Letters: 5/24/18

Keep Dougherty as DA

Boulder County has been my home for my entire life. I am an attorney who is honored to serve the public as the Director of the Boulder District Attorney’s Diversion and Restorative Justice Programs. Boulder County has been at the forefront of criminal justice reforms and we must preserve our office’s legacy of integrity and commitment to justice. For those reasons, I support Michael Dougherty to continue as our District Attorney.

The work my office does is far too important to be influenced by political ambition or a self-conceived perception of justice not supported by current law. While Dougherty also opposes fracking, the DA’s office is duty-bound to the laws passed by the legislature. The fact remains that under Colorado law, fracking is not illegal and our DA cannot create the authority to oversee, intervene, influence or otherwise prevent a corporation from carrying out what remains a legal activity. If Mike Foote wants to impact fracking, he should continue to serve in the legislature.

Instead of campaigning on issues he can’t control, Michael Dougherty is focused on addressing the 30 percent increase in felonies in Boulder County and solving cold cases, ensuring the integrity of our convictions by opening old cases for review and implementing progressive policies such as diverting the mentally ill and addicts out of the criminal justice system.

Finally, it is important for someone within the office to correct the record regarding Foote’s time at the office. For the last six years, Foote has been a part-time, disengaged employee. As his coworker, I can vouch that Foote is out of touch with the office and he is not seen as a leader. Boulder County needs a DA who has earned the trust and support of the office. Michael Dougherty has earned my trust, my support, and my loyalty.

Elaina Shively/Lafayette

No to fracking

Once I was an idealistic liberal; “The Star-Spangled Banner” brought tears to my eyes. What has become of America? What has become of me?

The U.S. just doesn’t mean the same thing to me now. Now Longmont, Lafayette and Fort Collins can all vote in elections to ban fracking, but the vote of the people means nothing because the state and oil and gas industry say no. What has become of the dream of votes being meaningful?

Lafayette City Councilors and Boulder County Commissioners all claim the best they can do for us is try limit the rate of our air, water, land and families being poisoned, even after our votes to ban fracking and years of protests. What has become of the Democrats? Where is the bravery?

A non-violent protector, doing what he can to stop drilling next to a school in Greeley expects he might be arrested. But now he is also being sued by Extraction Oil and Gas, along with 20 “John and Jane Does,” meaning Extraction is also targeting people they can’t yet name who may have “conspired” with him. What has become of our freedom to assemble and have free speech? Corporations are harassing it away.

Obviously the oil and gas industry is worried and now campaigning to shut us up when we say no to fracking in our communities.

Join East Boulder County United to claim our community rights and ban fracking in Boulder County. We won’t go away. “Oh say does that Star Spangled Banner yet wave — o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?” Be brave. Join us.

Terra Rafael/Lafayette

One of Boulder’s hippest corners

I’ve been able to be very true to myself politically and socially in one way. I had promised to embrace and indulge myself as creatively and constructively as possible right here in this very Blue space they call Boulder. This I had promised ever since the election of this temporary aberration we have all been forced to deal with.

And in rediscovering Boulder I came across what I think is one of the hippest corners in this little village yet. Out at roughly 47th/48th Streets and Walnut you have a couple of the most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations in this mostly Blue state.

In addition to the always inspiring KGNU with their forward-thinking news and music that has been there for many years now, there is now Intercambio. Here one can find the ultimate in diversity of peoples and cultures constantly interacting. Intercambio teaches English to Spanish, Eastern Europeans, Africans, Asians and others. Anyone really, that appreciates this beautiful language as well as those who perceive it as both sword and shield in their battle to survive and thrive in their personal battles to survive in this complex and demanding society.

The way their eyes light up with a brimming confidence warms the heart no doubt. What an incredibly dedicated, unpretentious and unified/communicating group of women and men in both organizations. I’m genuinely impressed. Such a perfect place for healthy Progressive people and ideas and anyone else that remain(s) open-minded. Boulder should be proud of such a hip little corner. Really.

Grant D. Cyrus/Boulder

War! What is it good for?

This wonderful protest song went out in the 1960s, and the nation stopped the American military machine.

Mark Williams, my choice for congress in Colorado’s second congressional district, understands war. He served as a fighter pilot in the Persian Gulf.

Mark is a warrior who wants to end war.

Like me, Mark is sick of how the leadership in both political parties has directed the nation for nearly 20 years.

It’s a stunning failure on a global scale.

Do you want to support the same corporate-controlled crew that has supported an endless series of wars for a generation?

I don’t. That’s why Mark Williams is my choice. Mark is not part of the bought, branded and sold Democratic leadership. He will stand up to his own party — and anyone that favors needless war.

War is still good for nothing and it is time to stand up and let your peace-loving progressive voice be heard on June 26!

Susan Northleaf/Boulder

That’s rich

So… Don Trump wants to label his own loose-lipped minions as “traitors and cowards,” while he makes promises to despots and self-promotes his own family members as qualified.

That’s rich.

And now more evidence daily points to Don Trump himself as… not rich.

Now it’s not a crime to lie about one’s wealth, but Americans deserve more than a huckster/salesman as leader. And his respect for veterans? Non-existent… as is his own military experience.

Give it up, Don.

Tommy Holeman/Superior