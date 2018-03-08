    Latest

    Kids Camp

    Kids Camp

    Camp unplugged

    By Claire Lardizabal -
    0
    Dhyana Kida was 12 years old when she first attended the Shambhala Sun Camp nestled in the picturesque mountains of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado....
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Horseback Riding Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    A Rising Star Equestrian Summer Camp Arvada 303-431-4675 www.arisingstareqcenter.com Every day is an adventure in equine education, and fun is the emphasis! Starting with safety on the ground, students...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    First Descents

    By Lisa A. Flowers -
    0
    The world is full of inspiring stories about young people who have survived cancer. According to a February 2017 report in the Journal of...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Special Needs Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    DAY Camps Camp Comfort Near Georgetown on I-70 303-674-6400 www.mtevans.org/camp-comfort Mt. Evans Hospice offers a summer weekend camp for grieving children. This unique bereavement camp is a way for...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Performing Arts Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    DAY Camp Frequent flyers aerial Arts and dance Summer Camp Boulder 303-245-8272 www.frequentflyers.org Has your child ever dreamed of flying — the amazing freedom, the fun, the excitement? Join...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Outdoor Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    DAY Camps Adventure Day Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley) Boulder and Longmont 303-664-5455 www.ymcabv.org Campers will unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, engage in multi-cultural experiences and build confidence. We accommodate the wide...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    At Women’s Wilderness Camp, Sisterhood is Medicine

    By Pam Moore -
    0
    Setting up rock climbs, backing up the trailer and navigating the trail are just a few of the tasks that need to be done...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    General Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    DAY Camps Active Boulder Kids Camps Boulder and Louisville 303-665-9669 www.activeboulderkids.com Active Boulder Kids offers options for preschool and early elementary kids, ages 2.5-8, with flexible options for weeks...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Generally Speaking

    By John Lehndorff -
    0
    My postcards home from summer camp are absolutely pitiful. I know because my mom saved them for me. I begged my parents to come...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Educational Camps

    By Emma Murray -
    0
    Day Camps Boulder Country Day School Boulder 303-527-4931 www.bouldercountryday.org At Boulder Country Day School, campers learn in the classroom and outdoors through arts, crafts, music, science cooking, drama, nature...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Dive into a summer romance with the ocean

    By Veronika Shemigon -
    0
    Living in a land-locked state, how are Colorado kids supposed to learn about and appreciate the wonders of marine ecosystems? Ocean First Swim School...
    Read more
    Kids Camp

    Arts & Crafts Camps

    By Boulder Weekly Staff -
    0
    Art Students League of Denver Denver 303-778-6990 www.ASLD.org At our visual art day camps and teen studio, explore the line between reality and fantasy with your imagination as...
    Read more
    123...8Page 1 of 8
    Our sponsors love Boulder!
    Our sponsors love Boulder
    Our sponsors love Boulder
    © Copyright Boulder Weekly - 2018