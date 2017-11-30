Letters: 11/30/17

Wikimedia Commons

A chilling realization

As I was driving home from a gig last Friday night in Denver, I got a real hankering for frozen yogurt. Then I remembered the Boulder Chill is no longer open! Oh, how I miss the best frozen yogurt I’ve ever had in my life. But also miss seeing its owner, Douglass Gunn. I feel that Doug was one of the most impressive local business owners in Boulder, running Boulder Chill for over 25 years! And a super nice guy!

It just breaks my heart that the main reason for closing his doors was the rent increase. For a small space of 1,200 square feet, he had been paying $5,000 a month. Then this year it went up almost 40 percent to $8,000 a month!

This is just one other indication of the greed that has taken over this town. I’ve lived here since 1974 and have never seen anything like it. Hopefully the new and awesome Boulder City Council can get us back on track.

Laurie Dameron/Boulder

Leadership needed

The recent compassion shown by Elon Musk in his supplying, delivery, setup and operation of a complete solar system to power the Hospital del Niño (children’s hospital) in San Juan is the action of a true leader.

One could look at the hurricanes as an opportunity for acquisition and demolition of the existing overhead grid system and the chance to instate clean, renewable energy sources. It’s an example to the rest of the world that a new paradigm is possible given that fossil fuels have seen better days and new technology is here, getting better everyday.

Taking advantage of that opportunity would be leadership the world could respect.

Tommy Holeman/Superior