Horseback Riding Camps

Colorado Mountain Ranch

A Rising Star Equestrian

Summer Camp

Arvada

303-431-4675

www.arisingstareqcenter.com

Every day is an adventure in equine education, and fun is the emphasis! Starting with safety on the ground, students learn how to catch, halter, lead, groom and tack up their horses. Every day includes a group horseback riding lesson. Riding lessons are also available for hour-long and half-hour lessons. A Rising Star has experienced instructors on-site who teach a variety of disciplines, and if you don’t have a horse of your own, lesson horses and ponies are available. Camps are offered June-August.



Academy Stables

Lafayette

303-665-4637

www.academystables.com

This camp runs weekly throughout the summer. Activities are designed for kids ages 6 and older, and sessions run from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lessons include horse care, horse shows, horse safety, riding instruction, horse show and Friday pizza day. The cost is $399 per camp. Discounts for multiple sign-ups. Both English and Western-style riding available. Call for reservations.

Colorado Mountain Ranch Horse Focus Camp

Boulder

303-442-4557

www.coloradomountainranch.com

This is the horse lover’s dream as riders spend at least half of every day on horseback. The rest of the day is filled with learning more about horses, building relationships with the animals and caring for them. Days finish with ropes course challenges and choices from all the other activities.

Sun Pony Ranch Horsemanship Camp

Berthoud/Longmont

303-349-0779

www.sunponyranch.com

Campers get their own horse for a week and learn responsibilities to care for it, riding twice each day. Activities include daily riding lessons and bareback riding sessions, feeding, grooming, tacking and general care of your horse. Shampoo Day teaches how to bathe the horse, while Horse Show Day is a non-competitive show for family and friends. The camp is co-ed for ages 8-14. One-week sessions are offered every week from late May through early August.

Sun Pony Ranch “Little Buckaroos” Ranch Camp

Berthoud/Longmont

303-349-0779

www.sunponyranch.com

Our “Little Buckaroo” campers will learn about life on a ranch, feeding and taking care of their own horses. Campers will learn and practice safety around horses and around the ranch. They will get to ride, try out some ranch chores and have special ranch fun every day. Activities are all-age appropriate for these younger kids and our camp counselors are ever-watchful to make sure all Little Buckaroos are comfortable with each activity. The camp is co-ed and for ages 5-7.