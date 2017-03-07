Special Needs Camps

Courtesy of Colorado Conservatory of Dance

Special Needs Day Camps

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton

303-778-1130, ext. 222

www.cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

www.ccdance.org/classes/summer-programs

Ballet Expressions, a program designed for children with specific physical and cognitive needs, is offered for children ages 4-18. There is something for you this summer at CCD!

Overnight Camps

Adam’s Camp

Winter Park — YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch

303-563-8290

www.adamscamp.org

Adventure Camp is a five-day/night sleep-away camp that is full of fun, challenge and adventure! Campers enjoy activities that expand social horizons and provide the opportunity to develop the courage to try new things while increasing independence and confidence. This program is designed for youth and young adults with mild to moderate developmental disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. Campers must be mobile and enjoy group activities. Campers participate in daily adventures which may include zip lining, archery, rafting, alpine slides, swimming, wall climb, tubing, low ropes course, hiking, talent show, campfires and a camp-wide dance. Campers stay in family-style cabins with counselors, volunteers and peers. Our staffing of two experienced counselors and four volunteers per team of 10 campers allows for individualized relationships with each camper.

Colorado Lions Camp

Woodland Park

719-687-2087

www.coloradolionscamp.org

Residential camp program for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, ages 8-senior adult.

First Descents

Estes Park

303-945-2490

www.firstdescents.org

First Descents is a nonprofit organization based in Denver that provides life-changing outdoor adventures for adults ages 18-39 with cancer. Since its inception in 2001, First Descents has successfully influenced the lives of more than 3,000 young adults with cancer, by hosting multi-day adventure programs that are free for participants. First Descents will host climbing programs in Estes Park this summer.

Rocky Mountain Village

Empire

303-233-1666

www.easterseals/co/our-programs/camping-recreation/rocky-mountain-village.html

A comprehensive summer camp program serving children and adults with a wide variety of special needs.