General Camps

Wild Bear Nature Center

General Day Camps

Active Boulder Kids Camps

Boulder, Louisville

303-499-9854

www.activeboulderkids.com

Active Boulder Kids offers options for pre-school and early elementary kids, ages 2.5-8, with flexible options for weeks and extended days.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org/education

These inspiring and creative camps offer experiences in ceramics, dance, drama, music, photography, visual arts and more for children ages 5-18, and ArtStart camps for 3-5 year olds. Camps start Monday, June 6 and sessions vary from one to eight weeks. Camps times are typically from 9 a.m.-noon, and 4 p.m. through mid-August. Campers may also sign up for lunch bunch sessions from noon-1 p.m. and/or after camp sessions from 4-5 p.m. All sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2017 catalog.

Bixby Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-7508

www.bixbyschool.org

Monday-Friday. 7:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m., for ages 5-10. An exciting summer adventure with weekly themes such as Theater Production, Acrobats and Jugglers, Jurassic Park, and Ghanian Drum & Dance, in addition to art and crafts, outdoor activities, games, swimming, cooking and story/reading time. Special activities can include visits to areas outside of Bixby, Avid4 Adventure and swimming lessons. Bixby boasts three shady acres with a huge sandbox, unique play structures, a large indoor pool and a ropes course.

Boulder JCC Preschool Camp

Boulder

303-448-9939

www.boulderjcc.org

Summer Camp at the JCC preschool is an enriching and playful experience for children ages 2.5-5 years old (entering kindergarten).

Boulder JCC Summer Specialty Camps

Boulder

303-998-1900, ext. 106

www.boulderjcc.org

We offer a variety of fun and educational weekly specialty camps for Ages 4-12. Camps include LEGO building and robotics, cooking, gardening, sports, dance, science, art, leadership, STEM and more.

Broomfield Academy Summer Enrichment Camp

Broomfield

303-469-6449

www.broomfieldacademy.com

The Broomfield Academy Summer Enrichment Camp, for children ages 5-12, provides an exciting, safe and educational environment in a relaxed setting that promotes learning and discovery. Each week includes thematic activities, indoor and outdoor games, age-appropriate projects and opportunities to swim.

Camp Kesem CU

Boulder

720-883-4233

www.campkesem.org/colorado

facebook.com/campkesemCO

cuboulder@campkesem.org

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, supporting children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem at University of Colorado Boulder serves children from all around Colorado/Front Range region. This will be our fourth year as a chapter, and this Summer of 2017 we plan to serve 100 children. We love to have fun, play games, be creative and just be completely ourselves during camp. As we grow each year, we grow closer to one another and our Kesem family becomes stronger together. Come see what the magic of Kesem is all about!

Cherryvale Day Camp

Boulder

303-998-1900, ext. 106

www.boulderjcc.org

Cherryvale Day Camp creates a vibrant, enriching and fun summer camp experience for children ages 5-12. Our program offers a variety of activities and options for our campers including sports, creative arts, farm activites, swimming and electives. Cherryvale Day Camp is based in Jewish values and open to children of all backgrounds, races and religions.

City of Lafayette Summer Day Camp

Lafayette

303-665-0469

www.cityoflafayette.com/camps

June 5-Aug. 4. Summer is a time for our imaginations to run wild; it’s a time for laughing, making life long friends, learning through hands-on adventures and discovering ourselves through safe, fun and engaging activities. The City of Lafayette’s Summer Day Camp prides itself on these values and invites you to join in and see exactly what our staff has worked so hard to put together for your family.

Cottage School — Summer Excursion Camp

Longmont

303-651-3780

www.longmontcottage.com

We offer a fun and educational summer camp program for children ages 5 through 5th grade. Our camp program includes daily excursions to local museums, swimming pools/waterparks, bowling, roller-skating, theaters, ceramics and adventure parks. Our outdoor activities include mini sports camps, hiking, nature activities and the overnight campout at Carter Lake. We also have a learn-to-swim program coordinated with the Longmont Athletic Club. We provide all meals, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-381-0445

www.dawsonschool.org/summercamps

Check out Dawson Summer Camps for kids ages 5-18 starting June 5! We have seven fun-filled weeks full of arts, music, drama, sports, science, technology, cooking and more.

Druidawn Summer Fantasy Camp

Boulder

720-300-2216

druidawncreations@hotmail.com

www.creative-writing-solutions.com

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-23, June 27-30, July 10-14, July 17-21. Horizons K-8 School, $325 per child per week.

Eldorado Mountain Yoga Camp

Eldorado Springs

303-249-1671

www.eldoradoyoga.org

Kids and teens will have a blast at our fun-filled, five-day camp sessions open to all kids ages 5-12. In our beautiful, natural setting at the Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram (just 10 minutes from Boulder) kids will enjoy a free-spirited yoga, arts and nature camp that integrates the wonderful body/mind/heart benefits of yoga with traditional summer camp activities including music, theater, hiking, arts and crafts, swimming and games. Yoga and centering techniques infuse all camp activities. As a result, kids come home feeling nourished and balanced. Our staff of dedicated long-term yoga practitioners offers a high teacher to camper ratio. $280 per week for the first child, $180 per week for each sibling. In order for as many campers as possible to enjoy our unique camp experience, we request that you register for no more than two camp sessions.

Food Lab Cooking Camps

303-953-8364

Boulder

www.foodlabboulder.com

Food Lab will be running week long kids’ summer camps for ages 6 and up. They run weekly May 30-Aug. 11. The camps will be from 9 a.m.-noon and they will differ by week: Italy, Latin, USA, Asia and baking. We teach knife skills, we cook from scratch and everyone eats what they cooked at days end!

Friends’ School Summer Programs

Boulder

303-499-1999, ext. 223

www.FriendsSchoolBoulder.org

For preschool, elementary, middle school, ages 3-14, weeklong morning and afternoon sessions. June 5-July 27. Programs include Preschool Backyard Camp, Explorer’s Camps, Circus Classes, Cooking, Art, 3-D Printing, Photography, Computer Programming, Architecture, Pre-Engineering and more. Licensed and accredited. Discounts available. More details and registration at FriendsSummerCamp.org

Fun in the Sun Day Camps (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Superior, Longmont

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Fun in the Sun campers get to experience classic camp traditions, including opening and closing ceremonies, theme days and much more. They’ll enjoy archery, sports and games, swimming, crafts and STEM while making friends, building confidence and learning responsibility and respect. Seven convenient Boulder County and Broomfield locations ensure that we have the fun covered this summer. Part-time and full-time available. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

Kiddie Academy

of Erie

Erie

303-828-1030

WWW.kiddieacademy.com/academies/erie

Kiddie Academy of Erie is proud to present Camp Adventure for summer 2017. This program immerses preschool and kindergarten students (age 3-6) in a different theme each week, from gardening to sports to celebrating heritage. Campers will work on weeklong fun projects each week. They will also take part in planned activities around the theme each week. There will be monthly field trips and several in-house trips.

Kidz Kamp — With Boulder Parks & Recreation Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

www.BPRcamps.org

Ages 5-11. Our Kidz Kamp at the East Boulder Community Center and North Boulder Rec Center are traditional day camps. Each week is packed with diverse, engaging activities that are designed for fun, skill building and character development. Our 12 weeklong camps are sure to bring out the fun, joy and excitement of summer. Weeks will include a variety of sports, games, arts and crafts, swimming, canoeing, field trips to the Boulder Reservoir, Scott Carpenter Pool, color wars and much, much more. Each week runs from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the East Boulder Community Center. Select your weeks, bring your swimsuit, sunscreen, lunch and have some fun. Campers will be divided by age and ability for most of the day.

Longmont Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-8404

www.LongmontColorado.gov/rec

May 30-Aug 4. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily fee: $38.50 resident/$48 non-resident. Weekly fee (5-times daily fee): $192.50 resident/$240 non-resident. Activity-based traditional summer day camp for ages 5-10 with swimming twice a week and weekly field trips to various Longmont parks. Flexible enrollment and payment options. Join us for a few days, a few weeks or all summer!

Mackintosh Academy — Boulder Campus Summer Camps

Boulder and Littleton

303-554-2011

www.mackintoshacademy.com

Is your child’s idea of fun fueled by creativity and invention? Creative explorers will thrive at our Summer Day Camps for grades K-8 on our stunning 23-acre campus. Join us for full and half day specialty camps Monday-Friday for ages 5-14. Specialty camp options include: Art Around the World, Sports and Science, Hogwarts Americana, Wilderness Survival, Magical Creatures, Embedded Electronics, Olympic Sports, Drawing and Painting, Dungeons & Dragons, Sticky Fingers Cooking and Renaissance Adventures! Email jenny@mackintoshacademy.com with questions.

Primrose Summer Adventure club

Lafayette

303-665-4769

www.primroseschools.com/schools/lafayette/

This summer imaginations take flight. Enter a whole new world of discovery at Primrose Summer Adventure Club. Ages 5-12 will enjoy exciting theme weeks like movie-making, robotics and the science of cooking, we combine learning, exploration and all-out fun. Old friends and new best buddies join forces to make it the best summer yet.

Rocky Mountain Day Camp

Boulder and Superior locations

303-495-5431

www.rockymtndaycamp.com

We are Boulder County’s award-winning summer day camp for boys and girls. The only traditional day camp offered in the area.

Shepherd Valley Waldorf School Summer Camps

Niwot

303-652-0130

www.shepherdvalley.org

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. with after-camp care offered until 5 p.m. Earlybird, buddy and multiple session discounts.

Storycamp

Niwot

603-770-3358

www.campstorycamp.com

Children bring stories to life through visual art, stop-motion animation, physical theater and interactive sculpture. We connect with nature, learn to walk on stilts, develop circus skills, repurpose materials, and build art installations. Storycamp seeks to embolden children, to encourage curiosity and build fresh relationships with a rapidly evolving world. Activities are designed to facilitate embodiment, imagination and the ability to respond creatively and empathetically while collaborating. Our instructors are professional artists and experienced educators who have worked with children throughout the world. For ages 7-12 years. June through August. Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-3:30 p.m. Aftercare until 5 p.m. Eight complementary sessions, can attend in sequence. $350/ week.

Sunflower Preschool

Boulder

303-494-2012

www.sunflowerpreschoolboulder.com

Each day we emphasize the simple joys of summer with lots of time for: water play, gardening, walks, outdoor projects and child-directed exploration of our multi-dimensional play areas and gardens. We have developed our outdoor classroom into the first certified Nature Explore classroom in Boulder. At the same time we offer a Montessori based classroom with a scientific theme curriculum. During the summer months we study bugs and insects, tropical rainforests, oceans, ocean animals, and the natural environment. In addition to the child directed classroom setting we have a science room designed as a hands on children’s museum for further discovery.

Sunset Academy Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-6600

www.sunsetacademy.com

Sunset Academy offers a low ratio summer camp for ages 5-12 that includes lots of on-site activities mixed with daily excursions to include swimming, skating, bowling, museums, nature hikes and more. There are weekly trips to places such as the Denver Zoo, Broomfield Aquatic Park, National Parks and more. We have a fun and educational environment, a large field with gazebo and even a garden. Program fills up fast so call for registration information or stop by for a visit!

Teen Day Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder, Longmont

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Ensure your teen’s summer is fulfilling and fun. We’ll visit amusement parks, head to the mountains, sail down a few water slides, turn a sharp corner on a go-cart, play mini golf and more! Or if leadership opportunities are up your teen’s alley, check out our Leaders in Training program to make a difference this summer. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-417-9114

www.coloradomountainranch.com

Voted the Best of Boulder four years in a row! The Colorado Mountain Ranch offers traditional summer camp for the modern kid. Nestle in the town of Gold Hill, children 7-17 get the outdoor summer experience they (and you) have been looking for. Children get to enjoy a huge variety of activities out in nature. From horseback riding to mountain boarding, animal care to gymnastics, archery to yoga, there is something for everyone. Transportation provided from Boulder every day and an optional overnight each week. The 2017 Summer camp season runs June 5- Aug. 11. Register online today, sessions are from Monday- Friday.

Tween LOCO Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-8404

www.LongmontColorado.gov/rec

June 5-Aug 4. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily fee: $40 resident/$50 non-resident. Weekly fee (5-times daily fee): $200 resident/ $250 non-resident: Experiential-based traditional summer camp for youth ages 11-13 that utilizes local opportunities and camper input. Includes swimming twice a week and weekly field trips. Expanded hours of camp available. Flexible enrollment and payment options!

Overnight Camps

Camp Comfort

Near Georgetown on I-70

303-674-6400

www.mtevans.org/camp-comfort

Mt. Evans Hospice offers summer weekend camp for grieving children. This unique bereavement camp is a way for children ages 6-12 to explore their feelings of grief and share memories of their loved ones. During this extraordinary weekend, children learn ways to cope with their grief through workshops led by licensed social workers and trained bereavement professionals. A volunteer “buddy” system (with no more than two children to one adult) ensures that children receive plenty of personal, one-on-one attention. And, while children are encouraged to share memories and express their grief, Camp Comfort offers fun, too. The daily itinerary includes plenty of opportunities for recreation including swimming, horseback riding, arts and crafts, fishing and hiking. The total cost to attend Camp Comfort, including all workshops, recreation, meals, snacks and overnight accommodations, is $150. Scholarships are available based on financial need. For more information or to receive a brochure, visit the Camp Comfort website.

Global Works Travel

Boulder-based with trips to 20 destinations

303-545-2202

www.globalworkstravel.com

For 27 years, Global Works has been providing exceptional Community Service, Summer Enrichment, Adventure Travel and Language Immersion programs for students and groups. Global Works international trips are the bridge for meaningful cultural exchange with people around the world. In all of our locations, we partner with communities and organizations to select and implement grassroots service projects that make an impact. Our philosophy is to work WITH a community, not for a community. All Global Works programs feature community service projects and adventure activities. Global Works offers summer service adventures for high school students and custom group travel for schools and organizations.

YMCA Camp Shady Brook

Deckers

719-329-7266

www.campshadybrook.org

Tucked into the breathtaking background of Pike National Forest, Camp Shady Brook has been making memories in the mountains for over 65 years. We offer week- and two-weeklong sessions for ages 6-17. Classic summer camp activities include archery, swimming, boating and challenge course, to name a few. Specialized sessions include equestrian programs ages 8-16, mini aspen for 6-8 year olds and adventure camp for ages 10-15. Make friends, build self-esteem, gain independence, learn responsible decision-making and have an adventure! Campers enjoy camp in a safe environment designed to foster growth through fun, safe and challenging programs.