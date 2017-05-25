Summer Scene Front Range Events 2017

Susan France

Saturday, May 27

Boulder Creek Fest. Boulder’s unofficial kickoff to summer includes a day of activities and entertainment. Boulder Creek/Downtown Boulder, 303-449-3137. Through May 29.

The Denver Arts Festival. An exhibition of Colorado’s best visual artists and a few national talents, too. 10 a.m. Northfield at Stapleton, 8034 E. 49th Place, Denver, 303-330-8237. Through May 28.

Sunday, May 28

Yoga Rocks the Park. Get your downward dog on, then stick around for food, drinks and live music. Kids’ camp for children ages 5 to 10. 8 a.m. Sunken Gardens Park, Speer and 11th, Denver. yogarocksthepark.com. Through September 3.

Thursday, June 1

Lakewood Symphony. For its season finale, the Symphony presents Holst’s The Planets, setting the “music of the spheres” against the universe. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845.

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil. 7:30 p.m. Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver,

303-405-1100. Through June 9.

Saturday, June 3

Burning Can Festival at Lyons Outdoor Games. Start summer with more than 50 craft breweries plus adventure, music and revelry. Bohn Park, 219 Second Ave., Lyons, burningcan.com/lyons. Through June 4.

Denver Chalk Art Festival. See more than 200 artists turn the streets of Larimer Square into a museum of chalk art. Noon. Larimer Square, Denver, 303-534-2367. Through June 4.

Golden Super Cruise. Check out classic cars as they line up or roll out along the open road. 5 p.m. S. Golden Road, Golden, 303-968-7536. First Saturday of the month through Oct. 7.

People’s Fair. Celebrate Denver’s diverse urban community with a weekend of entertainment, events, activities and attractions. 10 a.m. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-830-1651. Through June 4.

Poudre Riverfest. Poudre RiverFest is a free, family-friendly festival that celebrates and educates people about the Cache la Poudre River. Join in for nature walks, hands-on service projects, a scavenger hunt, kids’ activities, exhibitors, food, a New Belgium beer garden and live music. 500 Linden St., Fort Collins., poudreriverfest.org.

A Taste of Louisville. Come and enjoy excellent food, arts and craft booths, kids’ entertainment and the Louis-Palooza, which features local bands performing at the Steinbaugh Pavilion. 9 a.m. Main St., Louisville, 303-666-5747.

Zikr Dance Ensemble. The world premiere of Ancient Shadows, a mesmerizing exploration into the spiritual ancestry of the indigenous people of Central and South America. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845. Through June 4.

Sunday, June 4

Boulder Jewish Festival. Explore Jewish culture with ethnic food, music, fine art, Judaica and activities for all ages. 11 a.m. Courthouse Lawn, Pearl Street Mall, 1300 Pearl St., Boulder, boulderjewishfestival.org.

OUT Boulder County Garden Party. Join Out Boulder County for an afternoon of good food, great friends and two awards to honor local heroes in our LGBTQ Community. 4 p.m. RSVP for location or check out outboulder.org, 303-499-5777.

Thursday, June 8

Longmont Art Guild Art Show. Check out and buy the work of Guild artists in this juried show. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont,

303-678-6235. Through June 11.

Taste of the West. Enjoy Jefferson County’s premiere culinary event with over 30 participating chefs and restaurants. 5 p.m. Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. Sixth Ave., Frontage Road, Golden,

303-399-5652.

Friday, June 9

Taste of Fort Collins. Enjoy the best of Fort Collins with food trucks, local beer and drink, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area and live music. Civic Center Park/Washington Park, Fort Collins, 203-900-5566. Through June 11.

Saturday, June 10

Erie Brewfest. The fifth annual outdoor brewfest hosts 30 local breweries, a dozen food trucks and live music from local bands. 12 p.m. Briggs Street, Historic Downtown, Erie, 303-828-3440.

Denver Children’s Museum Birthday Bash. Bring the kids and join Daniel Tiger for a morning of community service in Joy Park. 8 a.m. Denver Children’s Museum, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver, 303-433-7444.

Grillapalooza. 10 a.m. Spend the day enjoying grilling demos by expert grillmasters. McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-444-7328.

Sunday, June 11

Molly-Dharma Motorcycle Run. Watch or register to be one of 300 bikers riding through the Foothills to benefit local animal shelters. 10:30 a.m. Platte River Bar & Grill, 5995 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-548-5123.

A Taste of Puerto Rico. One of Colorado’s most soulful festivals, the yearly event features Puerto Rican food, culture and music. 11 a.m. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-667-4031.

Wednesday, June 14

A Midsummer Night’s Dream. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder,

303-442-3282.

Taste of the Broncos. A walking restaurant tour featuring some of Denver’s most highly regarded chefs, set to the sound of bluegrass and swarming with Denver Broncos players, cheerleaders and alumni. All proceeds benefit Feeding America. 6:30 p.m. Sports Authority Field, 1701 Bryant St., Denver, 720-258-3100.

Thursday, June 15

Do at the Zoo. Graze on sample dishes from more than 55 of the Denver’s finest restaurants and belly up to the watering hole for unlimited drinks featuring the region’s best beers, wines and cocktails. 7 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, 720-337-1400.

LoHi Music Festival. Warm up for summer at this local music fest featuring The New Mastersounds, TAUK, Liver Down the River and more. 11 a.m. 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, 303-555-5555.

Taste It Broomfield. Enjoy bite-sized dishes prepared by dozens of local restaurants serving up tasty attractions that reflect their signature styles. Local breweries and wineries will offer tastings as well. 5 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-466-1775.

Friday, June 16

The Denver Moth Storyslam. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Greek Festival. This year’s festivities will mark 52 years of this beloved celebration of Greek food, dance and music. 11 a.m. Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, thegreekfestival.com. Through June 18.

Saturday, June 17

Denver PrideFest. Celebrate and support the LGBT community and viva la vida at Denver’s annual parade and party. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-733-7743. Through June 18.

Sunday, June 18

Brewers’ Olympics. Kick off Fort Collins Beer Week with the outrageous competition that proves that drinking and competition go hand in hand. Noon. Go West T-Shirt Co., 1725 Heath Parkway, Fort Collins, 970-217-8786.

Fort Collins Beer Week. An annual beer-centric scavenger hunt that sends you to various locations, including breweries and landmarks, on the hunt for great craft beer. Various venues, Old Town Fort Collins,

970-217-8786. Through June 26.

Monday, June 19

Juneteenth Music Festival. Celebrate the end of slavery and the beginning of African American independence with a parade, music and events. 10 a.m. FivePoints, 25th Street, Denver, 720-505-3274.

Off the Hook Arts SummerFest. A summer-long series of classes, workshops, community building and, of course, music. Locations all along the Front Range,

970-305-2261. Through July 13.

Wednesday, June 21

#IMOMSOHARD Live. Two moms and their comedic take on family life. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Friday, June 23

16th Street Fair. An annual celebration of Colorado’s artisans and their fine art and handcrafted goods. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, Denver, 720-272-7467. Through June 24.

Saturday, June 24

Brighton Art in the Park. Meet and visit with local, regional and international artists showcasing their best work, sample fine cuisine and enjoy musical performances. 10 a.m. Carmichael Park, 650 Southern St., Brighton. 303-655-2176.

Cherry Blossom Festival. Experience the beauty of Japanese culture and the spring season. 11 a.m. Sakura Matsuri, Lawrence Street between 19th Street and 20th Street, Denver, cherryblossomdenver.org. Through June 25.

High Peaks Art Festival. A juried exhibition of fine arts and crafts, live music and food booths in a beautiful mountain setting. 10 a.m. Town Square, Nederland, highpeaksartfestival.com. Through June 25.

Kinetics Solstice Festival. Enjoy a day of music, food, beverages, a kids’ recycled raft race, solstice swim and the annual Kinetic Sculpture Race. 11 a.m. Union Reservoir, 461 Colorado Road 26, Longmont, longmontkinetics.com.

Longmont Pride. Enjoy music, food, games and more as we embrace the equality and diversity that makes us proud to be who we are. 2 p.m. Fourth Avenue between Main Street and Emery Street, Longmont, 303-499-5777.

Rocky Mountain Pizza and Pints Festival. A day of pizza, beer, live music and lawn games for the second annual Rocky Mountain Pizza & Pints Festival at Community Park in Louisville from 1-6 p.m. 955 Bella Vista Dr., Louisville, bceproductions.com.

Westword Music Showcase. Hear many of the finalists for the Westword Music Awards, including Shakey Graves, The Revivalists, Bob Moses and more. 12 p.m. Various stages across the Golden Triangle, 1100 Acoma St., Denver,

303-296-7744.

Tuesday, June 27

SeriesFest. An international celebration showcasing the best new pilots from established and emerging creators in TV. SIE Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, seriesfest.com. Through July 2.

Wednesday, June 28

The Three Musketeers (1921). 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Thursday, June 29

Rocky Mountain Regional Pony of the Americas Shows. Join in this horse competition and show featuring English and Western events, games and more. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through July 2.

Friday, June 30

Cherry Creek Arts Festival. Experience a world-class and award-winning celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. Denver’s Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from Second to Third Avenues, between Clayton and Steele Streets. Through July 3.

Denver Comic Con. Join the costumed crowds as fans, cosplayers, artists and writers come together to celebrate a love of all things comics. Denver Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, popcultureclassroom.org. Through July 2.

Saturday, July 1

Boulder Arts and JazzFest. Three days of great music and events. Boulder Bandshell, Central Park, Boulder, Bandshell, Broadway and Canyon. 303-990-9177. Through July 3.

Independence Celebration. You only turn 241 once! Come celebrate the nation’s birthday with old-time games, historic demonstrations, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. 5 p.m. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 720-865-0800.

Monday, July 3

Erie July Third Extravaganza. Join in the Independence Day celebration a day early. Colorado National Golf Club, Highway 7, Erie, 303-926-2790.

Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration. An old-fashioned celebration with live music, drinks, food, games and fireworks at dusk. 4 p.m. Waneka Lake Park, 1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette, 303-666-9555.

Golden Lion’s Club Fourth of July Festival. An all-day party in Lions Park with food, live music, beer and free rides and face painting for kids. Noon. Lions Park, 1300 10th St., Golden, 303-870-7972.

Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast. A classic community celebration with a patriotic sing-along, special performances and front row seats for the fireworks. 8 p.m. Folsom Field, University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder, 303-541-1928.

Wednesday, July 5

Charlie Chaplin Comedy Night. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Rocky Mountain Old-Time Music Festival. Enjoy bluegrass, square dancing in a barn and workshops to hone your skills. Parrish Ranch, 15722 Parrish Road, Berthoud, thecroma.org. Through July 9.

Friday, July 7

Biergarten Festival. Bring your lederhosen and grab a beer and a bratwurst. 4 p.m. 17832 Highway 8, Morrision,

303-837-1146. Through July 9.

Colorado Black Arts Festival. An event dedicated to the role of black arts and culture on three stages of jazz, blues, reggae, gospel, traditional African drum and dance. 10 a.m. City Park, 17th Ave. and Colorado Blvd., Denver, 888-363-1823 ext. 20. Through July 10.

Rocky Mountain Regional Gay Rodeo. The 35th annual statewide competition. 5 p.m. Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. Sixth Ave., Golden, Tickets available through crga.us. Through July 9.

Rhythm on the River. Featuring art, offerings from local restaurants and breweries, and live music. Roger’s Grove Park, 220 Hover Road, Longmont, 303-651-8404. Through July 8.

TEDxMileHigh: Point of Departure. Get ready to be engaged and inspired by ideas and experiences with the power to alter the course of your life. 10 a.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1101 13th St., Denver, 303-893-4100. Through July 8.

Saturday, July 8

Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny. Pig-pickin’, music-playing, foot-stomping, beer-drinking block party with music by the Sam Bush Band and dozens more. 11 a.m. Breckenridge Brewery, 6775 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-623-2739.

Wednesday, July 12

Peter Pan. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Friday, July 14

Colorado Irish Festival. Experience the largest Irish celebration in the Rocky Mountains with traditional Irish music performances, dancing, theater, storytelling, crafts, games and food. Clement Park, 7306 Bowles Ave., Littleton, coloradoirishfestival.org. Through July 16.

Saturday, July 15

Pearl Street Arts Fest. Downtown Boulder is transformed into an outdoor art gallery under the summer sun. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, 303-449-3774. Through July 16.

Longmont Songwriter’s Festival. Join local songwriters to celebrate the power of the written note. 300 Suns Brewery, 335 First Ave., Unit C, Longmont, 720-442-8292.

Wednesday, July 19

Howard Lloyd Comedy Night. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Friday, July 21

German Fest. An experience of German Culture in Colorado full of food, dance and tradition. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845. Through June 23.

Denver County Fair. A showcase of Denver’s unique character and culture all wrapped up in a carnival. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. Through July 23.

The Denver Moth Storyslam. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Saturday, July 22

Arvada On Tap. Enter your homebrew in a competition and, win or lose, toast to some slow-cooked BBQ. 12 p.m. Ralston Park, 11200 Ralston Road, Arvada, 720-898-3380.

Wednesday, July 26

The Scarlet Letter (1926). 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Thursday, July 27

Buffalo Bill Days. Celebrate the root-tootin’ hero of the Wild West with a parade, games and more. Golden,

303-278-9898. Through July 30.

Underground Music Showcase. Experience Denver’s premier indie music festival with over 400 featured bands across 20 venues. South Broadway Area, Denver, theums.com. Through July 30.

Friday, July 28

Boulder Beer 37th Anniversary Celebration. Live music all day featuring Duey and The Decibels and of course beer, beer, beer. Noon. 2800 Wilderness Place, Boulder, 303-444-8448 ext. 19.

Boulder County Fair. Ten days of rides, games, rodeos and more. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, 303-678-6235. Through Aug. 6.

RockyGrass. Come put your feet in the river and listen to some of the best pickin’ in the world at the 45th annual festival. Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons, 800-624-2422. Through July 30.

Saturday, July 29

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Celebrate Colorado’s rich Asian Pacific American heritage. Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, 303-953-7277. Through July 30.

Jim Gaffigan. Get your laugh on with this comedic genius. 8 p.m. 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield,

303-410-0700.

SummerFest. An afternoon of hands-on, nature-inspired activities designed to be educational and fun for all ages. 1 p.m. Boulder Bandshell, Central Park, Boulder, 303-441-3100.

Sunday, July 30

Aerial Dance Festival. Two weeks of aerial dance performance and training. Frequent Flyers Studio, 3022 E. Sterling Circle, Suite 150, Boulder, 303-245-8272. Through Aug. 11.

Wednesday, August 2

My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy. Steve Solomon’s comedy about what it’s like to leave a family dinner with heartburn and a headache. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845. Through Aug. 20.

Friday, August 4

ARISE Music Festival. Music, yoga, camping, art, film and activism. Sunrise Ranch, 100 Sunrise Ranch Road, Loveland. arisefestival.com. Through Aug. 6.

Wednesday, August 9

Sherlock Holmes (1916). 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-442-3282.

Friday, August 11

16th Street Fair. An annual celebration of Colorado’s artisans and their fine art and handcrafted goods. 11 a.m. 16th Street Mall, Denver, 720-272-7467. Through Aug. 12.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest. Join in the celebration of Fort Collins birthday with its annual showcase of 250 arts and crafts vendors. Downtown Fort Collins, 970-484-6500. Through Aug. 13.

National Poetry Slam Finals. 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver, 303-623-0106.

Western Welcome Week Grand Parade and Festival Day. 9 a.m. Downtown Littleton. 303-794-4870,

westernwelcomeweek.org. Through Aug. 20.

Saturday, August 12

Erie Air Fair. Displays of unique aircraft, cars and trucks with helicopter rides, food, beer and musical entertainment. 10 a.m. Erie Municipal Airfield, 395 Airport Road, Erie, 303-664-0633.

Sunday, August 13

Garrison Keillor’s Love and Comedy. 6:30 p.m. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Friday, August 18

The Denver Moth Storyslam. 7:30 p.m. Swallow Hill Music at Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, 303-777-1003.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The mellow moods of the festival are the perfect antidote for the late summer sun. Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St., Lyons,

800-624-2422. Through Aug. 20.

Saturday, August 19

Boulder Craft Beer Fest. Join Boulder’s beloved breweries in a boisterous beer bash. 1 p.m. Municipal Building Campus Park, 1777 Broadway, Boulder,

303-449-3774.

Golden Fine Arts Festival. Check out high quality artwork, a friendly atmosphere, a gorgeous creek setting and lots of complimentary activities. 10 a.m. Downtown Golden, 303-279-3113. Through Aug. 20.

Lafayette Peach Festival. Experience what all the fuzz is about at this celebration of sweet peaches. 9 a.m. Old Town Lafayette on Public Road, Lafayette, 303-666-9555.

Friday, August 25

Tour De Fat. Costume up and party down with high-flying acts focusing on fun, music, dance and the American craft beer icon, Fat Tire. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030.

NedFest. Nederland’s celebrated music festival returns with bluegrass, funk, rock and roll and a hint of jazz. Jeff Guercio Memorial Baseball Field, 151 E. St., Nederland, nedfest.org. Through Aug. 27.

Rock of Ages. BDT Stage puts on Rock of Ages, a musical set in the late ’80s with tunes to match. 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-449-600, bdtstage.com. Through Nov. 11.

Saturday, August 26

Festival on Main. Celebrate the summer with a fun-packed festival of music and activities suitable for all ages. Downtown Longmont, 303-651-8484.

Oktoberfest. Beer hall antics abound at this traditional German fest. 11 a.m. 17832 Highway 8, Morrison, tevedelweiss.org, 303-289-5621.

T.J. Miller. T.J. Miller is one of the most sought after comedians in the comedy world, but not in the drama world or the finance world. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Ave., Denver,

303-623-0106.

Sunday, August 27

Golden Gran Fondo Festival. Watch or participate in one the most challenging road races in the nation. 8 a.m. Parfet Park, 10th Street and Washington Avenue, 765-247-2453.

Friday, September 1

A Taste of Colorado. 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Park, E. Broadway Avenue and Colfax, Denver, 303-295-6330. Through Sept. 4.

Saturday, September 2

Boulder Creek Hometown Festival. Arts and crafts, live performances, 5K, kids and sports expo, food court, beer garden and more. Central Park, Boulder, 303-494-3137. Through Sept. 4.

Pints at the Park. Celebrate the end of summer with beer, bites and more. Noon. Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville, 303-666-5747.

Sunday, September 3

Tour de Fat. Celebrate beer and bikes with a parade, cruiser ride, music and more. 10 a.m. Civic Center Park, Fort Collins,

970-221-0524.

Monday, September 4

Rocky Mountain Pizza and Pints Festival. A day of pizza, beer, live music and lawn games. Central Park, Boulder,

303-494-3137. Through Sept. 4.

Friday, September 15

Zee Jaipur Literarature Festival. This three-day offshoot of the largest free literary festival in the world is held at the Boulder Public Library main branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, jaipurliteraturefestival.org. Through Sept. 17.