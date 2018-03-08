General Camps

YMCA

DAY Camps

Active Boulder Kids Camps

Boulder and Louisville

303-665-9669

www.activeboulderkids.com

Active Boulder Kids offers options for preschool and early elementary kids, ages 2.5-8, with flexible options for weeks and extended days.

Alaya Preschool Summer Day Camps

Boulder

303-449-5248

www.alayapreschool.org

The Alaya Summer Day Camp offers a rich, inviting and relaxed summer program to meet the needs of a variety of family situations. Our small groups and low adult-child ratios allow for individual attention and a comfortable environment of warmth and friendship. Each group is designed to provide an age-appropriate program of outdoor play, creative arts and crafts, nature lore, gardening, swimming, song and dance, dramatic play and social skills development.

Almost a Man: a Retreat for Fathers and Sons

Private land near Estes Park

303-444-9022

www.mensleadershipalliance.org

“Almost a Man was a life-changing experience for my son and I. We connected at a depth that I never knew possible,” Lonnie Howell said in 2016. Instill creativity, play, laughter and fun at this camp. Introduce your son to the strength found in a circle of men. Show your son that you are aware and awake to his needs. Give the love, approval and blessings that a boy needs from his father. The middle-school years are often the most awkward and difficult for a boy. This retreat is designed to make that transition as smooth as possible, through the loving support of a strong father.

H Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

These inspiring and creative camps offer experiences in ceramics, dance, drama, music, photography, visual arts and more for children ages 5-18, and ArtStart camps for children 3-5 years old. Camps start Monday, June 4 and sessions vary from one to eight weeks. Camp times are typically from 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m. through mid-August. Campers may also sign up for Lunch Bunch sessions from noon-1 p.m. and/or After Camp sessions from 4-5 p.m. All sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2018 catalog. Download a copy at arvadacenter.org/education.

Bixby Summer Camp

Boulder

303-494-7508

www.bixbyschool.org

An exciting summer adventure with weekly themes such as Theater Production, Acrobats and Jugglers, Jurassic Park, and Ghanian Drum & Dance, in addition to art/crafts, outdoor activities, games, swimming, cooking and story/reading time. Special activities can include visits to areas outside of Bixby, Avid4 Adventure and swimming lessons. Bixby boasts three shady acres with a huge sandbox, unique play structures, a large indoor pool and a ropes course. Camp runs Monday-Friday, 7:15 a.m.-5:45 p.m., for ages 5-10. For more information, call or visit our website.

Boulder Valley Waldorf School (formerly Shepherd

Valley) Summer Camps

Niwot

303-682-7183

www.bvwaldorf.org

Our early childhood summer camps for ages 3-6 run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., with optional after-camp care offered until 5 p.m. We have earlybird, buddy and multiple session discounts.

City of Lafayette School Age Summer Day Camp

Lafayette

303-665-0469

www.cityoflafayette.com/camps

Summer is a time for our imaginations to run wild; a time for laughing, making lifelong friends, learning through hands-on adventures and discovering ourselves through safe, fun and engaging activities. The City of Lafayette’s Summer Day Camp prides itself on these values and invites you to join in and see exactly what our staff has worked so hard to put together for your family.

Dawson Summer Camps

Lafayette

303-381-0445

www.dawsonschool.org/summer

Come join us this summer for eight weeks of Dawson’s 70-plus exciting camps and programs for ages 5-15. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Between June 4 and Aug. 3, we will offer various weeklong day camps in arts, tech, sports and more. Full hot/cold lunch in our dining hall. Take a break and cool off in the pool daily. There is an experienced adult director for every camp and a 5:1 camper/staff ratio. Cost range: $300- $450 per week. For a full listing of our summer camp information visit us online or e-mail summercamps@dawsonschool.org for questions.

Eldorado Mountain Yoga Camp

Eldorado Springs

303-249-1671

www.eldoradoyoga.org

Kids and pre-teens will have a blast at our fun-filled five-day camps at the Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram in Eldorado Springs. Our program offers a fun, focused camp adventure on a meadow nestled at the foot of Eldorado Mountain, 10 minutes south of Boulder. In a beautiful, natural setting they will enjoy a free-spirited yoga arts and nature camp that integrates the wonderful body/mind/heart benefits of Hatha Yoga with traditional summer camp activities including: music, theater, hiking, arts and crafts, swimming and games. Yoga and centering techniques infuse all camp activities. As a result, kids and teens come home feeling nourished and balanced. Our staff of dedicated long-term yoga practitioners offers a high teacher-to-camper ratio.

Food Lab Cooking Camps

Boulder

303-953-8364

www.foodlabboulder.com

Food Lab will be running weeklong kids’ summer camps for ages 6 and up. They run weekly from end of May-August, 9 a.m.-noon, and will differ by week: Italian, Latin, American, Asian and baking. We teach knife skills, we cook from scratch and everyone eats what they cooked at the day’s end!

Kiddie Academy of Erie

Erie

303-828-1030

www.kiddieacademy.com

“All day adventures. All summer long.” At Kiddie Academy, we aim to make your child’s summer as educational as it is fun. Our CampVenturesSM program and curriculum do exactly that through themed events, activities and trips. From preschool through elementary school, your child will enjoy playing developmentally appropriate games. Throughout the summer we reinforce what your child has learned in school. With CampVentures, your child’s ordinary summer vacation is transformed into a fun and strong foundation for the future.

Kidz Kamp East, North and South — With Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

303-413-7441

www.BPRcamps.org

Come join us this summer for weekly themes and daily fun at three different locations: East, North and South! At the East camp, campers will swim every day, canoe and fish once a week and go on a weekly field trip rotating between Scott Carpenter Park/Pool and the Boulder Reservoir. At the North camp, everything kids love is packed in: Gymnastics at Boulder’s largest and best-equipped gymnastics facility, swimming in our newly-renovated pool, a weekly field trip, walks to nearby parks, gym games and crafts. Plus, we’ve extended the hours to better meet your needs. The South camp is new this year! Fun weekly themes and a weekly field trip to the East Boulder Community Center for access to a different pool and indoor climbing, this camp will be packed with fun adventures. Each camps has flexible options. Choose your weeks and sign up today.

Longmont Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-8404

www.longmontcolorado.gov

This activity-based traditional summer day camp for ages 5-10 has swimming twice a week and weekly field trips to various Longmont parks. Flexible enrollment and payment options. Join us for a few days, a few weeks or all of summer!

Mackintosh Academy speciality camps

Boulder

303-554-2011

www.mackintoshacademy.com

At Mackintosh Academy-Boulder, we believe summers should be about your child’s passions, being creative and digging in the dirt. That is why this summer we are offering 37 specialty day camps for ages 5-17 to fulfill your campers’ wildest dreams. Choose between half-day and full-day Monday-Friday camp options to create your child’s own individualized experience. Specialty camp options include: Art, Photography, Theater, Music, Geocaching, Sports and Science, Nature Art and Science, Robotics, Coding, Graphic Design, Claymation, Engineering, Lego, Creative Writing, Dungeons & Dragons, Storycamp, Wilderness Medicine, Comic Book Camp, Artemis, Maker Camp, Camp Ooey Gooey, Magical Creatures, and much more! See our ad for a detailed listing of our amazing camps! Email enrichment@mackintoshacademy.com with questions.

Off Broadway Preschool of Fine Arts Summer Camp

Boulder

303-800-0324

www.offbroadwaypreschool.org

From printmaking to ukulele 101 to dinosaurs, our weekly summer camps are all about fun! Enroll for two, three, four or five days per week. Choose your desired weeks, or enroll for the whole summer for a 5 percent discount. Wholesome, organic snacks are provided. Children should also bring a water bottle, lunch, swim attire, water shoes, towel, extra clothes and comfortable walking shoes.

Primrose Summer Adventure Club

Lafayette

303-665-4769

www.primroseschools.com

This summer, imaginations take flight. Enter a whole new world of discovery at Primrose Summer Adventure Club. Ages 5-12 will enjoy exciting theme weeks like movie-making, robotics and the science of cooking. We combine learning, exploration and all-out fun. Old friends and new best buddies join forces to make it the best summer yet.

Rocky Mountain Day Camp

Boulder and Superior

303-495-5431

www.rockymtndaycamp.com

We are Boulder County’s award-winning summer day camp for boys and girls — the only traditional day camp offered in the area. Sessions for 2018 are available from May 29-Aug. 3.

Sunflower Preschool

Boulder

303-494-2012

www.sunflowerpreschoolboulder.com

The Sunflower Preschool Summer Camp has been a well-run, outdoor-oriented, fun summer experience for young children since 1985. Each day we emphasize the simple joys of summer with lots of time for water play, gardening, walks, outdoor projects and child-directed exploration of our multi-dimensional play areas and gardens. Since 2012 we have developed our outdoor classroom into the first Certified Nature Explore classroom in Boulder. At the same time we offer a Montessori-based classroom with a scientific-themed curriculum.

Sunset Academy Summer Day Camp

Longmont

303-651-6600

www.sunsetacademy.com

Sunset Academy offers a low-ratio summer camp for ages 5-12 that includes lots of onsite activities mixed with daily excursions to include swimming, skating, bowling, museums, nature hikes and more. There are weekly trips to places such as the Denver Zoo, Broomfield Aquatic Park, national parks and more. We have a fun and educational environment, a large field with gazebo, and even a garden. Program fills up fast, so call for registration information or stop by for a visit!

YMCA Teen Day Camps (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder

303-443-4474, ext. 4300

www.ymcabv.org

Ensure your teen’s summer is more fulfilling and fun than playing video games on the couch. Ultimate Teen Camp will send campers to locales like Pirate’s Cove, Jump Street and Water World. Participants make friends and stay entertained while learning about the importance of respect, responsibility, honesty and caring. Our Teen Leaders in Training Camp gives participants the knowledge and experience to begin their journey as leaders, spending a bulk of their summer working with younger campers.

The Colorado Mountain Ranch Summer Day Camp

Gold Hill, Boulder

303-442-4557

www.coloradomountainranch.com

Boulder’s original summer day camp! The Colorado Mountain Ranch, nestled in the town of Gold Hill, offers children ages 7-16 the outdoor summer experience they are looking for. With our traditional camp spirit and vision for innovation, children get to enjoy a huge variety of activities out in nature. From horseback riding to mountain boarding, animal care to gymnastics, archery to yoga, there is something for everyone. Transportation provided from Boulder every day and an optional over-night each week.

Tween Loco summer day camp

Longmont

303-651-8404

www.longmontcolorado.gov

This experiential-based traditional summer camp is for youth ages 11-13, and utilizes local opportunities and camper input. It includes swimming twice a week and weekly field trips. Expanded hours of camp available. Flexible enrollment and payment options.

YMCA Camp S’more Fun (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Longmont

303-443-4474

www.ymcabv.org

YMCA Camp S’more Fun is an enriching traditional day camp experience. Campers unplug, enjoy hands-on learning, build confidence and try tons of activities: archery, sports, swimming, STEM, crafts, outdoor education, ice skating, field trips and more. Seven camp locations ensure we have the fun covered this summer. Part-time and full-time available.

OVERNIGHT Camps

YMCA Camp Shady Brook

Deckers

303-647-2313

www.campshadybrook.org

Tucked into the breathtaking background of Pike National Forest, Camp Shady Brook has been making memories in the mountains for over 65 years. We offer week- and two-week-long sessions for ages 6-17. Classic summer camp activities include archery, swimming, boating and challenge course, to name a few. Specialized sessions include Horsemasters programs ages 8-16, Mini Aspen for 6-8-year-olds and Adventure Camp for ages 10-15. Make friends, build self-esteem, gain independence, learn responsible decision-making and have an adventure! Campers enjoy camp in a safe environment designed to foster growth through fun, safe and challenging programs. Easy registration online.