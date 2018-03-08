Kids Camp
Camp unplugged
Dhyana Kida was 12 years old when she first attended the Shambhala Sun Camp nestled in the picturesque mountains of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado....
Horseback Riding Camps
A Rising Star Equestrian Summer Camp Arvada 303-431-4675 www.arisingstareqcenter.com Every day is an adventure in equine education, and fun is the emphasis! Starting with safety on the ground, students...
First Descents
The world is full of inspiring stories about young people who have survived cancer. According to a February 2017 report in the Journal of...
Special Needs Camps
DAY Camps Camp Comfort Near Georgetown on I-70 303-674-6400 www.mtevans.org/camp-comfort Mt. Evans Hospice offers a summer weekend camp for grieving children. This unique bereavement camp is a way for...
Performing Arts Camps
DAY Camp Frequent flyers aerial Arts and dance Summer Camp Boulder 303-245-8272 www.frequentflyers.org Has your child ever dreamed of flying — the amazing freedom, the fun, the excitement? Join...
Outdoor Camps
DAY Camps Adventure Day Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley) Boulder and Longmont 303-664-5455 www.ymcabv.org Campers will unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, engage in multi-cultural experiences and build confidence. We accommodate the wide...
At Women’s Wilderness Camp, Sisterhood is Medicine
Setting up rock climbs, backing up the trailer and navigating the trail are just a few of the tasks that need to be done...
General Camps
DAY Camps Active Boulder Kids Camps Boulder and Louisville 303-665-9669 www.activeboulderkids.com Active Boulder Kids offers options for preschool and early elementary kids, ages 2.5-8, with flexible options for weeks...
Generally Speaking
My postcards home from summer camp are absolutely pitiful. I know because my mom saved them for me. I begged my parents to come...
Educational Camps
Day Camps Boulder Country Day School Boulder 303-527-4931 www.bouldercountryday.org At Boulder Country Day School, campers learn in the classroom and outdoors through arts, crafts, music, science cooking, drama, nature...
Dive into a summer romance with the ocean
Living in a land-locked state, how are Colorado kids supposed to learn about and appreciate the wonders of marine ecosystems? Ocean First Swim School...
Arts & Crafts Camps
Art Students League of Denver Denver 303-778-6990 www.ASLD.org At our visual art day camps and teen studio, explore the line between reality and fantasy with your imagination as...