2017 Summer Film Series, Festivals and More

Chautauqua Summer
Silent Film Series
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com/events/film.
Boulder is home to the only Chautauqua west of the Mississippi River in continuous operation since the Chautauqua heyday of the 1920s, making it the perfect venue to celebrate the glories of silent cinema. The auditorium’s barn-like architecture further enhances that old-time feeling. A trip to the movies is a trip back in time as each screening features live musical accompaniment from either pianist Hank Tory, the Silent Cinema Trio or the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra.
June 28: The Three Musketeers
July 5: Charlie Chaplin
Comedy Night
July 12: Peter Pan
July 19: Harold Lloyd
Comedy Night
July 26: The Scarlet Letter
August 2: Spite Marriage
August 9: Sherlock Holmes
August 17: College
Film on the Rocks
Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/fotr.
When it comes to outdoor moviegoing, the Denver Film Society knows how to put on a show. This year’s lineup includes plenty of crowd pleasers — including the much-anticipated Grateful Dead documentary — and a musical act preceding each screening.
May 22: Rogue One: A Star
Wars Story
May 25: Long Strange Trip
June 5: Dirty Dancing
June 12: Bridesmaids
June 19: The Fifth Element
July 7: The Lego Movie
July 20: The Adventures of
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Sept. 11: Twister
Outdoor Movies
in the Park
Westminster, ci.westminster.co.us/SpecialEvents
Located across multiple Westminster venues, all screenings are free and will feature food trucks and pre-movie festivities.
June 2: The Jungle Book
(Irving Street Park, 7392
Irving St.)
June 23: The Secret Life of Pets
(Westminster Stadium, 6989
Raleigh St.)
June 30: Storks (Legacy
Ridge Golf Course, 10801
Legacy Ridge Parkway)
July 21: Finding Dory
(Countryside Ballfields, 10510
Oak St.)
Aug. 4: A Dog’s Purpose
(Standley Lake Regional Park,
100th Avenue and Simms Street)
Aug. 25: Moana (City
Park, 10475 Sheridan Blvd.)
Sept. 22: Zootopia (Big Dry
Creek Park, 1700 W. 128th Ave.)
Film Noir Series
Westminster Train Station, 6995 Grove St., Westminster, ci.westminster.co.us/SpecialEvents
If the Westminster’s park series is too family friendly for your taste, come walk the mean streets of classic Film Noir at the new RTD Train Station.
June 16: Double Indemnity
July 14: Sunset Boulevard
Aug. 18: Touch of Evil
Longmont Museum
Summer Film Series
Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374.
Featuring programs for adults and children, all films are hosted in the museum’s 250-seat Stewart Auditorium. May kicks off the popular Views & Brews program with Cult Classics & Cocktails. In June and July, the museum will once again host weekly kids’ movies for only $2 admission.
Cult Classics & Cocktails:
May 25: Thelma and Louise,
June 1: Office Space
June 8: Pulp Fiction
June 15: Best in Show
Kids’ Film Series:
June 13: Good Dinosaur
June 20: Beauty and the Beast
(animated)
June 27: Chicken Run
July 11: Trolls
July 18: Toy Story
July 25: Moana
Monday Movie
Madness
Infinity Park at Glendale, 950 S. Birch St., Denver, 303-639-4711, moviesatinfinitypark.com.
Movies & Music
in the Park
Parfet Park, 911 10th St., Golden, cityofgolden.net.
Golden’s yearly summer series offers family-friendly entertainment and music every Friday in August. The bands take the stage at 7 p.m., and the movies begin at 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 4: Sing
Aug. 11: Fantastic Beasts
and Where to Find Them
Aug. 18: Moana
Aug. 25: Rogue One: A Star
Wars Story
Historic Elitch
Gardens Theatre
4655 W. 37th Ave., Denver, historicelitchtheatre.org/summerfilms.
This seven-movie series kicks off June 16 with two movies shown inside Elitch’s historic theater. On June 30, the series moves out to the lawn with five more screenings on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Pre-show entertainment, concessions and raffles accompany each movie.
DRIVE-INS
Want to see a movie under the stars but don’t want to battle the unpredictable Colorado weather? Try a drive-in, just like dear old Dad used to do.
88 Drive-In Theater
8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City, 303-287-7717, 88drivein.com.
Three current releases for the price of one: $8 a person, children under 12 free. Opens 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sunday–Thursday.
Mesa Drive-In
2625 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo,
719-542-3345, mesadrive-in.com.
Three screens, each showing two movies a night. $8.50 for adults, free for children under 12, and all shows begin at dusk.
Egyptian Theatre and Tru Vu Drive-In Theater
452 Main St., Delta, 970-874-9770.
Double features every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. $8 for anyone over 12, all else get in free. Cash only.
The Star Drive-In Theatre
600 E. Miami Road, Montrose, 970-249-6170, stardrivein.com.
Double features every weekend at dusk with a special “Back to the ’60s Nite” classic car show and costume contest on June 4.
FILM FESTIVALS
Studio Ghibli Fest 2017
Century Boulder
1700 29th Street, Boulder, 303-444-0583, cinemark.com/ghibli.
If you’re looking for family entertainment, look no further than GKIDS’s mini-fest of Studio Ghibli films. All six of these magnificent and memorable films will be screened in both subtitled and dubbed versions and are ideal for any age.
June 25 & 26: My Neighbor
Totoro
July 23 & 24: Kiki’s Delivery
Service
August 27 & 28: Castle in
the Sky
September 24 & 25: Nausicaä
of the Valley of the Wind
October 29 & 30: Spirited Away
November 26 & 27: Howl’s
Moving Castle
CinemaQ
July 20–23, Sie Film Center,
2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.
Cultivating the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado with the best in LGBTQ cinema.
Estes Park Film Festival —
Silent Film Festival
Aug. 11–14, Historic Park Theatre, 130 Moraine Ave., Estes Park, 970-586-8904, historicparktheatre.com/2016-silent-film-festival.
What better complement to a 100-year-old movie theater than some of the best from Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and the cruelly overlooked Lupino Lane? Each short features musical accompaniment by Scott “Flyin’ Fingers” Wilseck.
Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 2-5, Telluride, telluridefilmfestival.org.
It’s quite simply one of the best film festivals in the world. The lineup is always a secret, but this is your chance to get a sneak peak of some of the year’s best movies.
DocuWest Film Festival
Sept. 13–17, Alamo Drafthouse — Sloan’s Lake, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-577-4720, docuwestfest.com.
Denver’s newest cinema hosts this year’s festival of movies so good they have to be true.
Breckenridge Festival
of Film
Sept. 21-24, Breckenridge, breckfilmfest.org.
Not that you needed another reason to head to the mountains but the Breck Film Fest has been capturing the grand and the intimate since 1981, and there’s no sign of slowing.
CineLatino
Sept. 21–24, Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.
What better way to close out summer than with a celebration of Hispanic culture? Now in its fourth year, CineLatino celebrates the movies, talent and contribution of Latinos in the world of cinema.