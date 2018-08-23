    Latest

    Renters’ survival guide

    By Will Brendza -
    It isn’t always easy for renters in this town. Between the University’s 33,200-and-counting students, more startups and larger tech companies coming to town, plus...
    Magic Beans: Meet bass player Chris Duffy

    By Sonya Pevzner -
    With infectious enthusiasm for music, performance and community, Magic Beans — the music group comprised of Scott Hachey, Casey Russell, Chris Duffy and Cody...
    Expanding consciousness

    By Tiffany Bergeron -
    Visionary art is a maze of sacred shapes and images mapped by an artist in order to reveal a divine and spiritual language. The...
    Day trip: Fort Collins

    By Sonya Pevzner -
    The adventure hub of Fort Collins is located just an hour’s drive north of Boulder — far enough to feel like you’re breaking out...
    Day trip: Estes Park

    By Sonya Pevzner -
    Whether the aspens are turning yellow and there’s a chill in the air, or the mountains are covered in a soft dusting of snow,...
    Boulder’s bounty of buskers

    By Will Brendza -
    Street performing, or “busking,” is one of the oldest and purest forms of public entertainment alive today. It’s a human tradition that transcends time...
    Big Gigantic: The electronic jazz phenomenon born and bred in Boulder

    By Will Brendza -
    When Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken started their Boulder-based EDM project, Big Gigantic, the two musicians never could’ve expected the whirlwind that was about...
    Behind the scenes: the new Museum of Boulder

    By Bruce Hoppe -
    Consider the (now deleted) tweet by The New York Times: “Obama offered balm. Trump drops verbal bombs. But both were accused, in a polarized...
    Take it outside: best outdoor patios and decks

    By Anna Mary Scott -
    Whether you’re hitting happy hour after a stroll down Pearl Street, on your way home from the office or as the last stop on...
    Happy Hour Drink Map

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    Find a few of the happy hour locations around the County

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    1914 House Daily 4-5:30 p.m. $4 draft beer, $1-off well drinks, $6 house wines. 121 Second Ave., Niwot, 303-834-9751. 2020 Food + Wine Bar Daily...
    Happy hour drink recommendations from the pros

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    Amante Café Tiramisu: White Godiva Liqueur, Dark Chocolate Liqueur, Whaler’s Rum, Absolut Vodka, Tia Maria, espresso, cream, topped with cocoa Served in a martini glass, barista...
