Fitness & Health 2016

Gym/Fitness Center

BOB L. BURGER RECREATION CENTER

111 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, 303-665-0469

Longmont Winner: Longmont Recreation Center

Louisville Winner: Louisville Recreation & Senior Center

Honorable Mention: YMCA of Boulder Valley (Louisville, Longmont); 9Round (Louisville, Longmont)

Most people don’t love working out. That is unless you live in Boulder County. And then the chances are you really love working out. Whether it’s swimming, pedaling on a stationary bike or running on the treadmill when it gets icy out there, Bob L. Burger Recreation Center is the place to be. Named after the former Lafayette mayor who rallied the city to build it, this rec center offers plenty of fitness classes and sports programs for the whole family. Burger passed away in 2015 but his legacy lives on as the rec center continues to serve the community he spent many years of his life serving.

Dental Care

COMFORT DENTAL

535 W. South Boulder Road, Suite 200, Lafayette, 303-604-2804

1750 Mountain View Ave., Longmont, 303-678-7783

339 McCaslin Blvd., Unit B, Louisville, 303-673-0500

Runner Up, East County: Louisville Family Dental

Honorable Mention: Studio Z Dental (Louisville); Dr. Jaime D. White (Lafayette); Keene Smiles (Lafayette)

Our smile is often the first thing other people notice about us, and our dental health is tied to our overall health. That’s why when we need dental work, we want to go to the best dentists, and that’s why our readers chose Comfort Dental. With several convenient locations around East Boulder County, Comfort Dental offers all the services you need — from general dentistry to implants to crowns, wisdom tooth

extraction and bleaching — from a team of great dentists. All at prices that won’t break the bank.

RMJ Dispensary

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont, 720-340-4870

Lafayette Winner: Herbal Wellness

Louisville Winner: Starbuds

Honorable Mention: Ajoya (Louisville, formerly Compassionate Pain Management); Headquarters Cannabis Corner (Lyons with a Longmont address)

As the marijuana industry continues to grow in Colorado, smokers across the board will benefit from the ever-evolving weed industry. Still in its early stages, the marijuana business is booming and ready to impress. With so many great choices in East County, it’s hard to settle on just one. But our readers tell us Native Roots is the place to go for recreational marijuana dispensary. Stop on in and take a look.

Lasik

COLORADO EYE CENTER

1371 E. Hecla Drive, Suite C, Louisville, 303-666-7226

Erie Winner: Summit Vision Care

Longmont Winner: Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Honorable Mention: Eyeworks (Louisville); Front Range Eye Health Center (Longmont)

When you decide to undergo laser eye surgery, you want to go to the best — this is your vision we’re talking about! Our readers have turned to Colorado Eye Center to have lasik surgery time and time again. Their motto is “the care you deserve,” but it’s more than a motto. These folks treat patients like family, and they have for more than 50 years. Colorado Eye Center continues to offer the latest technology, including Optomap retinal imaging and Diopsys electrodiagnostic testing for use in diagnosing and managing ocular disease.

Dance Studio

LONGMONT DANCE THEATER ACADEMY

1422 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-1335

Lafayette Winner: Tara Cluck Dance Center

Louisville Winner: The Art Underground

Honorable Mention: Dance Dimensions (Longmont); Mountain Kids (Louisville)

For almost two decades, Longmont Dance Theater Academy has been teaching Boulder County kids and adults the freedom, discipline, joy and art of dance. In this pre-professional environment, students learn the technique and beauty of ballet as well as other genres of dance in the open division classes. So whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or follow your dream of becoming a prima ballerina, Longmont Dance Theater Academy will take you where you need to go. And that’s something to dance about.

Martial Arts

LOUISVILLE TAEKWANDO FAMILY CENTER

354 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-666-6830

Longmont Winner: Tran’s Martial Arts & Fitness Center

Honorable Mention: 9Round (Longmont, Louisville); International Martial Arts (Louisville); Pai Lum White Dragon Martial Arts (Longmont)

Hi-yah! According to the martial arts Wikipedia page, the practice has a multitude of purposes, from combat to defense. But there is also mental and spiritual development that comes along with practicing the variety of martial arts available in East County. The body will be in shape and the mind will be strong — what more could you want? Head to Louisville Taekwando Family Center and start your path to a healthy mind and body.

Yoga

COREPOWER YOGA

1817 Highway 42, Louisville, 303-848-4589

Lafayette Winner: Soul Tree Yoga

Longmont Winner: Full Circle Yoga

Honorable Mention: Yoga Junction (Louisville); Figure Yoga (Louisville)

Ever notice how many yoga poses are named after animals? At least in their English incarnations anyways. Crow, lizard lounge, cat, cow, bird of paradise, etc. If you want to channel your inner-animal while attempting these yoga poses, head on over to Corepower Yoga in Louisville. Offering approximately a dozen classes per day for a variety of skill levels, Corepower is a fan favorite for best yoga studio in East County. Plus, with their membership program, you can drop in for a yoga class anywhere along the Front Range and beyond.

Hair Salon

TAPESTRY SALON & DAY SPA

375 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-664-4744

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

Longmont Winner: Studio Boom

Honorable Mention: Inspire Salons and Spas (Longmont); Hair Culture (Louisville)

Arguably the most important skill for a hairdresser to have is trustworthiness. If you’re going to experiment with a new hair color or try out a new haircut, you have to trust the person holding the scissors or the hair dye. Life’s too short for a bad hairstyle, and we know you don’t have time to go hat shopping to hide a bad style. Our readers say the folks at Tapestry Salon & Day Spa know what they’re doing. You’ll feel at safe in their hands, knowing their skill level will leave you and your strands looking fly. Stop on in.

Massage

MASSAGE ENVY SPA

210 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 180, Longmont, 303-772-1400

602 Center Drive, Suite A, Superior, 303-449-9900

Lafayette Winner: The Body Bar

Louisville Winner: Elements Massage

Honorable Mention: Tapestry Day Spa & Salon (Louisville); Sunflower Spa (Longmont)

Tired from that long day of hiking or that weekend out on the slopes? Or simply looking for a way to treat yourself? Look no further than booking an appointment at Massage Envy Spa. Relax with a traditional Swedish massage, improve endurance with a sports massage, decrease stress and anxiety with reflexology or manage the pain of a chronic injury with trigger point therapy. All of this and more is available at either of the Massage Envy locations in East Boulder County. And if once is not enough, become a member and make massage part of your monthly routine.

Tanning Salon

TIKI TANS

1445 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-772-8880

Runner Up, East County: Forever Summer Tanning Salon (Longmont)

Louisville Winner: Executan

Honorable Mention: The Golden Comb Salon (Longmont); Breeze Airbrush Tans (Superior)

Our readers keep that sun-kissed glow year round by visiting Tiki Tans in Longmont. They offer affordable bed tans and South Seas airbrush spray tans, and you don’t have to worry about contracts or set up fees — walk-ins are welcome! Stop by and pick up accelerators, bronzers and tingle lotions. Looking to get ready for a body building competition? Tiki Tans can help you out! So don’t let summer fade away, and listen to our readers who have used Tiki Tans to create an endless summer.

Pilates Studio

CENTER STREAM PILATES

605 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 720-627-5340

Lafayette Winner: Rocky Mountain Pilates

Longmont Winner: Happy Cat Pilates

Honorable Mention: Center Your Body Pilates (Louisville); Barre Bodies (Longmont)

Not surprisingly, pilates was created by a guy named Joseph Pilates. He was a German physical trainer, and his father was a successful gymnast, his mother a naturopath. He invented the method of exercise in the early 20th century and since then an innumerable amount of people have sworn by pilates as their preferred method of exercise. There are a lot of good options around Boulder County, but our readers say Center Stream Pilates is the best. Whether you’re new to the method or a veteran, stop on by. Do it for Joseph.

Nail Salon

HAPPY STAR NAILS

1355 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 720-890-5007

Runner Up, East County: Tapestry Spa & Salon (Louisville)

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon

Longmont WInner: Coco Nails

Honorable Mention: Nails 2000 (Louisville)

Nail salons can be quite therapeutic. Don’t believe us? Watch Legally Blonde again and you’ll see. Nothing quite helps like some free therapy while making your hands and feet pretty. So next time you’re feeling blue, head on over to our readers’ favorite Happy Star Nails for a manicure or pedicure. Have some nice chit chat with your nail stylist and walk away feeling better than ever.

Veterinary

JASPER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

1369 Forest Park Circle, Suite 101, Lafayette, 303-665-4002

Longmont Winner: Aspen Meadow Veterinary Specialists

Louisville Winner: Louisville Family Animal Hospital

Honorable Mention: Longs Peak Animal Hospital (Longmont); VCA All Pets Animal (Lafayette)

It’s heartbreaking to watch our pets get sick. We know something’s wrong when they’re not playing or running or jumping or making us laugh by being their adorable self. We stand by helplessly, wishing they’d be able to tell us what they need. But what they need is a good veterinarian, and our readers say that Jasper Animal Hospital has the best. Their pet doctors are smart and trained, and they’ll put you and your animal loved ones at ease.

MMJ Dispensary

NATIVE ROOTS

19 S. Sunset St., Longmont, 720-340-4870

Lafayette Winner: Herbal Wellness

Louisville Winner Starbuds

Honorable Mention: Ajoya (Louisville, formerly Compassionate Pain Management); Green Tree Medicinals (Longmont)

This just in! Research suggests cannabis is a valuable aid in the treatment of a wide range of medical issues, including pain, nausea, anxiety, spasticity, glaucoma and movement disorders. It’s also a powerful appetite stimulant. We sure are glad medicinal marijuana is available in Colorado. When our readers need to find the highest quality MMJ in East Boulder County, they head to Native Roots, where they can choose from a menu of fabulous marijuana products. From edibles to topicals, from shatter to wax, Native Roots has what our readers are looking for in an MMJ dispensary.

Open Space

RON STEWART PRESERVE AT RABBIT MOUNTAIN

15123 N. 55th St., Longmont

If there’s one thing Boulder County is proud of, it’s our open space. With more than 104,000 acres, there are plenty of places to run, hike, mountain bike, cross country ski and enjoy. One of the prettiest places around is Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain between Lyons and Longmont. Confused by the name? Formerly Rabbit Mountain Open Space, the area is newly named after retired director Ron Stewart who added more than 40,000 acres to Boulder’s open space. So whether you’re hiking Ron Stewart or any of the other trails, this is the place to be in East County.

Barber Shop

FLOYD’S 99 BARBERSHOP

589 S. Hover St., Suite 600, Longmont, 303-485-1150

548 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 720-890-3868

Lafayette Winner: Coal Creek Barbers

Louisville Winner: Thunderbird Barbers

Honorable Mention: Rock Barbers (Louisville); Niwot Barbershop (Niwot)

Looking to trim those long, flowing locks or shave off that man bun? How about a little frosting on those tips or a clean-cut crew cut? A trustworthy barber is what you need. Head on over to the reliable folks at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop for whatever haircut you want. And regardless of the cut you choose, prepare yourself an old-fashioned neck shave and shoulder massage at any one of Floyd’s locations along the Front Range.

Medical Facility

BOULDER COMMUNITY HEALTH

Community Medical Center: 1000 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, 303-415-4300

Longmont Winner: Longmont United Hospital

Louisville Winner: Avista Adventist Hospital

Honorable Mention: Kaiser Permanente (Lafayette, Longmont); Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

We hope our readers never have to get too familiar with medical facilities, but when you’re sick or injured, we want you get the best care you can. At Boulder Community Health, you’ll find an army of smart, talented and compassionate doctors, nurses and employees. It’s nice to have that safety net there when you need it, and our readers say Boulder Community Health is the best medical facility to help you with any health crisis, big or small.

Alternative Health Care

LEFT HAND COMMUNITY ACUPUNCTURE

124 S. Michigan Ave., Lafayette, 720-248-8626

Runner Up, East County: Community Holistic Health Center (Lafayette)

Longmont Winner: Cafe of Life

Honorable Mention: Good Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center (Longmont); Southwest Acupuncture College (Gunbarrel)

Lefthand Community Acupuncture performs this ancient form of medicine in a community setting, just the way it has been practiced in China for thousands of years. Add to that their flexible payment options — a sliding scale from $25-$55 per treatment — and it’s easy to see why our readers say Lefthand Community Acupunture is the best alternative health care in East Boulder County. Acupuncture — the strategic placement of small needles — works by directing energy throughout the body’s networks. It offers a great alternative or complement to traditional medicine to treat such conditions as IBS, allergies, insomnia, PMS, depression and anxiety.

Day Spa

TAPESTRY SALON & DAY SPA

375 S. McCaslin Blvd., Louisville, 303-664-4744

Lafayette Winner: Ninety-Fifth Street Salon & Spa

Longmont Winner: Sunflower Spa

Honorable Mention: Mystic Garden Spa & Salon (Longmont); Nature’s Root (Longmont)

When our readers find themselves overworked and in need of some rest and relaxation, they leave all their troubles behind and schedule a nice, full day at Tapestry Salon & Day Spa. The folks at Tapestry have a long list of services to treat yourself with, from manicures to facials to messages, waxes and hair services. So go on and book an appointment at Tapestry. You deserve it.

Golf Course

INDIAN PEAKS GOLF COURSE

2300 Indian Peaks Trail, Lafayette, 303-666-4706

Longmont Winner: Sunset Golf Course

Louisville Winner: Coal Creek Golf Course

Niwot Winner: Haystack Mountain Golf Course

Honorable Mention: Twin Peaks Golf Course (Longmont)

There’s nothing better than grabbing your buddies and gearing up for a game of golf. Green grass, cold beer and some light, but ruthless trash talk. It doesn’t matter how well you play, if your insults are biting, then you’ll still keep your golf swagger. And that’s all that really matters. Our readers tell us that Indian Peaks Golf Course is the best place to go to work on your swing, but also your wit. Enjoy.

