The Longmont Menus

Sue France

Longmont’s dining scene is booming, so why stop at just one restuarant? Here, three Longmont-wide “menus” will guide your taste-buds on a curated journey around town. Menus will guide you from breakfast to dinner or happy hour to dessert, but feel free to just follow your nose at any point.

NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Date with a Pig

Stop by Martini’s Bistro’s happy hour and jump-start the taste buds with bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo, poblano, havarti cheese and onion. The flavor nugget is dusted in smoky paprika. Martini’s Bistro, 543 Terry St., martinisbistro.com

What to Drink: The Hound Dog martini is made with Spirit Hound gin, St. Germain, lime juice, house orange bitters and a lemon twist.

Voodoo Catch of the Day

Trust the fisherman and order Tortugas’ catch of the day for dinner. Their voodoo-style preparation takes blackened mahi mahi, snapper, tilapia or whatever’s fresh and marries it with remarkable étouffée sauce, dirty rice and a side of greens. Tortugas, 218 Coffman St., tortugaslongmont.com

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Top off your night out with a dessert classic elevated to sublime at The Roost. Brioche bread chunks are baked in a sweet vanilla-brandy custard and topped with caramelized bananas and vanilla ice cream. The Roost, 526 Main St., theroostlongmont.com

Sue France

MEAT-FREE MAGIC

The Med

Vegans beware: There’s cheese at Cheese Importers. However, their vegetarian Med sandwich in the Bistrot is a meat-free delight with pesto, artichokes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, organic greens, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese. Bistrot des Artistes at Cheese Importers, 103 Main St., cheeseimporters.com

What to Drink: If you go for lunch or later, absinthe from a proper

fountain at the Bistrot bar is the move.

Gang Pha

Malee Thai is a vegan and vegetarian haven. Their gang pha is a favorite: Thai-style, spicy, curry-seasoned soup with a blend of herbs, basil, ginger, green beans, mushrooms and peppercorns. Malee Thai, 2939 17th Ave., maleethailongmont.com

Grilled Pineapple

Oh, what a classic dessert. Thanks be to Sugarbeet for reviving it and doing it perfectly. Grilled pineapple is topped with toasted coconut ice cream, Marcona almonds and caramel. Sugarbeet, 101 Pratt St., sugarbeetrestaurant.com

COMFORT FOOD

Eggs Pontchartrain

Start your comfort day with a culinary trip to the bayou. Lucile’s eggs Pontchartrain features pan-fried trout, poached eggs and béarnaise. Served with grits and a buttermilk biscuit. And hey, it’s your day: Add beignets. Lucile’s Creole Café, 518 Kimbark St., luciles.com

What to Drink: Wash that N’awlins goodness down with Lucile’s dynamite Bloody Mary.

Sue France

The Hog Heaven

What’s more comforting than hot barbecue? The hog heaven sandwich at Georgia Boys will make everything alright; it’s pulled pork and jalapeño cheddar sausage topped with melted cheddar and traditional coleslaw, all on a brioche bun. Served with a side of mop sauce. Georgia Boys BBQ Company, 250 Third Ave., georgiaboys.com

Korean BBQ Sandwich

“Comfort food” is in Samples’ tagline, so there’s plenty of cozy choices, but the Korean BBQ sandwich, with thinly sliced marinated short ribs, kimchi, aioli, pickled red onions, cilantro and brioche bun is like an edible blanket. Samples World Bistro, 370 Main St., sampleslongmont.com