Has your child ever dreamed of flying — the amazing freedom, the fun, the excitement? Join professional teachers of aerial arts, dance and theater for this exciting camp! Students ages 4-18 are invited to Frequent Flyers’ Aerial Dance Studio to learn skills on trapeze, aerial fabric, aerial sling, dance and so much more. Help us transform the equipment into a magical world of flying bodies and soaring spirits! We will work to combine dance and improvisation to cultivate the skills necessary to become a performing artist. At the end of the week there will be a small informal performance for family and friends in the studio. Visit our website for a complete schedule of full and half day offerings based on age and level. Six weeks to choose from!

Art Underground

Louisville and Lafayette

303-229-1127

www.artunder.org

The Art Underground at the Arts HUB offers nearly 40 camps this summer in art, dance and theater including all-day camps, Fairy Camps, Play-Well Tek camps and IncrediFlix camps. The Arts HUB is a new art center in Lafayette with a 196-seat theater, art room and dance rooms. For a full list of 2017 offerings, please visit campscui.active.com/orgs/ArtsHub#/.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

The Arvada Center performing arts camps offer creative experiences in theatre and dance. Sessions include musical theatre, drama, choreography, storytelling, improvisational comedy and more for kids ages 5-18. Musical Theatre and Drama camps ranging from 3-7 weeks are offered for kids ages 6-16. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2017 catalog at arvadacenter.org/education.

Arvada Center Summer Arts Camps — Musical Theatre Teen Intensive

Arvada

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

The popular Musical Theatre Teen Intensive camp is back for ages 14-18. In this year’s five-week session, teens will learn all the elements of creating Les Miserables. Auditions will be used to determine casting and all students, beginner and experienced alike will be given equal opportunities for participation in the musical. All performing arts sessions are taught by highly trained, knowledgeable teachers in a safe and fun environment. Look for a complete list of camp sessions in our 2017 catalog at arvadacenter.org/education

Boulder Ballet Summer Program

Boulder

303-443-0028, ext. 201

www. boulderballet.org

Study ballet in an atmosphere of playful professionalism! Classes for all ages and experience, June 5 – Aug. 5. Summer Intensive for experienced dancers, July 10-28. Master workshop, Aug. 7-10.

Boulder Dinner Theatre Academy

Boulder

303-449-6000

www.bdtacademy.org

Drama Camp — Students entering grades six through 12 are invited to participate in an intensive training in the dramatic arts, with an emphasis on singing, dancing and acting. Academy students will learn the basics of producing their performance from beginning to end, including lighting, sound, set design and stage management. BDT Academy’s Summer Drama Camp sessions are held twice each summer for three weeks.

City Drama Camps — BDT Academy also has summer drama camps for children ages 5-12 in cooperation with the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department. We offer nine weeklong drama camps from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The camps are held at Salberg Park at the corner of 19th Street and Elder Avenue. Each week is different and uses the technique of “playmaking,” which lets the children use their imagination to adapt a familiar story or write their own script! Each day consists of script writing or review, drama instruction, set and costume making, rehearsal and outdoor playtime. There is a lovely playground/park at the drama camp site that we use for lunch and for breaks.

Boulder Performing Arts

Boulder

303-859-4195

www.bpac.biz

Morning, afternoon or all-day week-long camps; Monday-Friday, ages 5-7 and ages 8-10. Every camper will develop self confidence through singing, dancing, acting and art work. Using our weekly theme we will have fun wearing costumes, painting sets and props, and singing and dancing to create scenes with our favorite characters. All of our hard work culminates in a final performance on stage free for family and friends.

Boulder School of Rock Performance Camp

Boulder

303-532-1201

www.Boulder.SchoolofRock.com

Through workshops, clinics and private instruction, our comprehensive camp experience is designed to hone music performance and ensemble skills in a creative and fun environment. We know from experience that playing in a band situation speeds learning and creates “seasoned” musicians. Even relatively advanced musicians are amazed at the amount of progress they make when regularly playing with other musicians.

Campers ages 8-18 wanting to participate in our camps should have at least six months experience in guitar, bass, keys/piano, drums or voice lessons before attending (sign up for lessons before!). To enroll in a camp, payment is due in full at the time of purchase. Camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with the show on Friday!

Broomfield School of Rock Performance Camp

Broomfield

303-325-3772

www.Broomfield.SchoolofRock.com

We believe the best way to learn music is to play music. We take students from the lesson room to the stage, developing both their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels.

Camp Oonie Koonie Cha

Boulder

303-413-1711

www.campooniekooniecha.com

Safari means long journey in Swahili. Join us for a safari! Rumble in the jungle. Search for wild animals. Act out great jungle stories with drum accompaniments and make a beautiful monkey drum. Engage in scintillating science sessions. Campers make their own instruments, learn great songs and stories and receive a t-shirt and CD of our camp songs. Camp Oonie Koonie Cha is an action-packed summer music camp for children ages 4-8 that blends science, an Orff xylophone orchestra, drama, storytelling, instrument construction and a final performance into one amazing week. Weeks fill quickly. Register online at www.campokc.com. June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost: $260. Email bouldercampokc@gmail.com for more information.

Camp Shakespeare

Boulder

303-735-1181

www.coloradoshakes.org/education/summer-camps/camp-shakespeare

Each summer, the Colorado Shakespeare Festival invites kids ages 10-18 to CU-Boulder’s campus to study Shakespeare with CSF professionals. Working in small groups, these students learn about Shakespeare by rehearsing, staging and performing a shortened play on the Outdoor Mary Rippon Stage. Camp Shakespeare is a fabulous way for kids and teens to explore theater and Shakespeare in a creative and supportive environment.

In addition to acting training, students participate in master classes with special guests from the CSF company. Campers also work with a stage combat professional to learn the safe way to fight onstage. Tuition includes one ticket to attend a CSF performance of The Taming of the Shrew on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Campers may register for Session One (May 30-June 26), Session Two (July 24-Aug. 11) or both. Each session of Camp Shakespeare will culminate in free public performances at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre (Session One: Monday, June 26; Session Two: Friday, Aug. 11).

Centerstage Theater Company

Boulder County

303-673-0744

www.centerstagetheatercompany.org

CenterStage Theatre Company is dedicated to extending quality theatre to the Colorado community, especially in Boulder County. CenterStage provides a rich atmosphere that leads young people into excellence in the vast world of theatre arts, thus building confidence, self-esteem, community awareness and friendships that last a lifetime. Our summer camps will be productions of Once on this Island, Jr. The camp and performances both take place at the Dairy Center for the Arts. These two-week, full-day camps are for kids entering fourth to ninth grade in the fall and will end with a complete musical production. The dates are June 19-June 30 and July 10-July 21.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

www.ccdance.org/classes/summer-programs

June 19-July 29 (four- and six-week options available). Summer programs for dancers of all ages, abilities and aspirations, from toddler through adult. Introduce your youngest dancers to the world of dance, including our Dance With Me for toddlers and their caregivers, StoryTime Ballet Camp for 3-4 year olds, and our ever-popular Fairytale Ballet Camp for 5-8 year olds. Are you a late beginner? We also offer programs for those beginners who are 9 and up. Ballet Expressions, a program designed for children with specific physical and cognitive needs, is offered for children ages 4-18. We have unique programs for intermediate and advanced dancers, preparing young artists to excel in both classical and contemporary repertoire. There is something for you this summer at CCD!

Colorado Music Festival & Rocky Mountain center for Musical arts

Boulder

303-665-0599

www.comusic.org

Individual and group lessons, weeklong camps and special music activities are offered at the Center for Musical Arts this summer from June 12-Aug. 13. For more information about programs offered or faculty available this summer, visit our website. Registration now open!

Curious New Voices 2017 Summer Playwriting Intensive: Building the Next Generation of Great American Playwrights

Denver

303-623-2349

www.curioustheatre.org

Curious New Voices offers daring playwrights ages 15-21 the opportunity to work alongside nationally recognized playwrights, actors and directors to create short plays culminating in a festival of performances on stage at Curious Theatre Company. July 10-30, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Festival: July 29-30. Applications are now available. Contact Education Director Dee Covington by emailing dee@curioustheatre.org for more information.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts — Education

Denver

303-446-4892

www.denvercenter.org/education

Co-ed, daytime drama programs. Acting, singing, movement and design at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Grades pre-K-fifth, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Grades sixth-12th, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., June 5 – Aug. 4. Starting at $250. Scholarships may be available. Email academy@dcpa.org for more information.

Dog House Music Rock & Roll Camp

Lafayette

303-664-1600

www.doghousemusic.com

Colorado’s first and most-preferred rock ‘n’ roll camp. Our seven-week-long programs teach students how to write three to four original songs as a band in our 22 fully equipped studios, and perform and record the show. Teen camps are full day, junior rockers attend half day. $425 for teens, $275 for junior rockers.

Drama Camps – Boulder Dinner Theater

Boulder

303-449-6000, ext. 193

www.bdtAcademy.org

Ages 5-12. Boulder’s Dinner Theatre Academy offers 10 weeks of drama camps in conjunction with the City of Boulder Parks & Recreation Department; from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday- Friday. Some playmaking themes include: Fairy Tale Fun, Pretty Princess, Fancy Nancy, Christmas in July, Dr. Seuss and many more!

Imagination Circus Arts

Boulder

303-548-9340

www.imaginationcircusarts.com

All skill levels get their feet off the ground learning circus and theatre. Fabric, web, swings, Chinese pole, teeterboard, circus bike and more! The week finishes with a show on the last day for an audience of family and friends. Sessions: July 10-14, July 17-21.

MACC’s Wolf Theatre Academy

Denver

303-316-6360

www.maccjcc.org

Students work with theatrical professionals who are experienced in the art of theatre education. Age-appropriate programming allows students grades pre-K through grade three to focus on fun, creation and fantasy, while grades three-12 learn the skills that will enable them to approach both classical and contemporary material with ease. One- and three-week workshops include technical apprenticeships, audition techniques and full-day production and dramatics performance workshops. Raise the curtain on another summer of theatrical magic at the Wolf Theatre Academy.

Mojo’s Music Rock n’ Roll camp

Longmont

303-776-3373

www.mojosmusicacademy.com

Summer camp is open to musicians ages 8-10 and 11-16. All instruments are welcomed.

First week of camp is Monday, June 12. Camps take place Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There are seven different weeks available. Weeks of June 19 and July 17 we will offer to ages 8-10. Ages 11-16 are eligible for all weeks. All camps will learn songs, write a song, record the song and perform a concert at the end of the week.

Musical Theater Dance Camp — With Boulder Parks & Recreation Boulder

Boulder

303-413-7270

www.BPRcamps.org

Ages 6-12. Campers will explore different dance concepts and techniques in the morning. After lunch, more fun building skills with gymnastics! The exciting day wraps up with a splash in the pool. This camp will be broken into two age appropriate levels. Campers will explore the process of creating a scene in musical theater through singing, dancing and acting. There will be a small presentation on the last day.

New Generation Theatre Academy Longmont Theatre Company

Longmont

303-772-5200

www.longmonttheatre.org

This summer youth theater program gives students a strong educational experience in theatre through performance. Several camps for all ages from kindergarten through high school. All camps end with a live performance. Call or go to the website for additional information on each of our camps.

Storybook Theater: Ages 5 to 7, June 5 through 9. Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.: Ages 8-11, June 12-24. Into the Woods Junior: Ages 12-18, July 10-29. In addition, several workshops are being offered. Technical Theatre: Ages 13 and up, Session 1: June 12-24. Session 2 – July 10-29. Acting Master Class: Ages 14 and up, June 12-23. Acting Foundations: Ages 8-14, July 10-28.

Parlando School of Musical Arts

Boulder

303-442-0006

www.parlando.org

Parlando School of Musical Arts offers summer camps and programs for all instruments, ages and abilities, including half-day and full-day options in piano, musical theater, song-writing, intro classes for most instruments and more.

Peanut Butter Players

Lafayette

303-786-8727

www.peanutbutterplayers.com

One-week workshops in which students will study a modern American musical, learn songs and dances and scenes, and perform them for parents on the last day. Ages 7-18. June 5-9: Beauty and the Beast, June 12-16: Shrek, July 21-25: Seussical, July 31-Aug. 4: Lion King, Aug. 7-11: Willy Wonka. $250 per week. Register at peanutbutterplayers.com or call 303-786-8727.

Rock & pop Music Academy of boulder

Boulder

303-443-2222

www.rockpopma.com/summer-camp-boulder-colorado

Summer camps at Rock and Pop Music Academy are perfect for guitarists, drummers, vocalists, bassists and keyboardists, ages 7-17, whether you are a beginner or advanced. Choose your favorite style of music and chances are there is a specific camp just for you: rock, pop, punk, heavy metal, grunge or classic rock. Call or check the website for specific times and dates for camps in June, July and August.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids — Older Company

Boulder

303-245-8150

www.theaterforkids.net/boulder_summer_camp

Professional youth theatre at its best! The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theatre production. Professional theater staff, 10:1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venues and daily camp curriculum sculpted by 22 years of experience. Into the Woods, Hairspray Jr., Lion King and Aladdin. Ages 8-16.

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids — Younger Company

Boulder

303-245-8150

www.theaterforkids.net/colorado_summer_camp_tots

Professional youth theatre at its best! The fun of summer camp with the culminating high of a full-scaled theatre production. Professional theatre staff, 10:1 student-teacher ratio, our own performance venues and age-appropriate curriculum sculpted by 22 years of experience. Finding Dory, Cinderella, Annie and more. Ages 5-8.

Shakespeare’s Sprites

Boulder

303-735-1181

www.coloradoshakes.org/education/summer-camps/shakespeares-sprites

Shakespeare’s Sprites, now in its seventh year, is a playful introduction to the Bard for ages 6-9. Discover the fun of Shakespeare through pool-noodle fights, Elizabethan costumes, period insults, Renaissance songs and lively scene work. Each week culminates in a final showing for family and friends. This program is the perfect way to instill a love of language and theater in your child. Students enrolled in Shakespeare’s Sprites should have basic reading skills. Tuition includes one ticket to attend the CSF production of The Taming of the Shrew on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Sing the World Green choir camp

Boulder

720-387-9182

www.singitgreen.org

Do you have a fifth through eighth grader who loves to sing and cares about the state of our environment? Sing the World Green is the camp for you! We will rehearse and perform inspiring and fun songs about caring for our planet, and we will embody the spirit of these songs by getting our hands dirty doing an outdoor hands-on environmental stewardship project in a beautiful place. So, we’re not just talking about the problems — we’re taking direct action! We’ll also act out fun skits, play games, do environmental art and have a pizza party to celebrate our work together. Also, we’ll have some splashing fun with water play and silliness! There will be a concert on Saturday evening to share with the community our wonderful work together. Come be a part of the difference to make our world a better place!

Stars Alive Show Choir!

Boulder

303-507-2114

www.StarsAliveMusic.com

Sing and dance to Broadway, pop and more at the Stars Alive Show Choir Camp! Join us for a joyful week learning approximately five songs to perform at the end of the week. Ages 8 and up. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a Friday performance at noon!

Overnight Camps

High Peaks Twirlers

Boulder

303-325-4764

www.highpeakstwirlers.com

Register now for our overnight or day camps. We offer camps for recreational and competitive twirling at three-day camps held at CU Boulder for ages 5-18. Overnight camp is $400 and day camp is $265. Call the number above for more information.

Jazz Camp at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

970-586-4031

www.rockyridge.org

Aug. 1-6. Open to music students ages 13-17 on any instrument. This program offers one week of immersion in the performance, theory and history of jazz. We welcome students of all levels, from those whose study of jazz is just beginning to experienced improvisers. Through individual instruction from our expert faculty, students explore improvisation within the jazz idiom and examine the solos of jazz legends. Performances in combos and small ensembles improve listening skills, teamwork and musicality; performances in large ensembles tackle big-band tunes by greats such as Count Basie and Thad Jones. Students also have the option to study the theoretical side of jazz through big-band arranging and composition classes.

Junior Artist Seminar at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

970-586-4031

www.rockyridge.org

June 6-18. For ages 13-17. In two weeks of intense immersion in music, students hone their skills and develop their unique musical voices through composition, ensembles, performance, and private tutorials. Additionally, students collaborate to compose a new orchestral work for the final concert. Opportunities for growth are unparalleled: students may elect to explore jazz improvisation or fiddling, and can challenge themselves further through advanced classical repertoire or participation in the concerto competition.

Junior Music Camp at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

970-586-4031

www.rockyridge.org

July 18-30. For ages 10-15. Faculty members guide students to develop their unique musical talents in a supportive and inspirational community. The camp curriculum is varied, comprehensive and fun: students immerse themselves in music through private lessons, chamber ensembles, orchestra, choir, fiddling and jazz improvisation classes, and more. All students participate in creating an original musical theater piece by working together as composers, cast members, pit musicians, and visual artists.

Young Artist Program at Rocky Ridge Music Center

Estes Park

970-586-4031

www.rockyridge.org

June 20–16. Open to advanced high-school and college students (ages 18-24). During four weeks of intense study, students receive an education that is unmatched anywhere in the country in breadth, depth and value. While participating in twice-weekly private lessons and two full orchestra concerts, students delve deeply into advanced chamber music and perform for their peers and the public at our historic concert hall and in the community. They may choose, in addition, to participate in a concerto competition, explore traditional music from around the world and attend panel discussions about the music industry led by experienced professionals. Young Artist composers are given the opportunity to have their pieces performed and recorded by faculty musicians. Rocky Ridge will be holding live auditions for the Young Artist Seminar; see website for a list of dates and cities.