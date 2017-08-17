Letters: 8/17/17

Defending BW’s Russia work

After reading Ron Forthofer’s letter, “Other motives for Russia,” in the Aug. 3 Boulder Weekly I have a number of questions I’d like to ask, to better understand his thinking, and some comments to add. I note here that I haven’t read any of Paul Danish’s recent Russia-/Putin-related columns to which Forthofer refers in the letter.

1) How do you define “demonize” and “demonization,” both as applied to Vladimir Putin and as applied to the nation Russia? What is the distinction between strong criticism and demonization?

2) By the second and third sentences of the first paragraph, are you implying that Dave Anderson and Joel Dyer could and may consciously see themselves as part of “a campaign to build up public support for an attack” on Russia? Or do you mean that their criticisms of Putin and the rest of Russia’s ruling powers might temporally coincide with similar behavior by some group of people in America, assumingly highly influential, who are now campaigning to build up public support for an attack on Russia? Or do you mean something else? For Dyer, as an independent professional journalist, and Anderson, as a longtime journalist and activist for peace, justice and the environment, there are significant negative consequences for their reputations that could result from readers believing that the first above-outlined interpretation is correct. Did you consider that when writing?

3) The second paragraph contains what seem to be the major claims and the heart of your letter: “In particular, Dyer and Danish write as if they know why Putin takes the actions he does. They build their cases based on speculations and false claims while ignoring facts that don’t agree with their reasoning. These writers downplay another more obvious reason for Putin’s actions: the fear of an attack from the U.S. and NATO.” In the rest of the article that follows, you give no examples of Dyer and/or Danish writing as if they know why Putin takes the actions he does; describe none of Dyer and Danish’s alleged speculations; name none of the false claims upon which you say they base their cases; and provide no examples of them downplaying Putin and Russia’s “fear of an attack from the U.S. and NATO” as a “reason for Putin’s actions.”

4) And what are “Putin’s actions,” which Dyer and Danish are explaining with reasons other than Putin and Russia’s “fear of an attack from the U.S. and NATO”? I know that Dyer’s Weekly cover story of July 27 discusses a whole host of actions taken by both Putin individually and another host of actions taken by Russia’s government and private individuals and a variety of different organizations. How, speaking specifically or generally, would you characterize “Putin’s actions,” which you believe can be better explained by Putin and Russia’s “fear of an attack from the U.S. and NATO,” actions for which Dyer and Danish and perhaps a whole campaign of forces demonizing Putin and Russia to prepare and enthuse the American people for a U.S. and NATO attack on Russia?

5) When you say “attack on Russia,” do you mean military attack, non-military economic attack, or both? Do the economic sanctions that Barack Obama’s administration placed on Russia for what they believed to have been Russia’s hacking attack on the 2016 U.S. elections, and those additionally placed on Russia by the Congress, with President Trump’s signature, constitute part of the “U.S. and NATO attack on Russia” you believe Putin has reason to fear?

By the end of your letter, Ron, you’ve presented multiple pieces of historical and contemporary evidence to support just one of your claims, that “Russian fear of an unwarranted and illegal U.S./NATO attack seems very reasonable,” but none to support your other claims against Joel Dyer, Paul Danish and Dave Anderson. I hope that your future public statements will better detail the evidence, which such claims require.

Matt Nicodemus/Boulder

On white privilege

On the one hand, there is the boorish, self-aggrandizing pathological liar that is Donald Trump and on the other the millions of people who accept as normal that the President of the United States be this deranged. The driving force behind this phenomenon, most simply put, is race. A large percentage of white America will never accept racial equality in any form. That Barack Obama could hold office with intelligence, dignity, and grace for eight years was too much to bear.

Immigration, voting rights and affirmative action in hiring and education are seen as threats to white privilege, wealth and power. Slavery may have been abolished but white supremacy is very much alive today.

Robert Porath/Boulder