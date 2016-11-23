The new founder

Courtesy of Jim Hightower

When you think of America’s great Constitutional originators, names like Jefferson, Washington and Franklin come to mind. And, of course, Abbott.

Last January, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed that he has penned NINE new amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Abbott is proposing a Bill of Sale, effectively transferring our national government from The People to The Plutocrats. His “tweaks” would outlaw government actions that restrain corporate abuse of workers and consumers, while also preventing future Congresses from meeting crucial public needs such as health care, voter rights and restoration of our national infrastructure.

However, Abbott is not the force behind this tampering with our Constitution. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) — at the direction of the Koch brothers and their corporate cohorts — wrote Abbott’s Bill of Sale. Back in 2010, ALEC’s board of directors approved a resolution calling for a Constitutional Convention to enact the corporate humbuggery Abbott is now pushing.

Convening a convention, permitted under Article V of the Constitution, is a dream of those seeking an American Kochistan, and ALEC is spearheading a hodgepodge of right-wing groups that are close to succeeding. At the convention, they would attempt to rewrite our nation’s fundamental governing document. The changes would enthrone the “moneyed corporations” that Jefferson and other founders abhorred as destroyers of America’s democratic possibilities.

It takes 34 states to convene a Constitutional convention, 28 states have already passed resolutions to do exactly that. The ALEC/Koch consortium is now targeting 11 others. Absurd? Of course. Even the former-head of the right-wing Eagle Forum, Phyllis Schlafly, said before her death this push is “a prescription for political chaos.” To keep up with ALEC go to www.ALECExposed.org.

