Has your child ever dreamed of flying — the amazing freedom, the fun, the excitement? Join professional teachers of aerial arts, dance and theater for this exciting camp! Students ages 4-18 are invited to Frequent Flyers’ Aerial Dance Studio to learn skills on trapeze, aerial fabric, aerial sling, dance and so much more. Help us transform the equipment into a magical world of flying bodies and soaring spirits! We will work to combine dance and improvisation to cultivate the skills necessary to become a performing artist. At the end of the week, there will be a small informal performance for family and friends in the studio. Visit our website for a complete schedule of full- and half-day offerings based on age and level.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

The Arvada Center performing arts camps offer creative experiences in theater and dance. Sessions include Musical Theater, Drama, Choreography, Storytelling, Improvisational Comedy and more for kids ages 3-18. Musical Theatre and Drama camps ranging from three to seven weeks are offered for kids ages 6-16. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2018 catalog. Download a copy at arvadacenter.org/education.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps — Musical Theatre Teen Intensive

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

The popular Musical Theatre Teen Intensive camp is back for ages 14-18. In this year’s five-week session, teens will learn all the elements of creating the classic musical Pippin. Auditions will be used to determine casting and all students, beginner and experienced alike, will be given equal opportunities for participation in the musical. All performing arts sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2018 catalog. Download a copy at arvadacenter.org/education.

Boulder Ballet Summer Program

Boulder

303-443-0028, ext. 201

www.boulderballet.org

Study ballet in an atmosphere of playful professionalism! The Summer Intensive is for experienced dancers, and runs July 9-27. The Master Workshop is Aug. 6-10.

Boulder Dinner Theatre Academy

Boulder

303-449-6000

www.bdtacademy.org

Students entering grades six through 12 are invited to participate in Drama Camp, an intensive training in the dramatic arts, with an emphasis on singing, dancing and acting. Academy students will learn the basics of producing their performance from beginning to end, including lighting, sound, set design and stage management. BDT Academy’s Summer Drama Camp sessions are held twice each summer for three weeks. BDT Academy also has summer drama camps for children ages 5-12, City Drama Camps, in cooperation with the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department. We offer nine weeklong drama camps from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The camps are held at Salberg Park at the corner of 19th Street and Elder Avenue. Each week is different and uses the technique of “playmaking,” which lets the children use their imagination to adapt a familiar story or write their own script! Each day consists of script-writing or review, drama instruction, set and costume-making, rehearsal and outdoor playtime. There is a lovely playground/park at the drama camp site that we use for lunch and breaks.

Boulder Performing Arts Co.

Boulder

303-859-4195

www.bpac.biz

Every camper will develop self-confidence through singing, dancing, acting and art work. Using our weekly theme we will have fun wearing costumes, painting sets and props, as we sing and dance to create scenes with our favorite characters. All of our hard work culminates in a final performance on stage, free for family and friends. Register online; all camps have a $75 deposit balance due the first day and cost $250 for one week, and $600 for two weeks. All one-week camps run Monday-Friday, for ages 5-8, and will perform Moana, Dr. Dolittle, The Velveteen Rabbit and Peter Pan. The advanced two-week camps are also held Monday-Friday, for ages 8-13, and will perform Hamilton songs and Sound of Music.

Boulder School of Rock Performance Camp

Boulder

303-532-1201

Boulder.SchoolofRock.com

Through workshops, clinics and private instruction, our comprehensive camp experience is designed to hone music performance and ensemble skills in a creative and fun environment. We know from experience that playing in a band speeds learning and creates “seasoned” musicians. Even relatively advanced musicians are amazed at the amount of progress they make when regularly playing with other musicians. Campers ages 8-18 wanting to participate in our camps should have at least six months experience in guitar, bass, keys/piano, drums or voice lessons before attending (sign-up for lessons before!). To enroll in a camp, payment is due in full at the time of purchase. Camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with the show on Friday!

Broomfield School of Rock Performance Camp

Broomfield

303-325-3772

Broomfield.SchoolofRock.com

We believe the best way to learn music is to play music. We take students from the lesson room to the stage, developing both their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels.

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder

303-413-1711

www.campokc.com

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha is an action-packed music camp for children ages 4-9. Join us on the Islands for tropical tales of sharks, sea turtles and pirates in an adventure-filled week at Camp Oonie Koonie Cha. Dust off your ukulele, set your sails and follow Capt. Coconut to lands far away. Yo Ho! Campers will make amazing instruments, ocean drums and will also bring home a T-shirt and a CD of the music learned at camp. The activity leaders and group guides are adults, professional musicians or teachers. Creative hands-on activities are designed to engage the whole child in an unforgettable camp experience. It’s well-organized, with a low student/teacher ratio of 8-to-1. Camp runs Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. It fills up quickly, so shake a peg leg. Argh! Call or email bouldercampokc@gmail.com for more information.

Camp Shakespeare

Boulder

303-735-1181

www.cupresents.org/event/10037/shakespeare/summer-camps/

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival invites kids ages 9-18 to CU Boulder’s campus to study Shakespeare with CSF professionals. Working in small groups, these students learn about Shakespeare by rehearsing, staging and performing a shortened play on the Mary Rippon Outdoor Stage. Camp Shakespeare is a fabulous way for kids and teens to build confidence, language skills, make friends and get to know Shakespeare in a creative and supportive environment. In addition to acting training, students participate in master classes with special guests from the CSF company. Campers also work with a stage combat professional to learn the safe way to fight onstage. Tuition includes one ticket to attend a CSF performance of Love’s Labour’s Lost on Sunday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Each session of Camp Shakespeare will culminate in free public performances on the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. The first session runs Monday-Friday mornings, May 29-June 25. The second session runs Monday-Friday afternoons, July 23-Aug. 10.

Centerstage Theater Company

Boulder County

303-673-0744

www.centerstagetheatercompany.org

CenterStage Theatre Company is dedicated to extending quality theatre to the Colorado community, especially in Boulder County. CenterStage provides a rich atmosphere that leads young people into excellence in the vast world of theatre arts, thus building confidence, self-esteem, community awareness and friendships that last a lifetime. Our summer camps will be productions of Anything Goes at the Dairy Arts Center and The Lion King, Kids at CenterStage Studios at Koko Plaza in Louisville. These two-week, full-day camps are for kids entering fourth to ninth grade in the fall and will end with a complete musical production. Please visit our website for more details.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

www.ccdance.org

We have a summer program for every dancer, from beginner to advanced students, ages 3-22, as well as adult and adaptive dance offerings. With worldclass master teachers, performance opportunities for all age groups and broad-spectrum offerings in many different dance techniques and practices, the CCD Summer Programs will elevate your dancing to new levels of ability and intensity. Whether you’re looking for pre-professional preparation or a fun new extracurricular activity, make CCD your home for summer dance.

Colorado Music Festival and Rocky Mountain Center for Musical Arts

Lafayette

303-665-0599

www.centerformusicalarts.org

Individual and group lessons, weeklong camps and special music classes are offered at the Center for Musical Arts from June 4-Aug. 11. For more information about programs offered or faculty available this summer, visit our website.

Curious theatre company summer intensive

Denver

303-623-2349

www.curioustheatre.org

Writers ages 15-22 team with instructors to practice the art of playwriting and develop short new plays. Plays are produced over a weekend of performances using professional actors and directors. Two nationally renowned playwrights will lead day-long Master Classes during the Intensive, offering students the opportunity to learn from the leading voices in American theatre in an intimate setting.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts — Education

Denver

303-446-4892

www.denvercenter.org/

education

For students in grades pre-K through 12th, learn acting, singing, movement and design at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Day programs run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4-Aug. 3; starting at $250. Scholarships may be available.

Dog House Music Rock & Roll Camp

Lafayette

303-664-1600

www.doghousemusic.com

Colorado’s first and most preferred rock ‘n’ roll camp. Our multiple weeklong programs teach students how to write three to four original songs as a band in our 22 fully equipped studios, and perform and record the show. Teens full day, junior rockers half day.

Drama Camps — Boulder Dinner Theater

Boulder

303-449-6000

www.bdtAcademy.org

Boulder’s Dinner Theatre Academy offers 10 weeks of drama camps in conjunction with the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department. Camps run from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Some playmaking themes include Fairy Tale Fun, Pretty Princess, Fancy Nancy, Christmas in July, Dr. Seuss and many more! Ages 5-12.

Imagination Circus Arts

Boulder

303-548-9340

www.imaginationcircusarts.com

All skill levels get their feet off the ground learning about circus arts and theatre. Fabric, web, swings, Chinese pole, teeterboard, circus bike and more! The week finishes with a show on the last day for an audience of family and friends. Sessions run July 9-13 and July 16-20.

New Generation Theatre Academy Longmont Theatre Company

Longmont

303-772-5200

www.longmonttheatre.org

During the summer, Longmont Theatre Company offers several camps and workshops for youth theater, for all ages, from kindergarten through high school. The camps end with a live performance on the LTC stage. The workshops augment and extend the material learned in the camps. Christina Roberts returns as our director for our youth theater program. Christina has been teaching and directing theatre in the Denver and Fort Collins communities since 2007. See website for details.

MACC’s Wolf Theatre Academy

Denver

303-316-6445

www.maccjcc.org

At the Wolf Theatre Academy, we set the highest standards for our faculty and students. Our students work with theatrical professionals who are experienced in the art of theatre education. At the younger ages, we emphasize a positive, nurturing style of teaching with students growing through encouragement in an environment that supports their development as individuals and as artists.

Mojo’s Music Rock n’ Roll camp

Longmont

303-776-3373

www.mojosmusicacademy.com

All camps, open to musicians ages 8-10 and 11-16, will learn songs, write a song, record the song and perform a concert at the end of the week. All instruments are welcome, and the first week of camp is Monday, June 4. Camps take place Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There are eight different weeks available. (Weeks of June 18 and July 16 we will offer to ages 8-10; ages 11-16 are eligible for all other weeks.) All camps cost $295 per week.

Parlando School of Musical Arts

Boulder

303-442-0006

www.parlando.org

Parlando School of Musical Arts offers summer camps and programs for all instruments, ages and abilities, including half-day and full-day options in piano, musical theater, song-writing, intro classes for most instruments and more.

Peanut Butter Players

Lafayette

303-786-8727

www.peanutbutterplayers.com

One-week workshops in which students will study a modern American musical, learn songs and dances and scenes, and perform them for parents on the last day. June 4-8 performs Mulan; June 11-15, Once on This Island; July 23-27, Elf, the Musical; July 30-Aug. 3, Annie; Aug. 6-10, Sound of Music. $250 per week. Register online or call. Ages 7-18.

Rock and Pop Music Academy of Boulder

Boulder

303-443-2222

www.rockpopma.com

This is not your average band camp. Boulder’s best summer camp has the kids rocking out. They are the band — they learn to play, write and perform their own songs. Choose from a variety of instruments and musical styles, and see website for specific camps throughout the summer. Ages 7-12 and 12-17.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids

Boulder

303-245-8150

www.theaterforkids.net

Professional youth theater at its best! The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theatre production. Don’t miss the professional theatre staff, a 10-to-1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venues and daily camp curriculum sculpted by 22 years of experience. The Older Company performances will include: Oliver!, Mulan Jr., and James and the Giant Peach Jr. Ages 8-16. The Younger Company performances will include: Moana, The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz and more. Ages 5-8.

Shakespeare’s Sprites

Boulder

303-735-1181

www.cupresents.org/event/10037/shakespeare/summer-camps/

Shakespeare’s Sprites is a playful introduction to the Bard for ages 6-9. Discover the fun of Shakespeare through pool-noodle fights, Elizabethan costumes, period insults, Renaissance songs and lively scene work. Each week culminates in a final showing for family and friends. This program is the perfect way to instill a love of language and theater in your child. Students enrolled in Shakespeare’s Sprites should have basic reading skills. Tuition includes one ticket to attend the CSF production of Love’s Labour’s Lost on Sunday, July 22 at 7 p.m. The first week runs July 9-13, Monday-Friday mornings. The second week runs July 16-20, Monday-Friday mornings.

OVERNIGHT Camps

Jazz program at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

www.rockyridge.org

Open to music students ages 13-17 on any instrument, this program offers one week of immersion in the performance, theory and history of jazz. We welcome students of all levels, from those whose study of jazz is just beginning to experienced improvisers. Through individual instruction from our expert faculty, students explore improvisation within the jazz idiom and examine the solos of jazz legends. Performances in combos and small ensembles improve listening skills, teamwork and musicality; performances in large ensembles tackle Big Band tunes by greats such as Count Basie and Thad Jones. Students also have the option to study the theoretical side of jazz through Big Band arranging and composition classes.

Junior Artist Seminar at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

www.rockyridge.org

In two weeks of intense immersion in music, students hone their skills and develop their unique musical voices through composition, ensembles, performance and private tutorials. Additionally, students collaborate to compose a new orchestral work for the final concert. Opportunities for growth are unparalleled: Students may elect to explore jazz improvisation or mariachi, and can challenge themselves further through advanced classical repertoire or participation in the concerto competition. Ages 13-17.

Junior Music Program at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

www.rockyridge.org

Faculty members guide students in developing their unique musical talents in a supportive and inspirational community. The camp curriculum is varied, comprehensive and fun: Students immerse themselves in music through private lessons, chamber ensembles, orchestra, choir, jazz improvisation classes and more. All students participate in creating an original musical theater piece by working together as composers, cast members, pit musicians and visual artists. Ages 10-15.

Young Artist Seminar at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

303-449-1106

www.rockyridge.org

Open to advanced high-school and college students (ages 18-24), students receive an education that is unmatched anywhere in the country in breadth, depth and value during four weeks of intense study. While participating in two weekly private lessons and orchestra concerts, students delve deeply into advanced chamber music and perform for their peers and the public at our historic concert hall and in the community. They may choose to participate in a Concerto Competition for a chance to perform with the Young Artist Festival Orchestra on June 30, compete in the inaugural Chamber Music Competition for cash awards of up to $5,000, apply for the Young Artist Piano Trio fellowship, attend panel discussions about the music industry, and take part in mock auditions and receive feedback from seasoned orchestral musicians. Young Artist composers will have their pieces workshopped, performed and recorded by faculty and student musicians. Young Artist voice majors will have a rare opportunity to study with Cherity Koepke, director of Opera Colorado Apprentice Program, and coach with maestro Nicholas Carthy.