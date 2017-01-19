Has America turned right-wing? Or nuts?

Courtesy of Jim Hightower

Buckle-up friends, it’s going to be a hairy ride.

Start with Day One for President Trump (gotta get used to saying that). He will need to be up-and-at-’em no later than 12:01 a.m., for he promised during his campaign to get oodles of big stuff done on his very first day in office, including: “Repeal Obamacare;” “Begin working on impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall;” Fix the Department of Veterans Affairs; “Repeal every single Obama executive order;” Suspend Syrian refugee resettlement; “Get rid of gun-free zones in schools;” “End the war on coal;” “Defend the unborn;” and convene top generals and inform them they have 30 days to come up with a plan to stop ISIS.

Good grief! Americans have actually put a xenophobic-misogynous-racist-nativist-narcissistic blowhard in the Oval Office. Has our country gone right-wing? Or nuts?

No. Indeed, the majority actually voted for Hillary — Trump lost the popular vote, but won in the electoral college.

Also, even his own voters disagree with much of his agenda (especially his grandiose wall across the Mexican border). Trump was not elected on issues, but on anger — a deep seething fury that the economic and political elite themselves have created by knocking down the working-class majority, then callously stepping over them as if they didn’t exist. Exit polls revealed that most Trump voters don’t think he’s any more honest than Hillary Clinton, only 38 percent of all voters had a favorable opinion of him, and only a third consider him qualified to be president.

But his core message — “The system is rigged” by and for the elites — came through loud and clear to them, so they grabbed him like a big Bois-D’arc stick to whap the whole establishment upside its collective head.

