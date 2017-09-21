A health care system for people, not just for corporate profit

Courtesy of Jim Hightower

America is number one in health care! But before erupting in proud chants of USA! USA! — note that we’re only number one in health care spending. Ouch.

America spends more per person on medical bills than any other advanced nation on the planet — nearly $10,000 a year for each of us. Germany, Canada, Australia, England, Japan and all other advanced democracies pay only a fraction of that — yet their people get far better care, are healthier and live longer than our people. That’s because they have public health insurance systems providing comprehensive coverage for everyone, while eliminating the 25-30 percent of every health-care dollar that profiteering insurance corporations waste on overhead, advertising, paperwork, profits and executive pay.

Why don’t we Americans have such an efficient and effective system? We do: Medicare! It’s a proven, no-hassle system delivering quality care to each of America’s senior citizens. It works!

But what about children, young people and the middle-aged — the majority of our people? Glad you asked.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with 16 co-sponsors, has just introduced the Medicare for All Act, extending this successful, commonsense program to everyone.

Sanders’ proposal (like Rep. John Conyers’ bill in the U.S. House) will cut the health care costs paid by typical working families from some $5,300 a year to $844. It’ll also cut out the complexity and stress of getting the care you need — just go to any private doctor you choose, show your public insurance card and — Bingo — you’re in! No more co-pays, deductibles or fighting with corporate insurance bureaucrats trying to keep you out.

To learn more about Bernie’s Medicare for All plan to create a people’s health care system, go to www.sanders.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/17-senators-introduce-medicare-for-all-act.

This opinion column does not necessarily reflect the views of Boulder Weekly.