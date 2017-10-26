Best of Boulder East County 2017 — Retail

Sue France

Tattoo

TRIBAL RITES TATTOO & PIERCING

1716 Main St., Suite B, Longmont, 303-776-9333

Runner Up, East County: Main Street Tattoo

Louisville Winner: Junkyard Ink

Honorable Mention: Electric Tattoo (Longmont); InkSmith Tattoo and Piercing (Louisville)

Tattoos are an extension of our personality — a permanent one. So when you decide to get a tattoo, you want an artist you can trust to translate that piece of your soul into a work of art. For more than 20 years, Tribal Rites Tattoo has been gracing human bodies along the Front Range with artwork and designs. Request anything from traditional tattoos to interpretive new-age art, and the team will work with you to create a personalized, state-of-the-art piece.

Natural Food Store

NATURAL GROCERS by vitamin

cottage

100 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 303-926-1600

1745 N. Main St., Longmont, 303-684-8200

Runner Up, East County: Sprouts Farmers Market (Longmont, Lafayette)

Louisville Winner: Alfalfa’s Market

Honorable Mention: Lucky’s Market (Longmont); Whole Foods Market (Longmont, Superior)

There’s something special about walking into a Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. Maybe it’s the calming effect from the abundant natural light flooding every store, or maybe it’s the knowledge that anything you take home with you will make you feel great, inside and out. With its supply of healthy, local food goods and an unmatched collection of dietary supplements, it’s no surprise that this Colorado establishment has spread to nearly 20 other states since its inception in 1955.

Sue France

Liquor Store

SUPERIOR LIQUOR

100 Superior Plaza Way, Superior, 303-499-6600

Lafayette Winner: Atlas Valley Purveyors

Longmont Winner: Wyatt’s Wet Goods

Honorable Mention: PJ’s Wine & Spirits (Longmont); Union Jack Liquor (Louisville)

Having the word “superior” in the name Superior Liquor is one happy coincidence. With over 20,000 square feet of products lining the shelves of the store, you’d be hard-pressed to find something you wouldn’t be pleased with at the end of the night. This team curates a fine selection of everything from wine to beer to spirits, and they can recommend the exact product you’d need to complement your special occasion. Stop on by, and stock on up.

Music Store

LAFAYETTE MUSIC

1361 Forest Park Circle, Suite 106, Lafayette, 303-661-9335

Longmont Winner: Guitars Etc.

Louisville Winner: Wildwood Guitars

Honorable Mention: Jensen Guitars (Longmont); Larry’s Guitars (Longmont)

Our readers tell us that Lafayette Music is their favorite music store in East County. And it’s no wonder, thanks to the store’s extensive instrument and accessory inventory, not to mention the friendly staff. The expert team won’t let customers leave on a low note; no need is too major or minor. Whether you’re looking to rent a cello, set up a speaker system or clean your clarinet, Lafayette Music will keep you on beat.

Clothing — Women’s

ELEANOR AND HOBBS

901 Front St., Suite 100, Louisville, 720-708-3016

Lafayette Winner: Fabulous Finds Upscale Consignments

Honorable Mention: Found Underground Consignment (Louisville); Jax Outdoor Gear (Lafayette); Maurices (Longmont)

Ladies can find everything from AG Jeans to Cotton Citizen tees, Michael Stars dresses and TOMS shoes on the shelves at Eleanor and Hobbs. No wonder our readers voted it as the best for women’s clothing. This classy boutique feels right at home in Historic Downtown Louisville and features a wide assortment of brands that makes finding your favorites a breeze. You’ll walk out with a new outfit for every day of the week. Happy shopping.

Auto Detailing

BREEZE THRU CAR WASH

1213 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-834-8387

2025 Main St., Longmont, 720-491-3727

Runner Up, East County: Longmont Auto Detail

Honorable Mention: Alpine Auto Detailing (Boulder); JD’s One Stop (Longmont)

Let’s be honest: It just feels good to drive a clean car. We spend a lot of time in our four-wheeled transports so it only makes sense that every once in awhile our cars need a little, shall we say, refreshing. So when your eyes and nose tell you its time, don’t settle for anything less than the best. That’s where Breeze Thru Car Wash comes in. Once again Breeze stole the show as our readers’ pick for best auto detailing business. Drop ’er off with any requests and pick ’er back up, spic and span.

Dry Cleaner

ART CLEANERS

3385 Arapahoe Road, Erie, 720-890-8860

300 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 303-665-2223

1631 Pace St., Longmont, 303-684-8585

Runner Up, East County: John’s Dry Cleaners (Lafayette)

Louisville Winner: Boulder Cleaners

Honorable Mention: Champion Cleaners (Louisville); Continental Cleaners (Louisville)

As a Boulder County sustainable dry cleaning service, Art Cleaners suits the environmental needs of our readers. Their reliable same-day service ensures you can drop off your favorite jacket or dress by 8:30 a.m. and have it back, ready to wear by 4 p.m. This kind of speedy service, paired with the care they put into stain removal, clothing restoration and alteration make them an easy fit for the best of East County.

Sue France

Home Furnishings

WOODLEY’S FINE FURNITURE

1400 S. Main St., Longmont, 303-651-1015

Lafayette Winner: Habitat for Humanity

Honorable Mention: Concepts Furniture (Boulder); Fabulous Finds Upscale Consignment (Longmont); TRI Vintage + Wares (Lafayette)

This family-owned furniture and design store started with a simple vision: to create quality wood furniture that can be passed down from generation to generation. Woodley’s Fine Furniture has lived up to its vision, with an emphasis on “fine.” And that ensures it’ll live up to your vision as well. The manufacturing team can whip up a customized furniture piece from six different hardwoods, an assortment of hardware and finishes, and the ultimate precision — just like clockwork, er… tablework.

Gift Store

CHEESE IMPORTERS

103 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-9599

Lafayette Winner: Purple Poppy

Honorable Mention: Adorn Home & Gift (Longmont); Jax Outdoor Gear (Lafayette); Timbalier (Lafayette)

Here’s how to impress your friends: Stop by Cheese Importers before the dinner party and grab a few necessities off the shelves. Pick up items like a fancy hard cheese with a sophisticated name, a delicious-looking soft cheese that smells robust and interesting, some crisp English crackers, a European ceramic plate on which to lay the cheese and crackers, an embroidered linen cloth to use as an accent, and then, of course, some chocolate. Translation: make a pit stop at Cheese Importers, and you’re going to get invited to a lot more parties.

Hydroponic

THE FLOWER BIN GARDEN CENTER & NURSERY

1805 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-3454

Runner Up, East County: Way to Grow

Honorable Mention: Greenhouse Hydroponics (Longmont); Victory Hydro Gardening (Louisville)

If any gardening store could make you feel like a kid in a candy shop, it would be The Flower Bin. There, you’ll find all your soil-less growing necessities — everything from hydroponic plant nutrients to timer systems, containers and more. If you’re new to the hydroponic gardening scene, the shop offers different classes for every season so you can grow your entire salad in the living room and bring a whole new meaning to “farm to table.”

Sue France

Kitchen Supply Store

THE SINGING COOK

728 Main St., Louisville,720-484-6825

Longmont Winner:

Cheese Importers

Honorable Mention: Ace Hardware (Longmont); Atlas Valley Purveyors (Lafayette); Jax Ranch & Home (Lafayette)

Here’s the scoop: For Jenni Hlawatsch, co-owner of The Singing Cook, cooking was not her first love. No, she fell in love with singing first. Cooking, she claims, is a close second, and being able to combine the two (cooking whilst singing, or vice versa) ultimately led to the reality of her kitchen supply store — a place where anyone can go and find that random thingymabob needed for that exotic new recipe. Feel free to sing a tune in there if you get the urge.

Grocery Store

KING SOOPERS

480 U.S. 287, Lafayette, 303-604-3060

995 S. Hover St., Longmont, 303-702-0099

2255 Main St., Longmont, 303-772-7950

1611 Pace St., Longmont, 303-776-7570

1375 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-673-1800

6550 Lookout Road, Gunbarrel, 303-530-1020

Runner Up, East County: Lucky’s Market

Honorable Mention: Alfalfa’s Market (Louisville); Sprouts Farmers Market (Lafayette, Longmont); Whole Foods (Longmont, Superior)

If King Soopers is anything, it’s dependable. That is a quality worth celebrating on its own, and our readers certainly agree. With an incredibly robust international food section, a burgeoning organic product assortment, every kind of fresh produce you could imagine, quality hot foods ready to eat, efficient pharmacies, caffeine bars ready to help kick start your day, fully stocked delis, bakeries… It’s hard to think of products you can’t get at this one-stop-shop grocery store.

Furniture

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

10550 Jake Jabs Blvd., Longmont/Firestone, 303-684-2400

Runner Up, East County: Woodley’s Fine Furniture

Honorable Mention: Concepts Furniture (Boulder); Danish Furniture (Longmont); Fabulous Finds Upscale Consignment (Longmont)

Take a seat, put up your feet, relax. The variety of furniture styles found at American Furniture Warehouse makes shopping as stress free as it can get. Thanks to affordable prices and a wide selection, this Coloradan establishment has been furnishing homes across the state for nearly a half century. The paradox of choice seems not to matter here; our readers clearly value the breadth of AFW’s options, which include an assortment of traditional, modern and contemporary styles.

Jewelry Store

ANSPACH’S JEWELRY

101 S. Public Road, Suite A, Lafayette, 303-665-5313

Longmont Winner: Snyder Jewelers

Honorable Mention: Bella Frida (Louisville); Eric Olson Master Jeweler (Louisville); Niwot Jewelry & Gifts (Niwot)

Few things are as impactful as a tasteful piece of jewelry. For more than 60 years, Anspach’s Jewelry has been adorning unadorned Boulder County fingers, necks, shoulders and more with just the right pieces. Of course it has diamonds, but it also has every other kind of gem you could imagine. The exquisite selection of rings, necklaces and earrings make you wish every special occasion was big enough for fine jewels. Then again, can’t every day be special enough for Anspach’s wares?

Hotel

COURTYARD MARRIOTT

948 W. Dillon Road, Louisville, 303-604-0007

Niwot Winner: Niwot Inn

Honorable Mention: Best Western Plus Plaza (Longmont); Holiday Inn Express (Longmont); Marriott Residence Inn (Louisville, Longmont)

Of course your friends and family are always visiting — who doesn’t want to enjoy the pleasures of Colorado? But instead of keeping the visiting circus at your house, set them up at the Courtyard Marriott, the next-best thing to home. The pool and fitness center complement the onsite bistro and bar. Its proximity to breweries, restaurants, all the fun outdoorsy things (and the airport), makes it an easy choice to encourage your in-laws to post up.

Sue France

New Business

TRIVIUM SALON

945 Front St., Louisville, 303-949-5542

Lafayette Winner: William Oliver’s Publick House

Trivium Salon opened its doors in Old Town Louisville in late 2016. The rock-star team of stylists and estheticians at this progressive salon deliver specialized skin and hair care using medical-grade products, “customized to treat skin of all ages, races and conditions.” Stop in for a little trim or stay for a full body wax. You’ll leave feeling transformed.

Stereo/Electronics

BEST BUY

210 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont,

303-485-5939

Louisville Winner: Little Horse

Books & Vintage

Honorable Mention: Recycled Records LP (Longmont); Red Dog Radios (Louisville); Sweetwave Audio (Nederland)

Our readers say you really can buy best at Best Buy. Just roam the aisles and you’ll find a wide assortment of stereos and electronics including computers, printers, washers and dryers, gaming systems, phones and so much more. There’s an in-store pickup option that can save time and energy; so consider ordering ahead from the mammoth inventory online before popping into the store to browse for all those neat gadgets you didn’t know you needed.

Real Estate Group

REMAX ALLIANCE

225 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville,

720-254-3590

512 Fourth Ave., Longmont, 303-651-3939

Runner Up, East County: 8Z Real Estate (Longmont, Louisville)

Honorable Mention: Keller Williams: The Mayer Team (Longmont); Longmont Property Group (Longmont); Wright Kingdom Real Estate (Longmont)

Let’s face it: People are moving to Colorado left and right. So whether you’re ready to seal the deal and make Colorado your new home, ready to buy that first home or just think its time to sell and buy someplace new, the team at ReMax Alliance is trained to get you the best value, both selling your home and buying that house you’ve been dreaming of.

Shoe Store

BROWN’S SHOE FIT STORE

373 Main St., Longmont, 303-776-2920

Runner Up, East County: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Lafayette Winner: Jax Outdoor Gear

Honorable Mention: Runners Roost (Longmont); Shoes & Brews (Longmont)

Step into Brown’s Shoe Fit Store and your feet will thank you. The wide assortment of shoes and footwear accessories — ranging from stylish to comfortable, athletic and work-friendly — ensure you’ll find a good fit for everyone in the family. They mix their small-town charm with big name brands like Frye, Dansko and Brooks to form an intimate and friendly shoe-shopping experience. Don’t just talk the talk, walk the walk with quality shoes from this decades-old locally owned establishment.

Toy Store

GRANDRABBIT’S TOY SHOPPE

180 E. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield,

303-465-8005

Longmont Winner: Lost Marbles Toy Store

Honorable Mention: Atomic Goblin Games (Longmont); Karliquin’s Game Knight (Gunbarrel); Treasured Bears (Longmont)

Once upon a time, Lynne Milot, a scholarship director at a private Montessori school in Boulder, noticed a problem: society demands a lot from working parents. To help these parents, Milot founded Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe, a store that contributes not only to children’s happiness, but also to their education and development. The shop’s toys and goodies are thoughtful, built to last and carry on the legacy of quality well into adulthood. You’re welcome parents.

Bicycle Shop

LOUISVILLE CYCLERY

1032 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-665-6343

Lafayette Winner: Jax Outdoor Gear

Honorable Mention: Foxtrot Wheel & Edge (Lafayette); Long Mont Velo (Longmont)

For the past 36 years, Louisville Cyclery has been keeping our readers’ gears shifting smoothly. Whether you’re a commuter, mountain biker or hardcore cyclist, its team of mechanics and sales specialists will help make sure your bike is in great shape. Venture into this one-stop cycle shop to buy a new two-wheeler or find any accessories you might need to get after it this weekend.

Mattress Store

DENVER MATTRESS

48 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 100, Longmont, 303-774-1150

Runner Up, East County: Verlo Mattress of Longmont

Honorable Mention: Sleep Number (Longmont)

If the princess and the pea could team up to test some of Denver Mattress’s specials, there’d likely be a fairytale ending in which both the princess and the pea get luxury mattresses at an affordable rate. Whether you’re looking for lots of support or more of a cushion feel, buying directly from the manufacturer can deliver the mattress of your dreams at a great price. Plus, the 365-day guarantee gives you a full year to decide whether or not you’re in love with your new mattress. Talk about worry-free sleep.

Sue France

Best crystal store

CRYSTAL JOYS

360 Main St., Longmont, 720-526-6183

Do you need crystals? Then Crystal Joys in Longmont is the place for you. With crystals for your health, both mental and physical, or something just to ogle at, Crytsal Joys has a variety of the hard stuff (aka crystals) to get you through the hard times (and the good ones). It also has hand-made jewelry, semi-precious stones and minerals, and other goodies. Stop by today.

Sue

Clothing — Used

ARC THRIFT STORE

1349 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-666-8060

Longmont Winner: Fabulous Finds Upscale Consignment

Honorable Mention: Found Underground Consignment (Louisville); Sister Carmen Community Center Thrift Store (Lafayette); Threads Consignments (Lafayette)

Aside from the obvious benefit to your closet (and your wallet), ARC Thrift Store is taking large strides in making the world a better place. This nonprofit benefits Coloradans with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the funding of Arc Chapters and the Association for Community Living. Shopping for used clothing also reduces the production of new materials, thus reducing your impact on the planet. Throw in your financial savings, and how could you not stop by?

Tire Shop

DISCOUNT TIRE

740 N. Highway 287, Lafayette, 303-248-5680

379 S. Hover Road, Longmont, 303-774-9869

Louisville Winner: Big O Tires

Honorable Mention: Costco Wholesale (Superior); Firestone Complete Auto (Longmont); Louisville Tire & Auto Care (Louisville)

The tires on your car do a lot of work every day. Data tells us we drive upwards of 12,000 miles each year, and the rubber that gets us from A to B just doesn’t catch a break. Whether you need a set of tires to get you through Loveland Pass during ski season or a set to take you and your family on a road trip across the country, Discount Tire’s got you covered. Our readers love the extensive selection and low prices, and really, what’s not to love about that?

Tobacco/Pipe Shop

THE LITTLE DOG PIPE AND TOBACCO

620 Main St., Longmont, 303-678-7792

Runner Up, East County: Havana Manor (Longmont, Louisville)

Honorable Mention: Barlow’s Cigars (Lafayette), High Society Smoke Shop (Longmont), Smoker Friendly (Longmont, Lafayette)

This isn’t any run-of-the-mill cigarette collection. For one, it’s impossible to call the locally hand-blown pipes at The Little Dog Pipe & Tobacco anything but art. Hard-to-find cigarettes are the establishment’s specialty, and the expert team can find and order any cigars to suit your fancy.

Sue France

Optical Store

EYEWORKS LOUISVILLE

615 Main St., Louisville, 303-666-6320

Runner Up, East County: Front Range Eye Health Center

Longmont Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Honorable Mention: Eagle Vision & Eye Clinic (Longmont); Lafayette Eye Associates (Lafayette)

Our readers’ choice for best optical store was crystal clear this year. With a 25-year-plus track record of providing eye exams, glasses, contacts and Lasik services to the community, our readers say Eyeworks Louisville is a natural choice for best optical store in East County. Healthy eyes should be a priority, and with so much beauty surrounding Boulder County why settle for anything less than 20/20?

Car Wash

BREEZE THRU CAR WASH

1213 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont,

303-834-8387

2025 Main St., Longmont,

720-491-3727

Runner Up, East County:

Super Wash

Honorable Mention: 95th Street

and Detail (Lafayette)

Got a car? This place has just the deal for you: the Inside & Outside Full Service Wash. We’re pretty sure this is the exact reason why our readers have dubbed Breeze Thru Car Wash as their favorite. Your car gets the works: a foaming presoak, wheel scrub, underbody rinse, top and side pressure wash, interior vacuuming, inside window clean and tire shine — all for $23. As a team, they’ve washed one million cars in just a year, meaning we’re confident they practice what they preach: the cleaner, the better.

Sue France

Florist

LAFAYETTE FLORIST, GIFT SHOP & GARDEN CENTER

600 S. Public Road, Lafayette,

303-665-5552

Longmont Winner: Longmont Florist, Inc.

Honorable Mention: Gwynn’s Greenhouse & Garden Shop (Longmont); Nina’s Flowers & Gifts (Louisville); Niwot Florist (Niwot)

We’re making the call: Flowers don’t need a special occasion. Swing by the Lafayette Florist, Gift Shop & Garden Center to pick up a selection of exquisitely curated flowers simply because it’s a Thursday. Or because you remembered to brush your teeth (twice) today, or because the puppy didn’t pee on the carpet, or you made it to work on time. For any occasion, Lafayette Florist, is our readers’ go-to spot for classic and unique arrangements for all occasions.

Sue France

Farm

ISABELLE FARM

1640 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 720-438-0707

Runner Up, East County: Munson Farms

Honorable Mention: Anderson Farms (Erie); Longmont Dairy Farm

(Longmont); 7th Generation Farm (Louisville)

At this point, most of us think it’s important to know where our food comes from. And when you know it comes from Isabelle Farm you know its the good stuff. The folks at this farm take the time to do it right and right means organic. Doing it right also means they know well-raised meat and produce just tastes better. This family-run, organically certified farm grows more than 80 different varieties of produce and operates year-round. You can find their produce, meat, dairy products, eggs, breads and more through their CSA farm share program, at their on-site farm stand, in grocery stores and at local restaurants.

Computer Repair

LONGMONT MAC REPAIR

1350 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 4b, Longmont, 303-827-3131

Lafayette Winner: Shawn’s Computer Repair

Honorable Mention: Jim’s TV and Computer Repair (Longmont); Lance & Lisa’s Computer Repair (Longmont); Computer Specialists (Longmont)

From its name, Longmont Mac Repair might sound like it only caters to those Apple lovers out there, but its experts are equipped to tackle any kind of device, be it a Mac or a PC. Bring them hardware issues with your tablet, computer or phone, and they’ll whip up a fix. If your device is suffering from software issues or you accidentally deleted all your vacation photos, they might be able to help with that too.

Auto Dealer — New

VALLEY NISSAN/SUBARU

1005 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont,

303-586-2862

Runner Up, East County: Frontier Honda

Honorable Mention: Interstate Toyota (Frederick); Longmont Ford (Longmont)

Buying a new car isn’t easy. There’s so much to take into account. What color do you want? What style do you need? Do you have kids? What’s your budget? The expert team at Valley Nissan/Subaru helps our readers navigate these important questions so they walk away with a car that’s both functional and just right for them. Sounds like a good deal to us!

Pet Store

BLACKPAW

459 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville,

303-554-9343

Lafayette Winner: Struttin Pup

Longmont Winner: Four Paws & Co.

Honorable Mention: Chuck & Don’s (Longmont, Erie); The Happy Beast (Lafayette)

A clean dog is a happy dog… and a happy pet parent. BlackPaw specializes in sincere, personalized care for your pup. Aside from grooming and washing, it offers training and a boarding school, as well as an assortment of accessories that will keep your pets stylin’.

Sue France

Bookstore

THE BOOK CELLAR

724 Main St., Louisville 303-604-2880

Longmont Winner: Used Book Emporium

Honorable Mention: Barbed Wire Books (Longmont); Little Horse Books and Vintage (Louisville); Off the Shelf (Longmont)

It’s not often you can tell a book by its cover, but in this case, walk past The Book Cellar’s old-timey storefront and striped awning and you just know venturing inside will be an adventure. This independent bookseller is perfectly set up for a casual day of browsing. But if you’ve got a special set of words in mind, whether used or new, the friendly staff will make sure it gets in your hands.

Auto Repair

LOUISVILLE TIRE AND AUTO CARE

1190 Griffith St., Suite 1, Louisville, 303-665-4902

Lafayette Winner: Stan’s Automotive

Honorable Mention: Christian Brothers Automotive (Lafayette); Valley Nissan/Subaru (Longmont); Cooper’s Automotive (Lafayette)

In this day and age, we’d be lost without our cars. Keeping these mechanical horses healthy not only keeps us safe as passengers, but can help with fuel efficiency and reduce a car’s environmental impact. Our readers head to Louisville Tire & Auto Care to get their cars in tip-top shape because in Colorado we play hard: We’ve gotta get ready and stay ready for those weekend commutes up and down I-70 to ski, hike, bike or otherwise recreate.

Auto Dealer – Used

VALLEY NISSAN/SUBARU

1005 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont, 303-586-2862

Runner Up, East County: Frontier Honda

Honorable Mention: Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc. (Gunbarrel); Sprinkler Used Cars (Longmont)

If you think buying a new car is a challenge, then try buying a quality pre-owned car. A pre-owned car has a history that you’ve got to get the bottom of. You either have to be your own sleuth to figure out if a car is reliable or has ever been wrecked. Or you can just go to Valley Nissan/Subaru and know that all that digging has been done for you. Our readers say Valley Nissan/Subaru always guides them to the right vehicle for their needs.

STAFF PICK

Candy Shop

SCRUMPTIOUS

508 Main St., Longmont, 303-682-2639

There exists no candy shop on planet Earth that could ever compare to the world imagined by Roald Dahl and created by the filmmakers of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. But the owners of Scrumptious in Longmont come as close as anyone can get by offering up bulk candy, packaged favorites and nostalgic classics. Being in a candy store is just a joyful experience, so next time you’re in Scumptious, just imagine there are little orange people running around, but don’t fall into the chocolate river!