Best of Boulder 2013: Overall & General Restaurants

Overall Restaurant



THE MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

1002 Walnut St., 303-444-5335

Second Place: The Kitchen

Third Place: Jax Fish House

Fourth Place: Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Fifth Place: Brasserie Ten Ten

In

a city like Boulder, where there is, like, one restaurant for every

six residents, getting crowned the best overall is saying something.

And The Med has repeatedly been awarded this honor. Deservedly

so. They do so many things well, from top-notch service to a wood-fired

oven to delectable drinks to sumptuous tapas to delicious entrees. We

know that when we bring relatives and friends to town, after seeing the

sights on the Pearl Street Mall, this is the place that can satisfy

all discerning tastes. The runner-up, The Kitchen, isn’t exactly a

slouch, either, with its clean atmosphere and locally sourced

ingredients that make you feel good about eating out.

Appetizers/Tapas



THE MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

1002 Walnut St., 303-444-5335



Second Place: Brasserie Ten Ten

Third Place: Boulder Cafe

Fourth Place: The Kitchen

Fifth Place: Aji

It just seems right that a category with the word “tapas” should honor a restaurant that has the word “Med” in its name, especially since there are so many Spanish appetizers to choose from at this establishment. Just enunciate when you tell your friends — or even more importantly, your in-laws — that you want to go to a tapas bar, or they may think you are referring to a less-respectable joint that features women without blouses. When it comes to respectable, The Med takes the cake in this category yet again, with unbeatable ambiance, a charming patio and a long list of small plates ranging from simple olives and almonds to carefully prepared seafood and meats.

Business Lunch



THE MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

1002 Walnut St., 303-444-5335



Second Place: The Kitchen

Third Place: Brasserie Ten Ten

Fourth Place: Boulder Cork

Fifth Place: OAK at fourteenth

We

know how it is with these business lunches. The boss clamors for

Spanish food. The visiting executive wants Greek. The worker bees are

making overtures about Italian. And the IT guy wants Egyptian. Well,

you are in luck. There is a place that serves all of these cuisines and

more, and it’s in downtown Boulder. It’s The Med, and the

ambiance is perfect for professionals, whether you get seated on the

gorgeous patio or in one of the clean, tastefully decorated dining

rooms. The menu is diverse enough to satisfy all tastes, and if it’s

one of those three-martini lunches, they can accommodate!

Catering



A SPICE OF LIFE CATERING

5541 Central Ave., Ste. 272, 303-443-4049



Second Place: Dish Gourmet

Third Place: Il Pastaio

Fourth Place: Ristorante L

Fifth Place: Sage and Savory Catering

Whether

you’re hosting a wedding, bar mitzvah or birthday bash, everyone knows

one of the key ingredients to creating an event to remember is the

food. Since 1987, A Spice of Life Catering has made a name for

itself as a caterer that won’t leave you hanging with overcooked steaks

or too few salmon fillets. If you prefer full-service, A Spice of Life

boasts its own event center in addition to specialized vegetarian,

kosher and brunch menus. But beyond the great food, A Spice of Life

takes its mission of sustainability seriously, with a commitment to

farm-to-table ingredients, zero waste and giving back to the community.

Fine Dining



FLAGSTAFF HOUSE RESTAURANT

1138 Flagstaff Road, 303-442-4640

Second Place: Frasca Food and Wine

Third Place: The Kitchen

Fourth Place: Brasserie Ten Ten

Fifth Place: Black Cat Farm-Table-Bistro

Top

honors in this category have changed this year, as Boulder’s finest

continue to jockey for best fine-dining experience. Rising from second

place, Flagstaff House has grabbed the top spot with its

French-American menu, devised by Executive Chef Mark Monette after

extensive experience in kitchens in New York, France and Asia.

Flagstaff

House knows how to get everything about a fine dining experience

right. Romantic tables overlook Boulder from the restaurant’s spot

nestled on the mountainside. The wine list boasts an enormous,

award-winning collection of wines, and its menu items have included

Maine Day Boat Lobster and Buffalo Filet Mignon and Foie Gras

“Wellington.” And there’s the attentive waitstaff, who keep your plate

warm with tasters between courses. Headed by Monette, his brother Scott

and father Don, staff continue to earn Flagstaff House national

accolades. To our readers, the dining at Flagstaff is as fine as the

view.

Food Truck



COMIDA

720-204-6455

Second Place: Oskar Blues Bonewagon

Third Place: RollinGreens

Fourth Place: The Wandering Cow Frozen Yogurt & Waffles

Fifth Place: Verde Food Truck

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a bright pink food truck serving up Mexican comfort food out of a kitchen on wheels.

It’s hard to miss the Comida food

truck stopped on a side street, standing out against a mundane,

ever-so-normal neighborhood, the smell of sizzling steak and pork

carnitas wafting in the breeze. Changing the game of fast food, Comida

serves $3 tacos and $2 Mexican Cokes to those trying to eat on the run —

or anyone hoping to break up the monotony of leftovers in the office

break room. Curious diners can catch the pink truck at festivals, in

office parks and at neighborhood events.

Place to Go on a First Date



THE MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

1002 Walnut St., 303-444-5335



Second Place: Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Third Place: Centro Latin Kitchen

Fourth Place: Brasserie Ten Ten

Fifth Place: Pizzeria Locale/The Kitchen

On

a first date, you don’t want to go over the top, visiting a

super-expensive, ritzy, pretentious place that will make your date feel

like you are either a stuck-up snob or about to pop the question. And

yet you don’t want to go too lowbrow. Your love interest will think you

are a cheapskate if your idea of splurging is super-sizing your extra

value meal. That’s why The Med is such a great option for a first

date. It’s a comfortable yet elegant environment without the pretense

and prices that usually come with a nice restaurant. And your date will

easily find something to like on the wide-ranging menu. Even, um,

dates.

Food Delivery



COSMO’S PIZZA

659 30th St., 303-447-3278

1325 Broadway #108, 303-447-1133

Second Place: Jimmy John’s

Third Place: Abo’s Pizza

Fourth Place: Sun Deli & Liquor

Fifth Place: Blackjack Pizza

Crisis: you’re hungry. But you’re glued to your couch. No worries, dude — order a pizza. If you order from this year’s winner, Cosmo’s Pizza, you

can get free delivery. Sweet. Cosmo’s has two Boulder locations,

including one on the Hill. Their menu offers popular pizzas like the

Hawaiian, the Veggie Supreme and the Meat Lovers. Load up with extra

toppings like artichoke hearts, fresh basil or anchovies. As a side, you

can order a pint of Cosmo’s homemade spicy ranch dressing in which to

dip your crusts.

Late Night



COSMO’S PIZZA

659 30th St., 303-447-3278

1325 Broadway #108, 303-447-1133

Second Place: World Famous Dark Horse Bar and Grill

Third Place: Abo’s Pizza

Fourth Place: Boulder Baked

Fifth Place: Hapa Sushi

Do you really need that slice of pizza after last call? Yes, you do. Luckily, Cosmo’s Pizza serves

up its pizza and calzones and spicy ranch dressing until 2 a.m. Don’t

forget — even if pizza helps soak up some toxins, it won’t replace

brain cells. Also, if the room is spinning, or slanting, or otherwise

disobeying the laws of contemporary pizza-place design, late-night pizza

may not be your best choice. Perhaps you’d be better off at the Dark

Horse, the second-place winner, where comparably booze-absorbing bar

food is served through an easily navigable window from bar to kitchen.

New Restaurant



UNDER THE SUN

627 S. Broadway, Ste. A, 303-927-6921

Second Place: Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place

Third Place: FATE Brewing Company

Fourth Place: OAK at fourteenth

Fifth Place: Native Foods

The

only reasonable argument we’ve ever encountered for derailing once

you’ve got a Sun restaurant on the mind (the Southern Sun and Mountain

Sun having becoming much-loved Boulder institutions) is the wait time.

It’s hard to not share your craving for craft beer and solid pub fare

with many, many other hungry and thirsty people.

So

when the Sun estates announced they were expanding in Boulder by

acquiring a recently vacated space in the same shopping center as the

Southern Sun, cheers likely went up around town. But it’s still

surprising — and impressive — to see Under the Sun hop to the front of the Best New Restaurant category just a few months after opening their doors.

What

those doors open to is a world where Sun taps are shared with other

carefully cultivated beer choices, the menu makes plentiful use of a

large wood-fired oven for entrees like tasty flatbread pizzas and

roasted chicken, and the staff carries on with the same cheerful and

friendly feelings that other Sun restaurants have made a fundamental

part of a cherished brand. So we’ll happily raise a glass to — or, more

optimistically, actually at — this latest Boulder institution.

The

light of Under the Sun may have taken the lead, but let’s not let the

sun blind us entirely. Our runner-up in the new restaurants category,

Shine (are we sensing a theme here?) with its entirely gluten-free menu

and generous vegetarian options, is another welcome addition to the

community. And, beer aficionados that we are, we’re glad to see FATE

Brewery arrive on the scene as well. May their new, extra-fancy brewing

system see many a long pour.

Place to Eat Outdoors



CHAUTAUQUA DINING HALL

900 Baseline Road, 303-440-3776

Second Place: Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Third Place: Rio Grande

Fourth Place: The Mediterranean Restaurant

Fifth Place: Boulder County Farmers’ Markets

We can only take the fact that the Chautauqua Dining Hall was

closed for months prior to this year’s Best of Boulder survey as a

ringing endorsement for this historic eating establishment. The Dining

Hall, first opened in 1898, reopened April 10 with new management,

updated dÃƒÂ©cor and a refreshed menu. Care of the Dining Hall now rests in

the hands of the same folks who have been tending to another local

treasure, the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse: Lenny and Sara Martinelli.

Dining

outdoors at Chautauqua means taking a seat on the wrap-around porch

and taking in the views of the scenic Chautauqua Park. Whether

pre-concert or post-hike in the Flatirons, it’s an idyllic setting in

which to enjoy offerings from a menu that focuses on Colorado products,

including locally made beer, liquor and wine as well as produce from

local farms.

Restaurant Ambiance



THE BOULDER DUSHANBE TEAHOUSE

1770 13th St., 303-442-4993

Second Place: Flagstaff House

Third Place: The Mediterranean Restaurant

Fourth Place: The Kitchen

Fifth Place: Black Cat Farm-Table-Bistro

If

you’re looking for ambiance, it’s hard to beat a place where you can

either sit outside, listening to Boulder Creek babble by, or dine under a

ceiling that was hand-carved and painted with Persian art halfway

around the world. The cedar columns inside the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, of

which no two are exactly alike, were also carved without the use of

any power tools in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The teahouse was sent to

Boulder from its sister city, Dushanbe, in ready-to-reassemble parts,

as a symbol of international friendship. We’ve welcomed it with

tourists, locals, business meetings and special-occasion gatherings —

and anyone else who can’t get enough of the unmatched atmosphere.

But

if your preferred ambiance involves wine or breathtaking views, you

may go for the runner-up, the Flagstaff House, which is built high on

Flagstaff Road and overlooks Boulder.

Restaurant Service



WALNUT CAFE

3073 Walnut St., 303-447-2315

SOUTHSIDE WALNUT CAFE

673 S. Broadway, 720-304-8118

SUPER MINI WALNUT CAFE

2770 Arapahoe Road #116, Lafayette, 720-328-9208



Second Place: Mountain Sun/Southern Sun

Third Place: Flagstaff House

Fourth Place: Frasca Food and Wine

Fifth Place: The Kitchen

There’s

a war going down in the restaurants of Boulder. It’s a very polite war.

Its weapons are speed, smiles and samples. Its armor is aprons and

no-slip shoes. Its battleground is the unsuspecting diner. But, trust

us, that’s a good thing.

This category is as close and as fiercely fought as any in our Best of Boulder contest. Last year, Walnut Cafe/Southside Walnut Cafe and

Mountain Sun/Southern Sun fought to a draw, each taking home a share

of the title. This year, it looked like the same outcome was

inevitable, but the cafÃƒÂ©s edged out the brewpubs in the end.

The

Walnut has long been known for super-friendly service, which can

include banana bread and coffee for those waiting for tables. The staff

is prompt and friendly, and comes armed with advice and

recommendations, a good thing when you’re staring down a blended coffee

drink menu as expansive as the Walnut’s. The same is true for the

runner-up Suns and their beer.

Take Out

NOODLES & COMPANY

2602 Baseline Road, 720-304-2044

1600 28th St., 303-546-9000

1245 Alpine Ave., 303-440-0991

Second Place: Snarf’s Sub Shop

Third Place: Khow Thai

Fourth Place: Chez Thuy

Fifth Place: Nick-N-Willy’s

You

don’t know if you want Chinese, Nepalese, Italian or just plain old

American. All you know is that you’re starving and way too tired to

worry about making dinner, let alone putzing around the grocery store.

You know you need take out, and you need it now. From Asian to

Mediterranean to American food, Noodles & Company has all

your bases covered. Whether it’s homestyle mac & cheese for the

kiddos, a Mediterranean salad you’re taking to the gluten-free neighbor

or a bowl of savory Thai curry soup you want all to yourself, Noodles

has got your back. So, fear not, hungry Boulderites, for Noodles is fast

food that you can feel good about grabbing.

STAFF PICK: Place to

Get a Gluten-Free Panini and a Chocolate/Bacon Bar While Looking at

Local Art and Listening to Live Folk Music



SUN ROSE CAFE

379 Main St., Longmont, 303-651-3533

Yep, you can get all that and more at the Sun Rose Cafe. This

place is definitely a little different, in a very good way. The Sun

Rose supports the local arts scene by providing abundant space on its

exposed brick walls for artists to show their wares. And a regular

lineup of folk and bluegrass music keeps the place lively. The menu has a

great selection of sandwiches and salads, and in the evening the Sun

Rose rolls out a special menu of fine dining to accompany the regular

menu choices. And they sell an eclectic selection of organic products,

from chocolate to chips to sauces and beverages that you can’t find just

anywhere. It’s well worth checking out.

STAFF PICK: Hole in the Wall



RESTAURANTE 100% MEXICANO

2850 Iris Ave., 303-440-4141

Calling a restaurant a “hole in the wall” isn’t a bad thing, any more than calling a shirt “long-sleeved” is. It’s just a fact.

And no restaurant’s more of a hole in the wall than Restaurante 100% Mexicano, a

cafeteria-bright spot tucked into the Diagonal Plaza’s mini-mall with a

DMV office and a check-cashing service, among others. But 100% isn’t

just the biggest hole in the wall. It’s also the best. 100% is a truly

authentic Mexican restaurant, meaning you won’t see Combination Special

No. 5 on the menu, you’ll see eight tortas and menudo — weekends only,

naturally — not to mention tongue tacos and birria lamb stew. It’s the

kind of place that has horchata, carrot juice and Jamaican flower

juice.

