Best of Boulder East County 2017

For nearly a quarter of a century, Boulder Weekly has been serving Boulder County residents as the region’s independent voice for news, culture, food and entertainment.

As such, we’ve witnessed East County develop bustling business districts with high-quality restaurants, locally owned microbreweries, stellar music venues and unique shops. And as more and more creatives move into East County, the burgeoning arts scene continues to grow.

This is a tradition we started a few years back to celebrate the best and brightest businesses, people and locations across East County. Consider it part awards ceremony, part guide book — you’ve likely been to many of the winners, runners up and honorable mentions in this issue, but think of it as an invitation to double down on the bounty East County has to offer. And there’s plenty of places in between these pages to keep you occupied until next year’s awards — we know this because many of us who work at Boulder Weekly have chosen to live in East County thanks to the amazing quality of life it offers.

Now, let it be said that the winners listed here were chosen exclusively by our readers. We threw in some staff picks to highlight a few of our favorite places, but the best of East County were chosen entirely by you.

So flip through these pages, reconnect with old favorite places and find a few new ones. Take the issue home and pick it up next time you’re in need of something to do, or eat, or buy. Your next favorite place is only a page away.