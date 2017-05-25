Summer Scene Concerts 2017

Wikimedia Commons/Adrian Buss

Thursday, May 25

Teebs. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Teresa Storch & Misadventure. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Friday, May 26

After Midnight. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Citizen Dan. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

D.R.A.M. 8:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Justin Townes Earle. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

One Flew West and My Body Sings. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Tilia Americana. 7 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9384.

Saturday, May 27

Dave Fulker Quartet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Funk Knuf. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

New Family Dog. 9 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive,

Nederland, 303-258-3637.

Odesza. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Rubber Souls. 7 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St.,

Longmont, 303-834-9384.

Tellerpalooza. 4:30 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Sunday, May 28

Odesza. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Rico Jones Quartet. 7 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Monday, May 29

Cat Jerky, Hazel Miller 1:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Memorial Day Mountain Music Fest and Barbeque featuring The Gasoline Lollipops, Chain Station, Masontown, Kort McCumber. Noon. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, May 30

Great Good Fine OK. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Vulfpeck. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-832-1874.

Wednesday, May 31

Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

The Disco Biscuits. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874. Through June 2.

Nelson Rangell. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Trey Anastasio Band. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Thursday, June 1

Chromeo with Rüfüs du Sol. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Hot Rize 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Taj Mo’: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Friday, June 2

Blue Canyon Boys. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

FY5 and the Small Glories. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Jay Roemer Band featuring Dave Carroll. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Michael Morrow and The Culprits. 8:15 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont,

303-834-9384.

The Motet with Jurassic 5. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Nice Work Jazz Combo. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Old-fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Soul School. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

TajMo: Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Saturday,

June 3

Bill Staines. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Disco Biscuits with Shpongle. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Marian Hill. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Roger Waters. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle,

Denver, 303-405-1100.

Second Acts. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Summer of Love with Janis Kelly. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

ZZ Ward. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver.

303-377-1666.

Sunday, June 4

Four Tops. 7 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

John Prine with Kacey Musgraves. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Roger Waters. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver,

303-405-1100.

Tuesday, June 6

Bush. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Celtic Woman. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Modest Mouse. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver.

303-837-1482.

Wednesday, June 7

Easy Star All-Stars. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Hucci. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The Junior Varsity. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder,

303-449-3774.

Phoenix. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Thursday, June 8

Brit Floyd. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Circles Around the Sun. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

David Gans. 6 p.m. The Lounge at Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Hazel Miller and Friends. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

The Marcus King Band and Tom Hamilton’s American Babies. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Morbid Angel. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Nahko and Medicine for the People. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Friday, June 9

Boombox & Nahko with Medicine for the People. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Circles Around the Sun. 11:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Covenhoven. 5:30 p.m. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannok St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

The Dustbowl Revival. 9 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland, 303-258-3637.

Flatirons Jazz Orchestra and The Denver Swing Project. 7:30 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9384.

The Goonies. 6 p.m. Downtown Summer Concert Series, Fourth Avenue and Kimbark Street, Longmont,

303-651-8484.

Khabu Young, Art Lande & Bruce Williamson. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Lewis Del Mar. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Message in a Bottle and Loving the Alien. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Part & Parcel. 10 p.m. The Lounge at Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Roomful of Blues. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville, 303-449-3137.

White Denim. 11 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

303-447-0095.

Zydecoasters. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Saturday, June 10

Big Head Todd & the Monsters with Collective Soul. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Boombox. 11 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

BrewGrass. 1 p.m. 1200 S. Pearl St., Denver. 303-777-1003.

Daniel O’Donnell. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Dopapod. 11 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

New Kids on the Block. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Shakedown Street on the Hill with Dragondeer. Noon. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Starwood. 7:30 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9384.

Tent Show Kings. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Tim Kliphuis. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Vader. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver.

303-377-1666.

Wabakinoset. 10 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Sunday, June 11

HUDSON: Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Langhorne Slim & The Law. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Loverboy and Survivor. 7 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Marshmello. 5 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Mike Masse. 7 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Monday, June 12

Alice Cooper. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Black Stone Cherry. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Brian Setzer. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

Dotsero. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Punch Brothers. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Tuesday, June 13

Chicago with the Doobie Brothers. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Jean Luc Ponty Band. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Kasey Chambers. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Punch Brothers. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Wednesday, June 14

Bad Suns. 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Kasey Chambers. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

303-447-0095.

The Long Run. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder,

303-449-3774.

Norah Jones. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Tallgrass. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Thursday, June 15

At the Drive In. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver.

303-837-1482.

Dispatch. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

The Music of Abba. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Parker Millsap. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver.

303-377-1666.

Friday, June 16

Billy Shaddox. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Dion Timmer. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville, 303-449-3137.

Dispatch with Guster and Jake Shimabukuro. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Drive-By Truckers. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Hip Pocket. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

A Live One — Phish Tribute. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Sherefe. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Welcome to Night Vale. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Saturday, June 17

Afrodisiac — the music of Fela Kuti. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Dotsero. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Drive-By Truckers. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Gramatik. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Icelandic Musicians. 2 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Lionel Young. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Marissa Russo. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Portugal. The Man. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

XXXtentacion. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-832-1874.

Sunday, June 18

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Mason Jennings. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Portugal. The Man & Local Natives. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Monday, June 19

Soul School. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Tuesday, June 20

Ryan Adams with the Infamous Stringdusters. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

The Wailing Souls. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Wednesday, June 21

Hurray for the Riff Raff. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Last Men on Earth. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder,

303-449-3774.

Nathan Rivera and Jessie Andra Smith. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Thursday, June 22

The Elite Artist Hip-Hop Showcase. 7 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9384.

The Funky Knuckles & Pho. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Friday, June 23

Dan Navarro. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Goldfish. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver.

303-377-1666.

The Haunted Windchimes. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

No Bird Ever Flew. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder,

303-499-2985.

Poptone. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Ruth Moody Band. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Streetlight Manifesto. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

subdudes. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville, 303-449-3137.

Widespread Panic. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494. Through June 25.

Saturday, June 24

The Fold and Rat Salad. 8:30 p.m. Dickens Tavern & Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, 303-834-9384.

Nicolas Meier. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Okee Dokee Brothers. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Reckless Kelly. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Robert Johnson and BBQ. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Sabrina Carpenter. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Sunday, June 25

Finnders & Youngberg. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill,

303-443-6461.

Freddie Gibbs. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Marc Cohn. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

Michael McDonald. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Skanson & Hansen. 7 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Vans Warped Tour. 11 a.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Monday, June 26

101st Army National Guard Band. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Russ. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510

Clarkson St., Denver. 303-837-1482.

Tuesday, June 27

’90s Throwback with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Common and En Vogue. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Mark O’Connor and the O’Connor Band. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Wednesday, June 28

Clay Kirkland and Al Chesis & The Delta Sonics. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Hazel Miller Band. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder,

303-449-3774.

Paul Simon. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Colorado Music Festival: Olga Kern. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Thursday, June 29

KOOL Koncert: Styx and more. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Friday, June 30

The Alcapones and Foxfeather. 9 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland, 303-258-3637.

Conor Oberst. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-832-1874.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville,

303-449-3137.

The Gasoline Lollipops. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill,

303-443-6461.

Gypsy Swing Review. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Rise Against and Deftones. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Shel. 8 p.m. Brighton Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, 303-655-2026

Umphrey’s McGee. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Saturday, July 1

Brazilian Masters Series. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Conor Oberst. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Misterwives. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver,

303-832-1874.

Colorado Music Festival: Olga Kern. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Umphrey’s McGee. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Sunday, July 2

Blue Canyon Boys. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Colorado Music Festival: Giora

Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua

Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Umphrey’s McGee. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Zeds Dead. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Monday, July 3

Super Diamond. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Tunisia. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Zeds Dead. 5 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, July 4

Blues Traveler with Rusted Root, Spin Doctors and The Samples. 5 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Firefall. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Hayden Wofford and the Hi-Beams. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Wednesday, July 5

Flume. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

The Goonies. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

Michael Castro Band. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Thursday, July 6

Colorado Music Festival: Red Violin. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Pink Martini with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Queen and Adam Lambert. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Friday, July 7

The Avett Brothers with Dr. John and the Nite Trippers. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Bassnectar. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-410-0700. Through July 9.

Dangermuffin. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Prohibition 6. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Undlin & Wolfe. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Saturday, July 8

The Avett Brothers with Chatham County Line. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Colorado Music Festival: Chamber Concert. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Ghost B.C. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver. 303-837-1482.

Lil’ Rev. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Tom Weiser Jazz Quartet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Colorado Music Festival: Young People’s Concert. 10 a.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Sunday, July 9

The Avett Brothers with Shovels & Rope. 5:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Monday, July 10

Paradise Theater. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Santana. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, July 11

Beck. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

DJ Shadow. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Wednesday, July 12

Caravan Palace. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Harry Tuft. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Natalie Merchant. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.,

Denver, 303-777-1003.

Reel Big Fish. 6 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The Tyler Walker Band. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

Ween. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Thursday, July 13

Colorado Music Festival: Beethoven’s Ninth. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Flash Mountain Flood. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder,

303-447-0095.

Hazel Miller and Friends. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Michael Franti & Spearhead. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Friday, July 14

Alive on Arrival. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

All Time Low. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver. 303-837-1482.

Chubby Carrier. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville, 303-449-3137.

Colorado Music Festival: Beethoven’s Ninth. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Peter Kater and R. Carlos Nakai. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Sweetwater Stringband. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill,

303-443-6461.

Three Dog Night. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

Quirktett. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Saturday, July 15

Arena Rock All-Stars. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Brad Paisley. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Railroad Earth. 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder,

303-786-7030.

Rico Jones Quartet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder,

303-499-2985.

UZ. 9 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Sunday, July 16

Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Colorado Music Festival: Stewart Goodyear. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

The Denver Brass. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

Monday, July 17

Girls on Top! 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Shawn Mendes. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Tuesday, July 18

Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Donny & Marie. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton,

303-797-8565.

The Robert Cray Band. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Wednesday, July 19

Dirty Heads and Soja. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

John Mayer. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver,

303-405-1100.

Mary Chapin Carpenter with Sarah Jarosz. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Mitski. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver.

303-377-1666.

Perpetual Motion. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Prince Royce. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver.

303-837-1482.

Quemando Salsa Band. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.



Thursday, July 20

Colorado Music Festival: Benedetto Lupo. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada,

720-898-7200.

Earth, Wind & Fire. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Eben G. Fine Band. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Friday, July 21

Black Water. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Buddy Guy. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Daniel Ondaro. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Katy Guillen and the Girls. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville,

303-449-3137.

Neil Diamond. 8 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver,

303-405-1100.

Sarah Jarosz and James McMurtry. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The String Cheese Incident. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494. Through July 23.

Sweet Lillies. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.



Saturday, July 22

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Colorado Music Festival: Benedetto Lupo. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Dave Fulker Quartet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Dawes. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

The Descendents. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver. 303-837-1482.

That Damn Sasquatch. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Sunday,

July 23

Brendan James. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Colorado Music Festival: Faure’s French Soiree. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder,

303-442-3282.

Gladys Knight. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton,

303-797-8565.

Lifehouse and Switchfoot. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver. 303-837-1482.

Masontown. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Rain City Ramblers. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill,

303-443-6461.

Monday, July 24

Jacob Larson Band with Hazel Miller. 5:30 p.m. Prospect Sound Bites, Prospect Downtown Park, 100 Year Party Court and Tenacity Drive, Longmont.

Lyle Lovett with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Mary Chapin Carpenter. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Tuesday, July 25

2Cellos. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Kutandara Kombi. 7 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

Wednesday, July 26

Boz Scaggs. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901

Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Glass Animals. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Nelson Rangell. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette,

303-665-2757.

The River Arkansas. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Selasee and The Fafa Family. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

Violent Femmes and Echo and the Bunnymen. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-1482.

Thursday, July 27

Afi & Circa Survive with Citizen. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Boogie T. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Colorado Music Festival: The Planets. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder,

303-442-3282.

Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver,

303-623-0106.

Friday, July 28

Chris Isaak. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Great American Taxi. 6 p.m. Downtown Summer Concert Series, Fourth Avenue and Kimbark Street, Longmont, 303-651-8484.

Herbie Hancock Tribute. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

MarchFourth!. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville,

303-449-3137.

The Mavericks. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Colorado Music Festival: The Planets. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Shelvis & The Roustabouts. 7:30 p.m. Nissi’s, 2675 Northpark Drive, Lafayette, 303-665-2757.

Saturday, July 29

Amadou & Mariam. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Colorado Music Festival: Chamber Music. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline

Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Kendrick Lamar. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Tedeschi Trucks Band with The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494. Through July 30.

Sunday, July 30

Colorado Music Festival: Classically Jazz. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Escaping Pavement. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Monday, July 31

Lucinda Williams. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Soul2Soul. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Steve Miller band with Peter Frampton. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, August 1

Darius Rucker. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Soul2Soul. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Wednesday, August 2

Chain Station. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

The Head & the Heart. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494. Through Aug. 3.

Rocky Mountain Jewgrass. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver,

303-777-1003.

Slayer. 7 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-410-0700.

A Tribe Called Red. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

Thursday, August 3

Bryan Ferry. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Dwight Yoakam. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic

Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Colorado Music Festival: Zeitouni conducts Mahler’s Ninth. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua

Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder,

303-442-3282.

Friday, August 4

Colorado Music Festival: Gil Shaham. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Joan Osborne. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Nice Work Jazz Combo. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Steve Earle & the Dukes. 8 p.m. Boulder

Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

The Wooks. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Saturday, August 5

Asleep at the Wheel. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Delta Rae. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Second Acts. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S.

Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Thievery Corporation with Devotchka. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Sunday, August 6

Chris Botti. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Face Vocal Band. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Hans Zimmer. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-410-0700.

Lynyrd Skynyrd. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Truckstop Honeymoon. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Monday, August 7

Alt-J. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Julien Baker. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Randy Newman. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic

Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Tuesday, August 8

Dweezil Zappa. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Miranda Lambert. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Wednesday, August 9

Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy. 7 p.m. Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3774.

The Deltaz. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Miranda Lambert. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Thursday, August 10

Colin Hay. 7 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Hazel Miller and Friends. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Jose Gonzalez. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Sylvan Esso. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874.

A Tribe Called Quest. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Friday, August 11

Amelie Quartet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S.

Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Firefall. 6:30 p.m. Louisville Street Faire at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, Louisville, 303-449-3137.

Twiddle. 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Saturday, August 12

Blues & Brews. 1 p.m. 1200 S. Pearl St., Denver. 303-777-1003.

Colorado Jazz Repertory. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

MOE. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Tony Furtado. 8 p.m. Brighton Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, 303-655-2026

Sunday, August 13

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga. 8 p.m. Pepsi

Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Freddy and Francine. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

MOE. and Twiddle. 5 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Show. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Monday, August 14

Herbie Hancock. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Seether. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Tuesday, August 15

The Chick Corea Elektric Band and Béla Fleck & the Flecktones. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Ed Sheeran. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

MEW. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Young the Giant. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Wednesday, August 16

La Pompe Jazz. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Thursday, August 17

Maceo Parker. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095.

Thepianoguys. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Friday, August 18

Bonnie and the Clydes. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

City and Colour. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Slightly Stoopid. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Saturday, August 19

Blind Pilot. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Chain Station. 8 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Clint Black. 7:30 p.m. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, 720-898-7200.

Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Sherefe. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Sunday, August 20

Kool & The Gang. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Laurie Dameron. 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Monday, August 21

Sam Hunt. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, August 22

Jacob Collier. 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-377-1666.

Sam Hunt. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Wednesday, August 23

Atomga. 6:30 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Joe Bonamassa. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Thursday, August 24

“1964” the Tribute. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Friday, August 25

Chris Daniels and Friends. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Depech Mode. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Father John Misty with Jenny Lewis. 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. 6 p.m. Downtown Summer Concert Series, Fourth Avenue and Kimbark Street, Longmont, 303-651-8484.

Muse. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft

Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Session Americana featuring Jefferson Hammer. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

The SteelDrivers. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Saturday, August 26

Janine Gastineau. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Reggae on the Rocks with Sublime with Rome and more. 2 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Sunday, August 27

The B-52s. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton,

303-797-8565.

Emancipator Ensemble and The Opiuo Band. 5:30 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Lucero. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Sierra Hull. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

Monday, August 28

Linkin Park. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Tuesday, August 29

The Gipsy Kings. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Lionel Richie. 7 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, 303-405-1100.

Wednesday, August 30

Gipsy Kings. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Trailer Park Boys. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.

Friday, September 1

Griz. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison,

720-865-2494.

Intuit. 9 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, 303-443-6461.

Old-fashioned Hootenanny. 7 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Saturday, September 2

Elena Camerin Young. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder, 303-499-2985.

Sunday, September 3

Indigo Girls. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

YES. 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens & Events Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-797-8565.

Monday, September 4

Foreigner. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Park and

Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway,

Morrison, 720-865-2494.