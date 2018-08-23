Special Editions
Renters’ survival guide
It isn’t always easy for renters in this town. Between the University’s 33,200-and-counting students, more startups and larger tech companies coming to town, plus...
Magic Beans: Meet bass player Chris Duffy
With infectious enthusiasm for music, performance and community, Magic Beans — the music group comprised of Scott Hachey, Casey Russell, Chris Duffy and Cody...
Expanding consciousness
Visionary art is a maze of sacred shapes and images mapped by an artist in order to reveal a divine and spiritual language. The...
Day trip: Fort Collins
The adventure hub of Fort Collins is located just an hour’s drive north of Boulder — far enough to feel like you’re breaking out...
Day trip: Estes Park
Whether the aspens are turning yellow and there’s a chill in the air, or the mountains are covered in a soft dusting of snow,...
Boulder’s bounty of buskers
Street performing, or “busking,” is one of the oldest and purest forms of public entertainment alive today. It’s a human tradition that transcends time...
Big Gigantic: The electronic jazz phenomenon born and bred in Boulder
When Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken started their Boulder-based EDM project, Big Gigantic, the two musicians never could’ve expected the whirlwind that was about...
Behind the scenes: the new Museum of Boulder
Consider the (now deleted) tweet by The New York Times: “Obama offered balm. Trump drops verbal bombs. But both were accused, in a polarized...
Take it outside: best outdoor patios and decks
Whether you’re hitting happy hour after a stroll down Pearl Street, on your way home from the office or as the last stop on...
Find a few of the happy hour locations around the County
1914 House Daily 4-5:30 p.m. $4 draft beer, $1-off well drinks, $6 house wines. 121 Second Ave., Niwot, 303-834-9751. 2020 Food + Wine Bar Daily...
Happy hour drink recommendations from the pros
Amante Café Tiramisu: White Godiva Liqueur, Dark Chocolate Liqueur, Whaler’s Rum, Absolut Vodka, Tia Maria, espresso, cream, topped with cocoa Served in a martini glass, barista...