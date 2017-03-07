Sports Camps

Courtesy of Boulder Rock Club

Sports Day Camps

ABC Kids Climbing

Boulder

303-443-5437

www.abckidsboulder.com

Full and half day, indoor and outdoor climbing camps. Camps feature indoor climbing, trips to local outdoor climbing areas, art, cooperative games, special events and quality instruction. All ages and abilities.

Boulder County Force Soccer Camps

Boulder

303-443-8877

fcboulder.com/our-programs/camps/summer-camp

FC Boulder Soccer Camps provide an environment for soccer development for players of all abilities. Our camps maintain a focus on the FC Boulder club values of community, character, passion and achievement. Players will receive small-group training involving soccer fundamentals, techniques and tactics. Activities will be designed to accommodate players of all skill levels and abilities. FC Boulder camps welcome recreational and competitive players who are looking not only to improve themselves as soccer players, but also to have fun playing the beautiful game of soccer. For ages 3-12.

Boulder Indoor Soccer Camp

Boulder

303-440-0809

www.boulderindoorsoccer.com/youths/youths_summer.php

Summer camps all summer long. Morning, afternoon and full-day camps, with an evening option available as well. Your player can register for individual days or for the entire week. Discounts for multiple days of registration.

Boulder Karate

Boulder

303-442-4330

www.boulderkarate.com

The Boulder Karate Summer Camp is designed for kids to have a blast while learning important life lessons through martial arts. Fun karate activities and games throughout the day like ninja dodgeball, kung fu relay races and suction cup ninja star throwing. Character-building studies of our five values: attitude, integrity, respect, self-control and heart. Exciting black belt demonstrations. Interesting lessons on the five Shoalin animals: tiger, leopard, crane, snake and dragon. And to complete the experience, each child receives a uniform and belt. Ages 5-12 welcome 8 a.m.-4 p.m., full- or half-days, June 5-Aug. 11.

Camp RMTC at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center

Boulder

303-443-3172

www.rmtenniscenter.com

Welcome to Boulder County’s premier tennis camp. RMTC offers full- and half-day camps centering on tennis and featuring a full compliment of sports and activities. Your children will enjoy tennis, swimming, basketball, soccer, the arts and overall athletic development.

Camp Timberline

Locations along the Front Range

970-586-7777

www.camptimberline.com

A day camp like no other for ages 6-12, 10 locations along the front range, Monday-Friday.

City of Boulder Parks & Recreation Sports Camps

Boulder

303-441-3388

www.bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/camps

The City of Boulder Parks and Recreation partners with a number of organizations to offer a wide array of sports camps including Skyhawks Sports Camps; Tennis Camps by Gonzo; Skills Camp at Valmont Bike Park; Water Sports Camp at Boulder Reservoir; USA Ultimate Boulder Youth Disc Golf; and many more. Please visit the City Parks and Recreation website for information on camps, costs and times.

Easton Training Center

Boulder, Denver, Aurora, Arvada, Castle Rock, Centennial, Thornton

303-938-1275

www.eastonbjj.com

Easton Training Center’s summer camp is an active week spent learning Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai with our staff of fun, energetic instructors. Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai are two of the most effective and practical martial arts kids can learn. Our game- and drill-based learning is ideal for kids to develop both real-world, self-defense skills and lifetime physical fitness. We also emphasize character development through our daily Mat Chats, where instructors instill the fundamental martial arts values of respect, discipline and confidence. Ages 4-9. Camps are June 12-16 and July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon.

Game on! Sports Camp 4 Girls 2017 Boulder Sporty Camp

Louisville

847-229-9959

www.gameonsportscamp.com/

boulder-co

Game On! Sports Camps have devoted years to teaching and inspiring girls of all levels in a wide variety of sports. This camp is for girls 4-14. There are eight camps June 5 -Aug. 4. Camps run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year’s camp is at a new location: Monarch K-8 in Louisville. We have worked hard to develop a customized teaching technique and unique understanding of how young girls best learn and thrive.

Lakeshore Lakeshark Summer Day Camp

Broomfield, Boulder and Superior

303-729-4300

www.lsac-flatiron.com/services/youth-programs

Our “fintastic” camp features a perfect mix of healthy movement, field trips, theme days, classic camp games, art exploration, science experiments, snack making, talent shows, scavenger hunts, community service projects, goofy camp songs, friendship galore and daily swimming in our on-site water park. Ages 5-11.

Mountain Kids Louisville

Louisville

303-665-8287

www.mountainkidslouisville.com

Mountains full of fun! Join us this summer as we rock out with Dog House Music, climb the walls at ABC Climbing Gym, tumble around in gymnastics, splash at every local pool and explore every kid-intended nook and cranny in Boulder County! Summer camps for kids — all with amazing new friends and our awesome counselors leading the way! Ages 5-12.

Northern Colorado Fencers Beginning Fencing Summer Camps

Boulder

303-443-6557

www.ncfencers.org

Learn the challenging, exciting and safe sport of modern fencing at Northern Colorado Fencers. Suitable for children ages 8-12. Fencing equipment provided. Cost is $195/session. Please see our website for more information and to preregister. Camp schedule is subject to change based on preregistration.

Parkour Summer Camps

Louisville

720-432-0279

apexmovementboulder.com

Ages 5-16. Parkour was in every single one of us as a kid; jumping off swings, climbing trees and hopping over cracks in the sidewalk. Parkour is a great way for youth to focus their energy into fun and functional movements. Training with us is fun and feels more like playing than exercising. Because of this, your kids will keep coming back for more, moving their body in challenging new ways and gaining valuable strength and mobility needed to live a safe and healthy life. Camps run June 5-Aug. 11.

RallySport Kids Camp

Boulder

303-449-4800

www.rallysportboulder.com

When school is out and parents need a place to take their kids, our kids camps are just the solution. Summer camp starts May 31 and runs through August. Ages 2.5 and up. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Swimming, yoga, gymnastics, music, art, crafts, dance and lots of fun!

Rock Climbing & Slacklining Camp — With The Boulder Rock Club

Boulder

303-447-2804

WWW.boulderrockclub.com

Ages 6-14. The Boulder Rock Club’s expert instructors will teach essential safety skills, climbing and slack line techniques in a fun, supportive and motivating environment. Camps are designed to challenge beginner to experienced climbers. Climbers meet at the East Boulder Recreation Center Monday-Tuesday, and the Boulder Rock Club Wednesday-Friday.

Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventures

Boulder

303-447-8014

www.ridesmba.org

Flexible Schedule. SMBA offers weekly summer camps, afterschool rides, weekend rides, half-day camps and race series. SMBA introduces youth to the exhilaration and adventure of mountain biking. Easy to advanced trail riding allows for mastery of new skills in a fun, safe and supportive environment. SMBA provides an atmosphere where riders have the opportunity to develop a range of skills and interests, from a 7-year-old beginner to a mature racer.

Skateboarding Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Whether your child is a beginner or a skilled shredder, Y Skateboarding Camp provides learning opportunities for all ages and abilities. Campers will be introduced to a variety of challenging techniques including navigating skate park terrain, trick progression, street skating and more. The YMCA is wired for safety, so campers are required to have proper safety equipment. Skateboard camps have limited space due to the individual attention given to skaters. Register early. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

Sports Day Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder and Longmont

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

YMCA sports camp exposes kids to a variety of traditional and non-traditional sports. Campers explore the wide world of sports through team-building, skill progression, age appropriate activities and our “Y Way to Play” philosophy: fun, sportsmanship, opportunity, progressive competition and community. We have added weekly field trips that include swimming, archery, a Rockies game, a Colorado Outlaws game, mini-golf, CU Boulder tours and much more. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

University of Colorado Sports Camps

Boulder

Different phone number for each sport

www.cubuffs.com/camps

This is the opportunity to learn your favorite sports from your team, the Colorado Buffaloes. CU Athletics offers summer sports camps for the following sports: football, basketball, tennis, golf, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, and cheer & dance. The camps provide a chance to work with CU coaches and athletes, experience life on campus and play where the Buffaloes play.

Xtreme Altitude Gymnastics

Lafayette

720-887-6752

www.xtremealtitude.com

At Xtreme Altitude and Flatirons Gymnastics, we offer exciting theme-based camps that give children a place to fuel their imaginations. Boys and girls will build confidence, self-esteem and gymnastics skills in a fun, rewarding atmosphere.

Y Riders Cycling Camp (YMCA of Boulder Valley)

Boulder

303-664-5455

www.ymcabv.org

Y Riders Cycling Camp has taught kids and teens to ride successfully and safely for more than 25 years, taking kids from training wheels to trails. Children learn how to ride a two-wheeler in learn-to-bike classes and build their skills in Y Riders Basic Skills. Junior Y Riders and Local Adventures programs offer skills in path riding and mountain biking. The Y’s low ratios provide the perfect environment for campers to learn safe biking and build their skills. Day camps are divided by sessions throughout the summer.

Overnight Camps

Camp Timberline

Estes Park

970-484-8462

www.camptimberline.com

Offering sports, mountain adventure and backpacking for youth and teens ages 7-18, Sunday-Saturday.

Windells Snowboard, Freeski, Skateboard and BMX Camp

Mt. Hood, Oregon

503-622-3736

www.windells.com

Windells Camp is the “funnest” place on earth! Progress your skills, meet new friends, and have the best summer possible with us.

Woodward at Copper

Copper Mountain

970-875-6021

www.WoodwardCopper.com

Woodward Copper is quite possibly the raddest place on the planet. We offer overnight and day camps in the following sports — Snowboard, Ski, Skateboard, BMX, Mountain Bike, Scooter, Digital Media and Cheer. Exclusive to Copper Mountain is the Barn, a 19,400-square-foot indoor playground with Skatelite jumps into foam pits, a grindable pump track, multiple skate areas, a spring floor, fly-bed trampolines and a Super Trampoline. Develop your tricks in the Barn, and then take them on snow in our lift accessed summer terrain park.