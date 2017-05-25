2017 Summer Film Series, Festivals and More

Denver Film Society/Jason Dewitt

Chautauqua Summer

Silent Film Series

Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282, chautauqua.com/events/film.

Boulder is home to the only Chautauqua west of the Mississippi River in continuous operation since the Chautauqua heyday of the 1920s, making it the perfect venue to celebrate the glories of silent cinema. The auditorium’s barn-like architecture further enhances that old-time feeling. A trip to the movies is a trip back in time as each screening features live musical accompaniment from either pianist Hank Tory, the Silent Cinema Trio or the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra.

June 28: The Three Musketeers

July 5: Charlie Chaplin

Comedy Night

July 12: Peter Pan

July 19: Harold Lloyd

Comedy Night

July 26: The Scarlet Letter

August 2: Spite Marriage

August 9: Sherlock Holmes

August 17: College

Film on the Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/fotr.

When it comes to outdoor moviegoing, the Denver Film Society knows how to put on a show. This year’s lineup includes plenty of crowd pleasers — including the much-anticipated Grateful Dead documentary — and a musical act preceding each screening.

May 22: Rogue One: A Star

Wars Story

May 25: Long Strange Trip

June 5: Dirty Dancing

June 12: Bridesmaids

June 19: The Fifth Element

July 7: The Lego Movie

July 20: The Adventures of

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Sept. 11: Twister

Outdoor Movies

in the Park

Westminster, ci.westminster.co.us/SpecialEvents

Located across multiple Westminster venues, all screenings are free and will feature food trucks and pre-movie festivities.

June 2: The Jungle Book

(Irving Street Park, 7392

Irving St.)

June 23: The Secret Life of Pets

(Westminster Stadium, 6989

Raleigh St.)

June 30: Storks (Legacy

Ridge Golf Course, 10801

Legacy Ridge Parkway)

July 21: Finding Dory

(Countryside Ballfields, 10510

Oak St.)

Aug. 4: A Dog’s Purpose

(Standley Lake Regional Park,

100th Avenue and Simms Street)

Aug. 25: Moana (City

Park, 10475 Sheridan Blvd.)

Sept. 22: Zootopia (Big Dry

Creek Park, 1700 W. 128th Ave.)

Film Noir Series

Westminster Train Station, 6995 Grove St., Westminster, ci.westminster.co.us/SpecialEvents

If the Westminster’s park series is too family friendly for your taste, come walk the mean streets of classic Film Noir at the new RTD Train Station.

June 16: Double Indemnity

July 14: Sunset Boulevard

Aug. 18: Touch of Evil

Longmont Museum

Summer Film Series

Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374.

Featuring programs for adults and children, all films are hosted in the museum’s 250-seat Stewart Auditorium. May kicks off the popular Views & Brews program with Cult Classics & Cocktails. In June and July, the museum will once again host weekly kids’ movies for only $2 admission.

Cult Classics & Cocktails:

May 25: Thelma and Louise,

June 1: Office Space

June 8: Pulp Fiction

June 15: Best in Show

Kids’ Film Series:

June 13: Good Dinosaur

June 20: Beauty and the Beast

(animated)

June 27: Chicken Run

July 11: Trolls

July 18: Toy Story

July 25: Moana

Monday Movie

Madness

Infinity Park at Glendale, 950 S. Birch St., Denver, 303-639-4711, moviesatinfinitypark.com.

Movies & Music

in the Park

Parfet Park, 911 10th St., Golden, cityofgolden.net.

Golden’s yearly summer series offers family-friendly entertainment and music every Friday in August. The bands take the stage at 7 p.m., and the movies begin at 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Sing

Aug. 11: Fantastic Beasts

and Where to Find Them

Aug. 18: Moana

Aug. 25: Rogue One: A Star

Wars Story

Historic Elitch

Gardens Theatre

4655 W. 37th Ave., Denver, historicelitchtheatre.org/summerfilms.

This seven-movie series kicks off June 16 with two movies shown inside Elitch’s historic theater. On June 30, the series moves out to the lawn with five more screenings on the second and fourth Fridays of the month. Pre-show entertainment, concessions and raffles accompany each movie.

DRIVE-INS

Want to see a movie under the stars but don’t want to battle the unpredictable Colorado weather? Try a drive-in, just like dear old Dad used to do.

88 Drive-In Theater

8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City, 303-287-7717, 88drivein.com.

Three current releases for the price of one: $8 a person, children under 12 free. Opens 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sunday–Thursday.



Mesa Drive-In

2625 Santa Fe Drive, Pueblo,

719-542-3345, mesadrive-in.com.

Three screens, each showing two movies a night. $8.50 for adults, free for children under 12, and all shows begin at dusk.

Egyptian Theatre and Tru Vu Drive-In Theater

452 Main St., Delta, 970-874-9770.

Double features every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. $8 for anyone over 12, all else get in free. Cash only.

The Star Drive-In Theatre

600 E. Miami Road, Montrose, 970-249-6170, stardrivein.com.

Double features every weekend at dusk with a special “Back to the ’60s Nite” classic car show and costume contest on June 4.

FILM FESTIVALS

Studio Ghibli Fest 2017

Century Boulder

1700 29th Street, Boulder, 303-444-0583, cinemark.com/ghibli.

If you’re looking for family entertainment, look no further than GKIDS’s mini-fest of Studio Ghibli films. All six of these magnificent and memorable films will be screened in both subtitled and dubbed versions and are ideal for any age.

June 25 & 26: My Neighbor

Totoro

July 23 & 24: Kiki’s Delivery

Service

August 27 & 28: Castle in

the Sky

September 24 & 25: Nausicaä

of the Valley of the Wind

October 29 & 30: Spirited Away

November 26 & 27: Howl’s

Moving Castle

CinemaQ

July 20–23, Sie Film Center,

2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

Cultivating the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado with the best in LGBTQ cinema.

Estes Park Film Festival —

Silent Film Festival

Aug. 11–14, Historic Park Theatre, 130 Moraine Ave., Estes Park, 970-586-8904, historicparktheatre.com/2016-silent-film-festival.

What better complement to a 100-year-old movie theater than some of the best from Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and the cruelly overlooked Lupino Lane? Each short features musical accompaniment by Scott “Flyin’ Fingers” Wilseck.

Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 2-5, Telluride, telluridefilmfestival.org.

It’s quite simply one of the best film festivals in the world. The lineup is always a secret, but this is your chance to get a sneak peak of some of the year’s best movies.

DocuWest Film Festival

Sept. 13–17, Alamo Drafthouse — Sloan’s Lake, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-577-4720, docuwestfest.com.

Denver’s newest cinema hosts this year’s festival of movies so good they have to be true.

Breckenridge Festival

of Film

Sept. 21-24, Breckenridge, breckfilmfest.org.

Not that you needed another reason to head to the mountains but the Breck Film Fest has been capturing the grand and the intimate since 1981, and there’s no sign of slowing.

CineLatino

Sept. 21–24, Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.

What better way to close out summer than with a celebration of Hispanic culture? Now in its fourth year, CineLatino celebrates the movies, talent and contribution of Latinos in the world of cinema.