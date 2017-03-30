Sustainable resource directory

Energy
- Partners for a Clean Environment (Boulder County service): Partners for a Clean Environment provides free expert advisory services, incentives and a certification program to help businesses measure and gain recognition for their successful environmental progress in energy, waste, water and transportation. PACE Partners are businesses committed to supporting a strong economy, implementing environmentally sustainable practices and becoming leaders in our community. www.pacepartners.com
- Xcel Energy: Provides rebates, incentives and advice for home and commercial energy efficiency. www.xcelenergy.com/programs_and_rebates
- Efficiency Works (Longmont): Rebates, incentives and advice for home and commercial energy efficiency. www.efficiencyworks.co
- EnergySmart (Boulder County service): Free advice, rebates and a pre-qualified contractor pool for all home energy needs — electric vehicles included. www.energysmartyes.com
- Energy Outreach Colorado: Utility bill and efficiency incentives for low-income individuals and nonprofits serving low-income individuals. www.energyoutreach.org
- Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy: C-PACE enables cash-flow-positive energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements through property assessments. The annual energy cost savings will, in most cases, exceed the annual assessment payment, and because the C-PACE assessment obligation runs with the property, the assessment automatically transfers to the next owner when the property is sold. copace.com
Farming
- Rocky Mountain Farmers Union: A progressive, grassroots organization dedicated to achieving profitability for family farmers and ranchers; promoting stewardship of land and water resources; delivering safe, healthy food to consumers; strengthening rural communities through education, legislation and cooperation; being the voice for family agriculture and rural communities. www.rmfu.org
- Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association: A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that helps improve the business sustainability and profitability of commercial fruit and vegetable growers in Colorado of all sizes, organic and conventional, direct marketing and wholesale marketing. www.coloradoproduce.org
- Quivira Coalition: Builds resilience by fostering ecological, economic and social health on western landscapes through education, innovation, collaboration and progressive public and private land stewardship. www.quiviracoalition.org
- Natural Resources Conservation Service — Colorado: NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to help agricultural producers and others care for the land. www.www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/co/home
- Colorado Department of Agriculture: The CDA’s mission is to strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture; promote a safe, high quality and sustainable food supply; and protect consumers, the environment and natural resources. www.colorado.gov/pacific/agmain
- Savory Institute: The Savory Institute promotes large-scale restoration of the world’s grasslands through holistic management. savory.global
- Holistic Management International: Working in harmony with you and Mother Nature to create a sustainable future. www.holisticmanagement.org
- Boulder County Parks and Open Space: The County owns approximately 25,000 acres of agricultural land and leases it to qualified operators. The Parks and Open Space Agricultural Resources Division oversees the land, offers workshops and tours. www.bouldercounty.org/os/openspace/pages/agriculture.aspx
Green building
- Colorado Green Building Guild: A nonprofit trade organization representing a wide range of green building leaders. www.coloradogreenbuildingguild.org
- The Green Building and Green Points Program (City of Boulder): Encourages the use of sustainable remodeling and building methods and technologies to conserve energy, water and other natural resources. It applies to all new residential construction, additions and remodels larger than 500 square feet. www.bouldercolorado.gov/plan-develop/green-building-and-green-points-program
- SmartRegs (City of Boulder): SmartRegs requires all licensed rental housing, about half of Boulder’s housing stock, to meet a basic energy efficiency standard by Dec. 31, 2018. https://bouldercolorado.gov/plan-develop/smartregs
Financial information
- Innovative Motor Vehicle Credit: This Colorado incentive benefits owners of the following: Vehicles that use (or are converted to use) an alternative fuel; Hybrid electric vehicles; Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; Vehicles with a replaced power source that use an alternative fuel. www.dmv.org/co-colorado/green-driver-state-incentives.php
- Solar Rebate And Solar Grant Programs (City of Boulder): Boulder residents and businesses that have installed solar electric or solar thermal (hot water) systems on their property may be eligible for a sales and use tax rebate. www.bouldercolorado.gov/solar/solar-rebate-and-solar-grant-programs
- Conservation Resource Center: In 2000, the Conservation Resource Center established the Tax Credit Exchange, the nation’s first market for transferring conservation tax credits. Since then, the Tax Credit Exchange remains the most successful tax credit program in Colorado, having transferred more than all other facilitators combined. www.taxcreditexchange.com/about-us
Indoor air quality
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division: The division is working to develop guidelines and welcomes input from the public. Please e-mail questions and comments. www.ehd.org/pdf/sources/609.pdf
- Boulder County Healthy Homes: Learn how to protect yourself and your family from common health risks including radon, asbestos, mold and lead. www.bouldercounty.org/env/healthyhome
Land Conservation
- Colorado Coalition of Land Trusts: The Colorado Coalition of Land Trusts (CCLT) is a network of more than 50 member organizations and hundreds of concerned citizens. www.cclt.org
- Colorado Department of Natural Resources: Houses important Colorado programs designed to protect wildlife and natural resources. www.dnr.state.co.us; www.dnr.state.co.us
- Great Outdoors Colorado: GOCO’s mission is to help preserve, protect, enhance and manage the state’s wildlife, park, river, trail and open space heritage. www.goco.org
- Colorado State Conservation Partnership: The Colorado IWJV State Conservation Partnership is comprised of numerous state, federal and non-government partners that manage all-bird conservation efforts in Western Colorado. The main function of the group is to provide a conduit of communication and foster collaboration, ultimately leading to the enhancement and protection of bird habitat. www.iwjv.org/partner-state/colorado-state-conservation-partnership
- Conservation Resource Center: The Conservation Resource Center is run by conservation attorneys who have over 30 years combined experience in land conservation law and policy. Each year, the Conservation Resource Center conservation attorneys conduct numerous workshops for landowners interested in conserving their property, typically in conjunction with a local land trust. www.taxcreditexchange.com/about-us
- Boulder County Parks and Open Space: The County owns approximately 25,000 acres of agricultural land and leases it to qualified operators. The Parks and Open Space Agricultural Resources Division oversees the land, offers workshops and tours. www.bouldercounty.org/os/openspace/pages/agriculture.aspx
Recycling/Reuse/Waste
- Eco-Cycle’s A to Z Guide for Recycling Any Material: www.ecocycle.org/a-zguide
- Boulder County Recycling Drop-off Sites: www.bouldercounty.org/env/recycle/pages/recyclingdropoffcenters.aspx
- Center for ReSource Conservation: Reclaimed building materials: www.conservationcenter.org/resource/retail-store
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore: Reclaimed building materials: www.stvrainhabitat.org/restore
- Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM): CHaRM collects unusual materials like electronics and plastic bags for recycling and reuse. www.ecocycle.org/charm
- Hazardous Materials Management Facility: Common household hazardous waste products include items such as fluorescent bulbs and tubes, home cleaning products, home maintenance products, motor oil and antifreeze, paint, and yard and garden care products. The Hazardous Materials Management Facility accepts wastes from residents and businesses in Boulder and Broomfield counties. www.bouldercounty.org/env/hazwaste/pages/hazmatfacility.aspx
- Boulder County “Zero Waste” Policies and Information: Boulder County is committed to “zero waste — or darn near” — by 2025. Learn more about policies and programs. www.bouldercountysustainability.org/waste
- Art Parts: Art Parts is a nonprofit creative reuse center founded in 2011 to serve Boulder County. We accept donated, reusable industry surplus and other art/craft/school/resourceful materials from businesses and individuals to resell at 30-90 percent discount to the public. www.artpartsboulder.org/about-us.html
Water
- Water for Colorado: A one-stop website for resources focused on protecting Colorado’s rivers. www.waterforcolorado.org
- Center for Energy Water Sustainability: It is the purpose of the Center for Energy Water Sustainability (CEWS) to bring together industral, academic, agricultural, governmental, environmental and consulting stakeholders to address water issues through research and related activities. www.cewc.colostate.edu/resources
- City of Boulder Water Conservation Program: The Water Conservation Program’s goal is to work with residents and businesses to conserve water, both indoors and outdoors. The program offers a variety of different services to help manage water use in and around the City of Boulder. The efficient use of water helps decrease water bills and supports a sustainable community. www.bouldercolorado.gov/water/water-conservation
- City of Longmont Water Conservation and Planning Programs: Committed to responsible, environmentally sound and efficient use of precious natural resources. The City and its customers recognize the importance of wise water use and water use efficiency as an essential component of the community’s culture — helping to maintain the local quality of life in a responsible, sustainable manner. www.longmontcolorado.gov/departments/departments-n-z/water/water-conservation
- Town of Nederland Public Works: Information about water and sewer rates, wastewater, stormwater drainage, the town’s water protection plan, water rebate program and ongoing projects. www.nederlandco.org/government/town-departments/public-works/water/
- City of Lafayette Water Conservation: Part of the City of Lafayette Public Works Department. Dedicated to providing quality water, storm water and water reclamation services; and maintaining city streets and infrastructure, all with superior customer service. www.cityoflafayette.com/871/Water-Conservation
- City of Louisville Water Conservation Tips from the Sustainability Advisory Board: Information on: how to register for a free sprinkler system inspection; how to read your water meter; sustainable landscaping; lawn watering conservation tips; water saving tips; water saving in the home; water rates; winter watering guidelines for trees and shrubs; Louisville Drought Management Plan. www.louisvilleco.gov/residents/sustainability-initiatives/water-conservation
- Town of Erie Water Conservation Plan: Part of the Public Works Department. A variety of water conservation measures, resources, restrictions and programs. www.erieco.gov/1062/Water-Conservation-Master-Plan
- Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment: Serving the people of the American West, the nation and the world through creative, interdisciplinary research, bold, inclusive teaching and innovative problem solving in order to further true sustainability for our lands, waters and environment. www.colorado.edu/law/research/gwc
- Center for ReSource Conservation: Free outdoor irrigation efficiency services, water-wise landscaping seminars, xeriscape gardening program and discounted high efficiency toilet program. www.conservationcenter.org
Transportation
- Workplace EV Charging station incentives: Up to $6,260 per station. www.cleanairfleets.org/programs/charge-ahead-colorado
- Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles: Up to $7,500 in federal tax credit and $5,000 in Colorado State tax credits. www.refuelcolorado.com.
- Electric Vehicle Advising (Boulder County service): EnergySmart provides an adviser to help you learn if an electric vehicle is right for you. If it is, your advisor will help you navigate and take advantage of incentives. www.EnergySmartYES.com/ev-advising
- City of Boulder, GO Boulder transportation information and incentives: www.bouldercolorado.gov/goboulder
- Employee Commute Advising and Incentives: Boulder Transportation Connections at www.bouldertc.org/,Commuting Solutions at commutingsolutions.org/, Smart Commute Metro North at smartcommutemetronorth.org/
- Community Cycles: Community Cycles promotes, celebrates and encourages cycling including do-it-yourself bike repair, used bike sales, bike repair workshops, bike advocacy and more. communitycycles.org/
- Way to Go: Way to Go offers real-life solutions helping commuters save money, experience less stress and save time so that they can focus more on the things they enjoy. Assistance is free of charge thanks to federal funding earmarked to preserve air quality and reduce congestion. If you’re an employer who wants to attract and retain the best employees by offering progressive and friendly commute options, we’re here to help. www.waytogo.org/
When all else fails, head to www.BoulderCountySustainability.org for an overview of what the County has to offer.