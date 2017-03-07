Outdoor Camps

YMCA of Boulder Valley

Outdoor Day Camps

Adventure Day Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder and Longmont

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Join us for even more land ventures and water thrills this summer as we continue to expand our Adventure Camp offerings. Campers will progress from basic to advanced skills in our rock climbing, whitewater stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and flatwater stand-up paddleboarding camps. Our progressive curricula inspires campers to challenge themselves, develop positive relationships, build excellent leadership skills, learn the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and conquer their greatest perceived limitations. In case of inclement weather, we will run other skills and teambuilding activities at our “base camp” facility. The YMCA partners with world-renowned adventure guides and instructors to ensure campers experience safe, fun and unparalleled educational programming. We are thrilled to be partnering with Boulder Rock Club and Rocky Mountain Paddleboard. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

Adventure Montessori

Lafayette

303-665-6789

www.adventuremontessori.com

Ages 3-5 camps run from June 1 to July 26. Our spacious campus features a farm area and plenty of room for outdoor splash days, gardening and learning about environmental education, caring for our gardens and animals. A weekly trike-a-thon is also a favorite of our younger friends and prepares them for the longer elementary treks! Learning through experience is our year-round aim.

Adventure Quest with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder, Longmont and Lyons

303-786-9216

www.RenaissanceAdventures.com

Your child is the hero of a mythic quest in an incredibly fun, award-winning outdoor experience like none other! In small groups of like ages, the heroes read maps, solve mysteries and riddles, overcome dynamic challenges, and battle using safe foam swords. As with all Renaissance Adventures programs, Adventure Quest is designed to develop teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication, and other 21st century skills. With highly-trained staff, multiple awards and over 20 years experience, it’s no wonder Renaissance Adventures is so popular. We also run exciting birthdays, after-school programs and more. Get a $75 discount for joining a summer quest for the first time, and a $75 credit for referring others! Weekly programs all summer long and whenever school is out. Ages 6-17.

AEI

Almont

970-641-4708

www.aeibasecamp.com

This camp is located 10,000 feet above sea level in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacular scenery of the backcountry base camp is the perfect site for your wilderness experience. Activities include backpacking, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, inflatable kayaking, fly fishing, climbing tower, orienteering, adventure racing, day hikes, peak ascents, leave-no-trace ethics and more. Christian-based camp adventure programs available.

Avid4 Adventure

Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs (NEW in 2017), Denver, Golden, Highlands Ranch and Lafayette

800-977-9873

www.Avid4.com

This summer, experience the power of authentic outdoor adventure. Avid4 Adventure camps teach pre-K-seventh graders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and insanely experienced instructors, we give campers solid skills and character-shaping confidence, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure. Camp locations in Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs (NEW in 2017), Denver, Golden, Highlands Ranch and Lafayette.

Bear Peak Adventure Camp — With Boulder Parks & Recreation Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

www.BPRcamps.org

Ages 6-11. Get reconnected with nature, let your imagination run, and experience all that Boulder has to offer. Children will participate in outdoor activities such as canoeing, swimming, hiking, nature play, scavenger hunts, fishing and many more. Educational opportunities include presentations by water conservation, fire safety and sustainability professionals.

Bold Earth Adventures

Rocky Mountain National Park

303-526-0806

WWW.boldearth.com

When it comes to unforgettable summers, Bold Earth Adventures has been leading the teen adventure travel industry since 1976. Our vision empowers high school students to feel alive, competent and part of a self-motivated team. Enjoy world-class expeditions in rock climbing, whitewater rafting, backpacking, biking, sailing, kayaking, horse packing and service projects. Our hallmark is responsibility, commitment and inspirational leadership. Phone interview and references are required. Join us in Alaska, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Europe, Thailand, Fiji, Bali, California, China, Africa and beyond. If you are interested in fun, community service, cultural and language immersion, adventure and travel, then this is the camp for you. Rock climb in Colorado, language class in Costa Rica, world class whitewater rafting, climb peaks, PADI SCUBA dive Fiji, build bamboo rafts in Thailand, hike the great wall of China, visit Machu Picchu or surf the warm blue waters of Hawaii! Ages 11-18.

Boulder County Force Soccer Camps

Boulder

303-443-8877

fcboulder.com/our-programs/camps/summer-camp

FC Boulder Soccer Camps provide an environment for soccer development for players of all abilities. Our camps maintain a focus on the FC Boulder club values of community, character, passion and achievement. Players will receive small-group training involving soccer fundamentals, techniques and tactics. Activities will be designed to accommodate players of all skill levels and abilities. FC Boulder camps welcome recreational and competitive players who are looking not only to improve themselves as soccer players, but also to have fun playing the beautiful game of soccer. For ages 3-12.

Cal-Wood Summer Camps

Jamestown

303-449-0603, ext. 7

www.calwood.org/camps

Cal-Wood is a place for adventure! Summer days are spent exploring our forests, meadows, creeks, and historical sites while making new friends and bonding with old. Campers will learn to embrace the mountains whether they are spending their nights in a quaint log cabin by the main lodge, sleeping under the stars in a tent on a beautiful remote piece of Cal-Wood’s land, or venturing out into local Colorado wilderness on a multi-day backpacking trip. If you are an aspiring artist, a curious engineer, an outdoor enthusiast, an inquisitive historian, an avid hiker, an observant naturalist, or just a kid who likes to smile, we have a program for you! Campers entering grades 3rd-12th are welcome for camps ranging from 4-7 days. Join us and bring your friends for an unforgettable summer!

Climbing for Life

Englewood

303-359-4438

www.climbingforlife.org

Climbing For Life is a nonprofit organization devoted to healthy youth development in at-risk populations from the Denver metro area. Programs, including a long-term mentoring program, provide young people with challenging personal experiences through outdoor education.

Cure Organic Farm Kids’ Farm Camp

Boulder

303-666-6397

www.cureorganicfarm.com

Kids’ Farm Camp allows children to experience all the workings of a small, organic, diversified farm. From collecting eggs to feeding pigs to gathering flowers to planting and harvesting vegetables, campers will enjoy the full farm experience. Cooking and arts and crafts are a part of each week as well.

Camps weekly from June 5th through August 10, ages 6-9.

Elm Tree Preschool summer camp

Boulder

303-440-2934

www.theelmtree.org

For our summer camp program all materials are included in the tuition cost. Students who enroll in our year round program will pay a one-time materials fee of $200. Elm Tree Preschool provides a healthy, organic morning and afternoon snack each day, children bring their own lunches from home. We believe that all children deserve to play and be in nature on a regular basis, to have a real and personal relationship with the natural world and that a lot of children miss this opportunity.

Growing Gardens — Children’s Peace Garden

Boulder

303-443-9952

www.growinggardens.org

Spend an active week in the blooming Peace Garden, investigating the secret world of insects and honeybees, creating art from nature and exploring wondrous plants while making new friends. We’ll grow and taste from the salsa garden and cook pizza using the power of the sun! Instructors are experienced educators trained in CPR and First Aid. Location: 1630 Hawthorn Ave., just off the bike path. June-August. Ages 3-11. Enroll online.

Knighthood CIT with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder, Longmont and Lyons

303-786-9216

www.RenaissanceAdventures.com

For teenagers, the skills of leadership, self-accountability, and integrity are learned and developed. The Knight CIT offering at Renaissance Adventures is a unique leadership program where teens become mentors to groups of younger kids, and assistants to our adult counselors. Knights join an Adventure Quest group, who are playing the heroes of a mythic quest. Adventure Quest is experiential education through live-action roleplaying, and the participants solve mysteries and riddles, overcome dynamic challenges and battle foes using safe, foam swords. Knight CITs assist the Quest Leader to help with activities, challenges, storytelling, plot dynamics, characters, safety and leadership. Join the quest! We also run exciting Heroes’ Alliance programs, Quest Leading Workshops, and other programs for teens. Weekly programs all summer long and whenever school is out. Ages 14+.

Lakeshore Landshark Summer Day Camp

Broomfield, Boulder and Superior

303-729-4300

www.lsac-flatiron.com/services/youth-programs

Our fantastic camp features a perfect mix of healthy movement, field trips, theme days, classic camp games, art exploration, science experiments, snack making, talent shows, scavenger hunts, community service projects, friendship galore, rock climbing on our 50-foot climbing wall and daily swimming in our beautiful on-site water park. June 6 through Aug. 12, ages 5 to 11.

Laughing Coyote Project Summer Camps

Longmont

303-659-4079

www.laughingcoyoteproject.org

Day camps cost: $275, Ages: 8-16 depending on the camp. Gender: co-ed. Laughing Coyote Project offers a variety of day camps with themes reflecting the practice of primitive skills and traditional knowledge, including: firemaking, archery, basketry, plant foraging, wildlife tracking, games, natural movement and camouflage. Email summercamp@laughingcoyoteproject.org.

Learn to Sail, Intermediate & Advanced — With Community Sailing of Colorado

Boulder

303-757-7718

www.communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17. These camps are for beginning sailors. Emphasis is on learning the basics and feeling comfortable on the water. Be ready to learn rigging, basic boat handling, terminology, docking, capsize recovery, knot tying and marine safety.

Little Puffs Camps — With Community Sailing of Colorado

Boulder

303-757-7718

www.communitysailing.org

Ages 5-7. These camps introduce students to water safety, sailing and boating while instilling new levels of confidence in a boat and on the water. The lake will become your child’s favorite new playground, as Little Puffs learn through games and activities led by qualified instructors and close supervision.

Magic Sky Ranch

Near Fort Collins

1-877-404-5708

www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout — new campers get a discount! Registration Is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures

Boulder

303-447-8014

www.ridesmba.org

Flexible schedule. SMBA offers weekly summer camps, afterschool rides, weekend rides, half-day camps and race series. SMBA introduces youth to the exhilaration and adventure of mountain biking. Easy to advanced trail riding allows for mastery of new skills in a fun, safe and supportive environment.

Stand Up Paddleboard and Windsurfing Camp — With Community Sailing of Colorado

Boulder

303-757-7718

www.communitysailing.org

Ages 8-17. Learn how to harness the winds at the Boulder Reservoir and strengthen your windsurfing skills in this three-day camp.

Star Quest with Renaissance Adventures

Boulder

303-786-9216

www.RenaissanceAdventures.com

Intrepid adventures in space! Star Quest is a science fiction live-action roleplaying game that is designed to develop the 21st century skills of teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication, and a love for learning. In this unique experience, the Questers band together in small groups of like age to discover strange new worlds, overcome dynamic challenges, negotiate intergalactic treaties, and battle using blasters (beanbags) and fusion blades (foam swords). The themes and settings explore futuristic mainstays like warp speed, mech suits, tapping into the “Meta” for telepathic powers, time travel, cyberpunk netrunning, alien “hive mind” sentience and more. Join us for an exciting, active and mind-bending programs that are a short ways off, in a galaxy really, really close. See website for dates. Ages 10-17.

Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp

Boulder, Littleton and Louisville

303-499-3647

www.thornenature.org

Spend the summer catching frogs, getting muddy, biking down mountain trails, and exploring Colorado’s wild places with the Thorne Nature Experience Summer Camp! Thorne offers fun, hands-on nature “Camp Experiences” for children aged 3-15 in Waterton Canyon in Littleton and in Boulder. NEW this year, Thorne is offering “Camp Experiences” for children aged 6-11 in Louisville! Kids will have a blast practicing important survival skills, exploring forests and streams, learning about local plants and animals, and finding tadpoles, crawfish, grasshoppers, and more! Our experienced, CPR and first-aid trained instructors help facilitate student learning and appreciation for the outdoors while keeping them safe. Students complete the program with a newfound respect and awe of nature, increased understanding of the environment, and a desire to get back outside.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Bailey

1-877-404-5708

www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout — new campers get a discount! Registration is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Wild Bear Summer Camps

Nederland and Boulder Colorado

303-258-0495

www.wildbear.org

Fun, hands-on, arts-integrated nature camps for ages 3-15. NederRangers, ages 5-6, Mountain Rangers, ages 6-7, Wild Naturalists, ages 8-10 and Wild Workshops for ages 10 and older. Choose your own schedule! Camps in the mountains (shuttle provided) and on Fridays at NCAR in Boulder.

YMCA Camp Ora Penn

Nederland (Drop off/pick up in Boulder)

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Located in the heart of Nederland’s Magnolia Trail System and the National Forest Service, YMCA Camp Ora Penn is an outdoor, nature-based program in which campers hike local trails, connect with and learn about nature, practice archery, explore ponds and build forts, play games and much more. Swimming will be offered once a week and an optional camp out is offered weekly. Bus transportation is provided to and from camp. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

Overnight Camps

Adventure Quest Overnight with Renaissance Adventures

Jamestown

303-786-9216

www.RenaissanceAdventures.com

Your child is the hero of a mythic quest in an incredibly fun overnight experience like none other! In cabins of like ages, the heroes journey forth into the beautiful forests of Cal-Wood Education Center Jamestown to discover treasures, overcome traps and dynamic challenges and battle foes using safe foam swords. As with all Renaissance Adventures programs, Adventure Quest is designed to develop teamwork, critical thinking, ethical reasoning, communication, and other 21st century skills. With highly-trained staff, multiple awards, and over 20 years experience, it’s no wonder Renaissance Adventures is so popular. We also run exciting day quests, birthdays, afterschool programs and more. July 12-15. Ages 9-17.

Avid4 Adventure — Colorado Mountain Camp

800-977-9873

www.Avid4.com

This summer, experience the power of authentic outdoor adventure. Colorado Mountain Camp teaches 1st-12thgraders of all levels to climb, paddle, bike, hike and thrive in the outdoors. With help from our time-tested curriculum and experienced instructors (all 21+ and certified in Wilderness First Aid and CPR), we give campers 21+ solid outdoors skills and character-shaping confidence they can use at camp and beyond, launching them into a lifetime of empowering adventure. One- and two-week sessions available from June through August.

Blue Mountain Ranch

Florissant

719-748-3279

camp@bluemountainranch.com

Ride a horse through Pike National Forest on the way to our own outpost, The Meadow! Fish for trout or canoe in our lake, zip through the forest on our newly redone ropes course, or meet kids from all over the U.S. and many foreign countries! Our many returning staff members and campers ensure our spirit and family atmosphere! Coach Bill and Dorothy Allen created a children’s world where kids can grow in all ways in the great outdoors with the help of excellent counselors.

Camp Chief Ouray (YMCA of the Rockies)

Granby

970-887-2648

www.campchiefouray.org

Located on 5,100 acres of mountains, valleys, streams and meadows — boredom is simply not an option. Traditional Camp for kids ages 7-14 is designed to provide fun and growth through a series of exciting experiences in a beautiful mountain setting. Special attention is given to the development of positive human relations, leadership and character development. The week at camp consists of a mix between cabin activities, activities with kids of similar interests, camping out, hiking, camp-wide games, and a chance for campers to choose their favorite activities. Adventure Trips for teenagers ages 14-15 has a dynamic array of wilderness programs for campers looking for an added adventure. These exciting backcountry programs offer campers the chance to participate in rafting, mountain biking, backpacking, horse packing and kayaking adventures! Leadership Training Programs for teenagers age 15-18 builds community leaders. Camp Chief Ouray has many opportunities for teens to gain valuable leadership skills while participating in activities at camp and in the wilderness.

Camp Granite Lake

Golden

720-249-2997

WWW.campgranitelake.com

Connect with friends, counselors and nature in a supportive, un-plugged community! Campers choose from activities including: sailing, rock climbing, woodworking, canoeing, ceramics, SUP, backpacking, archery, culinary arts, etc. Beautiful 135-acre property with private 8-acre lake located in Coal Creek Canyon. Two-week sessions for campers finishing 2nd-9th grade. ACA Accredited, CDHS licensed. Discounts, payment plans. Visit our website or call to schedule a personal on-site tour or slideshow.

Cheley Colorado Camps

Estes Park

303-377-3616

www.cheley.com

Cheley has provids an awesome overnight summer experience for girls and boys ages 9-17. Located in Estes Park, attracting children from all over the world. Activities include; backpacking, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, technical climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, crafts and more.

Deer Hill Expeditions Inc.

Mancos

970-533-7492

www.deerhillexpeditions.com

info@deerhillexpeditions.com

Deer Hill leads inspiring journeys in the Southwest and Costa Rica that combine wilderness adventure and service projects with Native Americans. No previous experience required. New this year: A Mini-Camp pilot for 7 and 8 year olds. August 9-12.

Laughing Coyote Project Summer Camps

Longmont

303-659-4079

summercamp@laughingcoyote

project.org

www.laughingcoyoteproject.org

Overnight Camps Cost: $400-$600 sliding scale. Ages: 13-18. Gender: co-ed. This Teen Overnight is an opportunity for students to apply the skills practiced by our ancestors, to sleep in shelters, cook over fires, track animals and become a part of the surrounding landscape. We will practice the ancient invisibility of the scout, tell stories under the stars, move quietly along the paths of elk, squeeze through the rabbits’ passageways, forage the wild fruits. If you are looking to connect yourself to the earth, come and join us!

Magic Sky Ranch

Near Fort Collins

1-877-404-5708

www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout — new campers get a discount! Registration Is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

Sanborn Western Camps

Florissant

719-748-3341

www.sanbornwesterncamps.com

Since 1948, Sanborn Western Camps have been creating outdoor experiences of exceptional quality and depth. Sanborn’s fun, relaxed atmosphere and caring staff provide a supportive environment for individual growth in self-confidence, independence and awareness of others. Each child’s contributions are valued in a community based on mutual respect and shared adventures. Big Spring Ranch for Boys and High Trails Ranch for Girls lie at an elevation of 8,700 feet in the center of Colorado. The camps own more than 6,000 acres of open pine forest, wildflower meadows and rocky bluffs.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures (SMBA)

Boulder

303-447-8014

www.ridesmba.org

SMBA Adventure Trips and Race Camps bring riders to some of the best riding in Moab, Colorado and beyond. SMBA is the longest-running independent junior mountain bike program in Colorado. Our programs introduce young riders to the exhilaration of mountain biking in a safe and fun environment.

The Hero’s Alliance with Renaissance Adventures

Allens Park and Colorado Springs

303-786-9216

www.RenaissanceAdventures.com

Teens band together with highly trained adult supervisors to undergo an experience like none other. In the Heroes’ Alliance, participants create a character and embark upon exciting missions, night-time ambushes, tavern merriment, and monster-laden wilderness exploration! During this weekend quest, the teens band together as a part of a dynamic, immersive village co-created by 70-plus costumed adult live-action roleplayers. Camp in rustic cabins or tents and interact with rogues, sorcerers, Baron Egil and his knights, and the Duchess and her nobles. Battle day and night with many monstrous foes! See website for dates (one weekend per month). Ages 14+.

Tomahawk Ranch

Near Bailey

1-877-404-5708

www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org

Girl Scout camp is the leader in summer fun and adventure for girls at an affordable cost. You don’t have to already be a Girl Scout — new campers get a discount! Registration is open for day and overnight camps statewide.

YMCA Camp Santa Maria

Bailey, Colorado

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, YMCA Camp Santa Maria offers a classic resident camp experience. S’mores included! Campers kayak, paddleboard, swim, enjoy crafts, learn archery, hike and explore, build gnome homes and learn outdoor skills. But the fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down. Evenings at camp are spent playing games, performing skits, singing songs or sitting by the campfire. Kids learn independence, challenge their own limitations and connect with the natural world.

Women’s Wilderness

Institute

Boulder

303-938-9191

www.womenswilderness.org

The Front Range wilderness program specializes in real adventure for girls ages 8 to 18: hiking, rock climbing, backpacking and canoeing. Our courses are taught by the best all-female instructor teams around — specializing in confidence, leadership, and fun! Four- to eight-day courses, day camp and overnight. Courses start in Boulder and take place in the Boulder Open Space, the Snowy Range of Southern Wyoming, Colorado State Forest State Park, and Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area. Full and partial need-based scholarships available.