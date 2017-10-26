Best of Boulder East County 2017 — Fitness & Health

Sue France

Pilates Studio

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PILATES

418 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, 781-367-0862

Louisville Winner: Center

Your Body Pilates

Honorable Mention: Center Stream Pilates (Louisville); Club Pilates (Longmont)

Our readers say the stellar core of trainers at Rocky Mountain Pilates create a fun, approachable and diverse atmosphere that gets everyone psyched on getting fit. Group classes and private sessions are available to meet your fitness needs. If you’re new to Pilates, check out Rocky Mountain’s beginner’s special, though the friendly folks at RMP are happy to host you during their all-level classes, typically happening three times a day.

Dental Care

COMFORT DENTAL

1750 Mountain View Ave., Longmont, 303-678-7783

535 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 200, Lafayette, 303-604-2804

994 W. Dillon Road, Suite 400, Louisville, 303-673-0500

Runner Up, East County: Louisville Family Dental

Honorable Mention: Complete Family and Aesthetic Dentistry (Lafayette); Dr. Jaime B. White, D.D.S. (Lafayette); Studio Z Dental (Louisville)

Don’t brush aside the importance of dental hygiene; you know the drill! Our readers head to Comfort Dental, where they never dread those biannual checkups. Try an array of services that range from your typical general dentistry to bleaching, wisdom tooth extractions and implants. Comfort’s affordable rates and convenient hours ensure the whole family can tend to their dental care needs.

Sue France

MMJ Dispensary

NATIVE ROOTS DISPENSARY

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont,

720-340-4870

Lafayette Winner: Herbal Wellness

Louisville Winner: Starbuds

Honorable Mention: Ajoya (Louisville); Green Tree Medicinals (Longmont)

This marks the seventh year in a row that Native Roots has captured our readers’ hearts. On the medical side of the marijuana business, this dispensary offers everything from flowers to chocolates, tinctures, capsules and baked goods to meet any and all of your needs. Bonus feel good points: Every branch of Native Roots partners with a local nonprofit, like the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont.

Medical Facility

BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH

4747 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-415-7000

With specialized treatment centers in Lafayette, Longmont and Louisville

Louisville Winner: Avista Adventist Hospital

Honorable Mention: Exempla Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette); Kaiser Permanente (Lafayette); Longmont United Hospital (Longmont)

It’s been nearly a century since this small-town hospital started growing into a regional health care center — and its growth hasn’t stopped since. With urgent care and medical centers scattered around the county, Boulder Community Health’s reach across our community is unparalleled. On top of that, BCH’s Foothills Hospital was the first health care facility to attain the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for their conscious effort to use renewable materials and reduce waste.

Nail Salon

HAPPY STAR NAILS

1355 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, Suite J, 720-890-5007

Lafayette Winner: Aloha Nails

Longmont Winner: Designer Nails

Honorable Mention: Coco Nails (Longmont); Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa (Lafayette)

When you find a good nail salon, you keep going back. Happy Star Nails takes pride in its long list of regulars. Go in for any kind of manicure or pedicure service, from basic care and color sessions to full sets of gel and shellac applications. On weekends Happy Star Nails is open until 7 p.m., so even the busiest of us can run in after work and make sure “me time” is uncompromised.

Sue France

Golf Course

INDIAN PEAKS GOLF COURSE

2300 Indian Peaks Trail, Lafayette, 303-666-4706

Longmont Winner: Haystack Mountain Golf Course

Louisville Winner: Coal Creek Golf Course

Honorable Mention: Sunset Golf Course (Longmont); Ute Creek Golf Course (Longmont)

Designed by famous golfer Hale Irwin, this public 18-hole course is our readers’ choice favorite place to hit the links in East County. The 4.5-star rating by Golf Digest only confirms what our readers already know: the mountain views and intricate course landscape make Indian Peaks Golf Course a destination worth returning to over and over again. With six lakes, two winding creeks and thousands of lush trees, this little slice of curated wilderness truly embodies the Coloradan vibe: rugged and sophisticated.

Tanning Salon

EXECUTAN

1124 W. Dillon Road, Suite 2, Louisville, 303-665-6237

Longmont Winner: Tiki Tans

Honorable Mention: Breeze Airbrush Tans (Superior); Forever Summer Tanning (Longmont); The Golden Comb (Longmont)

Even though we get 300 days of sunshine here on the Front Range, sometimes it’s just too cold to sit out and tend to our tans. Executan is our readers’ favorite place to get that golden glow. Its convenient 24-hour service has impressed our readers, plus Executan has a live feed on its website so you can check bed availability before you leave your home. Now that’s service.

Sue France

Barber Shop

FLOYD’S 99 BARBERSHOP

548 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 720-890-3868

589 S. Hover St., Suite 600, Longmont, 303-485-1150

Louisville Winner: Thunderbird Barbers

Honorable Mention: Coal Creek Barbers (Lafayette); Niwot Barber Shop (Niwot); Rock Barbers (Louisville)

Nothing beats good service. Floyd’s 99 Barbershop does all kinds of hair styles and services with a commitment to costumer service and expert technique. There’s just something special about an old-school hot lather neck shave, so if you’re in need of a cut, go ahead and ask for the Floyd’s Cut, the barbershop’s most popular service. Every hair follicle at and above the earlobe is detailed, you get a tapered perimeter, plus the hot lather neck shave. Treat yo’self and add on some design work, a beard trim, facial waxing and coloring service while you’re at it.

Lasik

COLORADO EYE CENTER

1371 E. Hecla Drive, Suite C, Louisville, 303-666-7226

Lafayette Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Honorable Mention: Eyeworks (Louisville); Front Range Eye Health Center, PC (Louisville); Summit Vision Care (Erie)

Our readers know the team at Colorado Eye Center work around the clock to give you “the care you deserve,” just as their motto says. After celebrating a half-century of business in 2013, the center continues to use cutting-edge technology to help provide some of the most effective and safest Lasik treatment in the state. Convenience and comfort are priorities, and with five locations along the Front Range, you’re only a blink away from good care.

Martial Arts

LOUISVILLE TAEKWONDO FAMILY CENTER

354 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-666-6830

Longmont Winner: Tran’s Martial Arts & Fitness Center

Honorable Mention: 9Round Fitness (Louisville, Longmont); International MartialArts Association (IMA Karate) (Louisville); Origin Martial Arts (Longmont)

One thing that makes the Louisville TaeKwonDo Family Center stand out is their instruction team. By taking classes there, you’ll be learning from the Korean All-Star Taekwondo Demonstration Team — talk about kick-ass. The team’s goal is not only teaching the physical aspects of martial arts, but also instilling the positive mental attitude required to make students great. With classes and schedules ready to accommodate all levels and ages, this truly is a family center. As the center’s motto says, “families that kick together, stay together.”

Sue France

Yoga

SOUL TREE STUDIO

422 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, 303-665-5244

1280 Centaur Village Drive, Suite 7, Lafayette, 303-665-8134

Longmont Winner: Full Circle Yoga

Louisville Winner: CorePower Power

Honorable Mention: Odyssey Yoga (Longmont); Yoga Junction (Louisville)

Whether you’re a pro at wounded peacock pose or don’t yet know what child’s pose is, our readers say Soul Tree Studio has a class to suit yogis of all levels. You’ll experience a sense of love and care when you step into Soul Tree, and that’s precisely the kind of magic a great yoga studio should conjure. Choose from a slew of vinyasa-style classes, prenatal yoga, restorative flows and meditation classes — all guaranteed to strengthen your body and fill your soul.

Veterinary

JASPER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1369 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-665-4002

Longmont Winner: Longmont Humane Society

Honorable Mention: Aspen Meadow Veterinary Specialists (Longmont); Banfield Pet Hospital (Lafayette, Longmont, Superior); Louisville Family Animal Hospital (Louisville)

When Fido’s not feeling great, who you gonna call? Our readers say the dedicated team at Jasper Animal Hospital ensures your furry best friend stays healthy, happy and comfortable. Aside from providing care to community members’ pets, Jasper supports the surrounding community by participating in local vaccination clinics, providing emergency veterinary services to unidentified injured animals and offering low-cost services to several rescue organizations.

Massage

MASSAGE ENVY SPA

210 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 180, Longmont, 303-772-1400

602 Center Drive, Suite A, Superior, 303-499-9900

Louisville Winner: Dova Center for Health & Healing

Honorable Mention: Elements Massage (Louisville); Tapestry Salon & Day Spa (Louisville); The Body Bar (Lafayette)

Coloradans play hard; we run, we hike, we bike, we climb and we kayak, not to mention managing family life and work commitments. So it’s good, nay essential, to treat yourself to a massage now and then. Having someone work out all the kinks in your body just feels good, whether you’re worn out from climbing mountains, cleaning up toys or working late at the office. At Massage Envy, everyone gets a customized session depending on their needs and wants, ensuring no muscle goes untouched, no knot goes unraveled, no ache goes un-soothed.

Sue France

East County Commuter

SUSAN FRANCE

We all know at least one of them: People who love the small town charm and easy living of East County, but make the commute to another city for work. Whether rain or shine, wind or sweltering temperatures, Boulder Weekly’s very own Art Director, Susan France, can be found riding her bike into the office from Louisville. With our company from the very beginning, her daily commute has become a ritual. The only thing Susan loves more than Boulder Weekly is living in East County. Who can blame her?

Sue France

Hair Salon

MAVEN HAIR STUDIO

1365 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-665-9606

Longmont Winner: Studio Boom

Honorable Mention: Fringe Hair Studio (Louisville); Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa (Lafayette); Tapestry Salon & Day Spa (Louisville)

We love the hardwood floors and natural light at Maven Hair Studio, and so do our readers. Whether it’s a “big day” or just time for a maintenance cut and style, the team at Maven will get your ‘do prepped and ready to turn heads and get compliments. The rockstar team of stylists and makeup artists ensure they capture your unique style and verve, no matter what you need, from cuts to colors, from shapes to styling.

Recreational Marijuana Facility

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont, 720-340-4870

Lafayette Winner: Herbal Wellness

Louisville Winner: Starbuds

Honorable Mention: Ajoya (Louisville); Headquarters Cannabis Company (Longmont)

On the recreational side of the marijuana business, Native Roots continues to be our readers’ favorite. Bring in any questions or concerns to the knowledgeable staff and they’ll work with you to find the product that’s best for you and your needs. Whether you’re looking for your favorite strain or want to try something new — like cannasap, shatter, bubble, edibles or topicals — Native Roots has you covered.

Alternative Health Care

COMMUNITY HOLISTIC HEALTH CENTER

409 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-666-6192

Longmont Winner: Good Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Louisville Winner: Dova Center for Health and Healing

Honorable Mention: Left Hand Community Acupuncture (Lafayette); Southwest Accupuncture College (Gunbarrel)

Holistic healing focuses on acknowledging the interconnection between all parts of the body. Community Holistic Health Center truly takes this concept to heart; their stress and pain relief clinics help patients enhance their conscious awareness of body, mind and spirit, thereby holistically addressing health concerns using techniques like acupuncture, shamanic medicine, connective tissue therapy, reiki and massage.

Gym/Fitness Center

BOB L. BURGER RECREATION CENTER

111 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 303-665-0469

Runner Up, East County: YMCA of Boulder Valley (Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville)

Honorable Mention: 9Round Fitness (Longmont, Louisville); Longmont Recreation Center (Longmont); Louisville Recreation & Senior Center

Pool, check. Personal trainers, check. Youth programs, check. Dance room, check. Skate park, check. Weights, check. It’s confirmed: the Bob L. Burger Rec Center is our readers’ favorite gym for its one-stop-shop approach to fitness. The staff at Bob L. Burger work hard to mitigate any excuses you might come up with to not exercise. If you’re an early bird, hit the gym at 5 a.m., and if you’re more of a post-work fitness fanatic, it’s open until 9 p.m. The youth and senior programs help get the whole family active, keeping everyone healthier and happier.

Dance Studio

LONGMONT DANCE THEATRE

1422 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-1335

Runner Up, East County: Tara Cluck Dance Center

Honorable Mention: Dance Dimensions (Longmont); Mountain Kids (Louisville)

The bar is set high at the Longmont Dance Theatre Academy, a pre-professional ballet school our readers appreciate. With classes for children of all ages (starting at 3 years old) and extending all the way into adulthood, all girls, boys, men and women are encouraged to put on their slippers and express themselves in class. Each season culminates in a series of performances, like the traditional Nutcracker, of course, as well as Sleeping Beauty, and many more, which are open to students’ friends and family.

Day Spa

TAPESTRY SALON & DAY SPA

375 McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-664-4744

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon

Longmont Winner: Sunflower Spa

Honorable Mention: Dova Center for Health and Healing (Louisville); Nature’s Root (Longmont)

Don’t fool yourself: There’s always a reason to seek out “me time,” especially when Tapestry Salon & Day Spa is so tempting. It has a full-service hair salon ready to treat your mane’s every need, along with a variety of facials, body treatments, manicures, massages, body waxing, eyebrow and eyelash treatments — however you want to pamper yourself, Tapestry’s got you covered.

STAFF PICK

Open Space

RON STEWART PRESERVE

AT RABBIT MOUNTAIN

15123 N. 55th St., Longmont

Open Space is vital to Boulder County — it’s part of our identity. With more than 104,000 acres, there are plenty of places to run, hike, mountain bike, cross-country ski and enjoy. One of the best places around is Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain between Lyons and Longmont. Confused by the name? Formerly Rabbit Mountain Open Space, the area is newly named after retired director Ron Stewart, who added more than 40,000 acres to Boulder’s open space. Now you know, so get out there and play.