author notes. Now there are newer effective treatments, including medications like Naltrexone which reduce alcohol cravings.

    • Chris Fisher

      Jane, alcoholism is not about the alcohol, it is about the “ism”. The spiritual sickness and self-loathing that is characteristic of almost all alcoholics. You must be on the outside looking in.

      More importantly, everyone needs to be able to seek help, stigma free, from wherever it fits them best.

  • TLUF

    AA offers fellowship and sponsorship (taking members through the 12 steps for free). Do these other programs have a support system? What do they cost? There is no cost to AA. But you have to give it away to keep your recovery.

  • Tom L

    The foundation of AA is anonymity. I find the article interesting however save one AA “member” there is not much substance here. While I agree that many who try AA have an issue with God or a Higher Power there are many groups and individuals withing the AA program that share the same views and commonality breeds discussion, understanding and recovery. AA is certainly not for everyone. I have been attending meeting for many years and in many places around the USA and The World. I find the program to be transformation and have no problem with others that seek other programs that help them achieve sobriety and a better life. It is too bad you started with such an eye-catching headline I an not sure that you can deduce from your piece that AA is not relevant or that ‘membership’ is declining. Frankly I have never been a part of an AA census, nor have I ever attempted or been asked to keep track of whose here and how many. Given the lack of any commentary or substance from AA, which you would not be able to get due to our 11th Tradition, your piece leaves too much room for subjective interpretation. BTW I attend the Weds. night meeting at Pine St often and would like to know how you arrived at the concluding that this is the largest AA group in Colorado…

    • Bob Kennedy

      Based on AA’s own numbers, AA had 2.5 million members in 1992, and 400,000 less today. Ignoring the stats in the article about a rise in problem drinkers, population is up 25-30%, so, as a percentage of population, AA’s decline is much more severe.

  • John Sheldon

    There are now over 400 secular AA meetings around the world. These are AA meetings without group payers. Many secular people in AA have written their own version of the steps that don’t mention god or a higher power.

    https://secularaa.org/

    • Bob Kennedy

      “. . . meetings without group prayers.”

  • Nice article; a fact-full article. James Christopher, who founded Secular Organizations for Sobriety in the mid-1980s, told me that at the time, he saw “AA as a religion in denial.” Even while SOS was being formed, for ten years there had been – as has already been referred to (John Sheldon et al) – secular AA meetings that don’t pray, don’t talk about a prayer-answering, sobriety-granting supernatural power and (in some cases) disregard the “big” book or at least don’t treat it with the authority that AA’s more religious members may do. These are legitimate AA groups.

    Chicago’s AA for Atheists and Agnostics meetings have been meeting in North America since 1975. Going back two more decades, there is a shout out by co-founder Bill W in AA Comes of Age to Buddhist members who took the word “god” out of the steps in order to meet their non-theistic worldview. These godless AA’s were doing their duty (according to Bill W) by arranging their meeting and approach in accordance with the need of their members. There is no universal AA creed; no obligatory rituals or beliefs.

    Back in the 70s when I first found sobriety in AA, I would sometimes hear AA referred to as “the last house on the block.” Maybe that was true then; I don’t think it was meant literally. But to say such a thing today is ignorant. If AA was ever the last house on the block, an entire subdivision of alternatives presents itself. As the article so sincerity depicts, today’s addict/alcoholic has many options in both abstinence and harm-reduction.

    In light of the online, face-to-face, one-on-one, peer-to-peer, facilitator led and/or individual programs, a Canadian survey (CCSA 2017) shows that the average addict/alcoholic in recovery today use not one, but seven resources to get/maintain recovery from addiction.

    Many paths has replaced “the last house on the block.”

  • AA Agnostica

    A good article. But it does omit the fact that there is a “rising tide” movement for atheists and agnostics within AA as well. Here is an article about that:
    https://aaagnostica.org/2017/12/14/chapter-16-a-growing-secular-movement/

  • Tracy Robinson

    Haha, I was once told support groups aren’t real if they don’t include god’s guidance.

  • AA would be less dominating if HHS and SAMHSA Providers would follow the law and not expose clients to AA materials and activities beyond a initial presentation where all Self-Help groups are talked about.

    Federal Funds are NOT to be used for Rehabs to be holding AA Meetings or buying AA Material….

  • Amanda F Lipsey

    I participate in a 12 step group, not AA, but I have never felt like belief in God was required. We have had numerous discussions about understanding our “higher power” and understanding that what it means is that we do not have all the answers, nor do we have to. I have never felt forced to believe in God or to participate in a serenity prayer or any other kind of prayer. I do not believe in God, but the belief in a power greater than yourself is required for the 12 steps to work. It’s about giving up control. I am saddened to find that others are feeling forced to take on a religious component at AA or other affiliated 12 step groups when that is simply not within their mandate. They use the word God because so many people understand God as a higher power. But we have had very civil debates about a higher power meaning community, meaning science, meaning philosophy, meaning anything that anyone feels it means. I find it sad that that is being misrepresented in some groups.